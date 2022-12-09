ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Roselyn Sanchez to co-host New Year's Rockin' Eve in Puerto Rico

By Tonya Pendleton
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Roselyn Sanchez and rapper Farruko will be front and center on the Spanish language countdown for Dick Clark 's New Year's Rockin' 'Eve , ABC and dick clark Productions announced today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WjQel_0jdL5atM00
Roselyn Sánchez arrives for the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 20, 2022.She will co-host Dick Clark's "New Year's Rockin' Eve's" Spanish language countdown. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

"I am beyond excited and honored to return to my homeland Puerto Rico to be a part of such an incredible and beloved event," Sanchez said. "We will have an enchanting night and are so very pleased to share our beautiful Island and welcome 2023 with a bang!"

¡Viva la Puerto Rico! @Roselyn_Sanchez is back to co-host #RockinEve from the Island of Enchantment! pic.twitter.com/SQ6xShl4SI — ABC (@ABCNetwork) December 9, 2022

Sanchez will co-host along with Ryan Seacrest , who has hosted 18 times and will continue to do so for the immediate future, and previously announced co-hosts Liza Koshy, Jessie James Decker, Ciara, Billy Porter and Club Quarantine deejay D-Nice.

Farruko will be the headliner in Puerto Rico, performing a selection of his hits. He's the latest addition to the performance lineup that includes Aly & AJ, Armani White, Bailey Zimmerman, Ben Platt , Betty Who, Billy Porter, Ciara, Dove Cameron, Finneas, Fitz & The Tantrums, Halle Bailey, Lauren Spencer Smith, Maddie & Tae, Nicky Youre, Shaggy, TXT and Wiz Khalifa.

More performances will be announced closer to showtime. Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs live on ABC on Dec. 31, starting at 8 p.m.EST.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 1

Related
talentrecap.com

Ryan Seacrest Receives Luminary Award from Los Angeles Press Club

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest recently received the Luminary Award from the Los Angeles Press Club. The star posted about the honor on his Instagram, along with photos from Sunday’s National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards Gala. Ryan Seacrest Receives Luminary Award. In October of this year, the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Stars in New Musical Series: See the First Look

Riley Keough is embracing the industry that made her family famous in Daisy Jones & The Six. Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, stars as the titular lead singer in the long-awaited adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit novel. The first photos from the series were published by Vanity Fair on Tuesday, alongside a release date. The show will debut on Amazon's Prime Video on March 3.
Deadline

Kymberly Herrin Dies: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Who Starred In Popular ZZ Top Video Was 65

Kymberly Herrin, who played the “Dream Ghost” in Ghostbusters and appeared in a ZZ Top video that cemented the band as MTV stars, has died. She was 65. Her family told the Santa Barbara News-Press that Herrin died October in Santa Barbara but did not provide a cause or other details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Sony Dates 'Ghostbusters' Sequel For 2023 Related Story 'Ghostbusters' Animated Feature In Works With Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan Herrin was a model who covered more than a dozen magazines, including twice for Playboy, before being cast in the 1984 music video for ZZ Top’s...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Buy Out Performance of Broadway Show ‘Ain’t No Mo‘

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have bought out a performance of new Broadway play Ain’t No Mo‘ this week, in an effort to help the show stave off its closing notice. The play, written by Jordan E. Cooper and produced by Lee Daniels, is made of a series of sketches that address the question, “What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?” While well-reviewed, the production announced late last week that it would end its run on Dec. 18, about two weeks after its official opening, due to low ticket...
People

Tina Turner's Life in Photos

Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, Tina Turner came from humble beginnings. Her parents were struggling sharecroppers, who split up when she was 11 years old and left Tina and her sister, Alline, to be raised by their grandmother in Nutbush, Tennessee. Her father would go on to remarry shortly thereafter, while her mother moved to St. Louis after leaving the abusive marriage.
TENNESSEE STATE
Decider.com

Amy Robach’s ‘20/20’ Co-Anchor David Muir “Wants No Part” of Cheating Drama with T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach’s 20/20 co-anchor David Muir “wants no part” of the drama surrounding her alleged affair with GMA3 co-host T.J. Holmes. Robach, who joined Muir at the investigative news program in 2018, has been the center of plenty of tabloid gossip since news first broke of her alleged relationship with Holmes late last month. Now, sources tell Page Six that Robach “fought so hard to become co-anchor” and “she’s a serious hard news journalist,” but unfortunately, her work is being overshadowed — and Muir, 20/20 host since 2013, is “not having it.” A source told the outlet that Muir is uninterested in the controversy...
People

Jennifer Beals Thanks Irene Cara for Her 'Fearless Triple Threat Talent' in Tribute After Her Death

Jennifer Beals was joined by a group of celebrities who remembered Irene Cara after her death at age 63, including Debbie Allen, Diane Warren and Questlove Jennifer Beals is remembering Irene Cara. Shortly after news of Cara's death was announced Saturday, Beals, 58, honored the late star with a moving tribute post shared on Instagram. "Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless triple threat talent," Beals — who starred in 1983's Flashdance wrote of Cara — who performed the film's title track, "Flashdance... What...
FLORIDA STATE
Parade

Ciara, Kerry Washington and More Celebrities Pay Tribute to Late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

The tributes are pouring in for the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died at age 40 on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in an apparent suicide. Following the news of his death, which is presumed to have been caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, friends and fans alike are expressing their condolences for the beloved DJ, best known for his appearances on So You Think You Can Dance and his years-long stint on Ellen DeGenres' talk show.
EW.com

Susan Sarandon loses her crown as Fox cancels country music drama Monarch after 1 season

"Queen of Country Music" Dottie Roman is singing the blues. EW has confirmed Fox has canceled the Susan Sarandon-led musical drama Monarch after one season. Sarandon played Dottie Cantrell Roman, the fictional matriarch of Nashville's royal family who's got fringe on her jackets and skeletons in her closet. The series was originally slated to premiere in January but, due to COVID complications, bowed in September, airing its 11th and now final episode on Tuesday.
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show

Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
talentrecap.com

Derek Hough, Julianne Hough Sing and Dance to Open Disney Holiday Special

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough recently teamed up with his sister and former DWTS pro Julianne Hough to host The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. The special aired over the weekend and featured a festive opening number from the talented siblings. Derek Hough, Julianne Hough Open...
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Anchors Trailer To Lauren London & Jonah Hill Comedy ‘You People’

Dr. Dre‘s “What’s The Difference” has been featured in the teaser trailer to the new Netflix film You People, starring Lauren London and Jonah Hill. The trailer, released Monday (December 5), finds Hill opposite his girlfriend’s parents — played by Eddy Murphy and Nia Long — inside of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. The instrumental to Dr. Dre’s 1999 single plays in the background as Hill awkwardly tries to get the parents’ blessing to ask their daughter for her hand in marriage.
talentrecap.com

Selma Blair Wins People’s Choice Award for Competition Contestant of 2022

Dancing with the Stars Season 31 celebrity Selma Blair was a winner at Tuesday night’s People’s Choice Awards. The actress took home the award for Competition Contestant of 2022. To make the honor even more special, the award was presented by her friend Sarah Michelle Gellar. Selma Blair...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
497K+
Followers
69K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy