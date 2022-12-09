Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Austin named the No. 4 best U.S. market for homebuyers in new report. Home finance technology company Knock ranks Austin No. 4 among the top 10 buyers' markets in the U.S.2. Austin's Moody Center tops Billboard chart as highest-grossing venue of its size in the world. The venue grossed almost $63 million in concert ticket sales since opening earlier this year.3. 'Famous' rooftop igloos return to Austin hot spot for the coolest experience this winter. The Hotel Van Zandt's fourth-floor rooftop hosts one of the most recognizable holiday pop-ups around Austin.4. Austin declared the No. 1 college city in America in new report. In addition to being the best city overall, Austin also tops the large cities list.5. New Camp Margaritaville RV resort makes waves on the Texas coast. Following an ongoing renovation and ribbon-cutting ceremony, Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Crystal Beach is officially open.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO