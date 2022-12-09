Read full article on original website
New 2,200-acre master-planned community with 'downtown village' on the horizon for Lake Travis
A new master-planned community is set to take shape in the "wild hills" of Lake Travis. Thomas Ranch, announced December 5 by developer Areté Collective, is coming to Spicewood, with construction set to begin in 2023.The 2,200-acre project will boast ample housing — approximately 3,500 units are planned — as well as a downtown village, expansive hiking and biking trails, and many other luxe amenities. Its website says "Thomas Ranch is a 2,200-acre master-planned community reimagined to appeal to a new kind of lifestyle."“Areté is working to create a new frontier when it comes to Lake Travis living,” Rebecca Buchan,...
H-E-B sets opening date for first multi-level Austin store at Lake Austin Boulevard
In exciting news for Central and West Austinites, H-E-B's highly anticipated takeover of the corner lot at Exposition and Lake Austin boulevards finally has an opening date: February 15, 2023. And in exciting news for all Austinites, the store will be the first multi-level H-E-B in the city, with several exciting new features.Located at 715 S. Exposition Blvd., H-E-B began construction on the site (formerly a Randalls) in 2019, but ran into several pandemic-related delays. The new store already looks to be worth the wait, with more than your average grocery store experience: namely, a porch with views over Lake...
Charming French bistro bids final farewell to Austin after long pandemic closure
As they do for any politician, circumstances have changed for Le Politique. The downtown Austin French bistro, which had been temporarily closed for two-and-a-half years, is officially closed for good. CultureMap confirmed the permanent closure, first reported by Eater, with a representative of the New Waterloo hospitality group, who declined to provide more details. The restaurant's initial 2020 announcement, brought about by the pandemic and thought to be temporary, was much wordier.“It’s been a hard & unpredictable year,” Le Politique posted on Instagram in May of 2020. “Even prior to COVID-19, we faced obstacles as the Northshore building underwent repairs...
CultureMap Austin
Austin airport lands significant milestone with carbon neutral accreditation
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) just achieved a very significant goal, maintaining carbon neutrality and renewing its Level 3+ Accreditation by the Airports Council International. “Having a carbon neutral airport is a significant milestone for our city,” said Gina Fiandaca, Assistant City Manager, in a release. “AUS plays a critical role in supporting our citywide goals and efforts to combat climate change, especially as we work to cut emissions by 2030, with a goal of achieving net-zero community-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. I applaud AUS’s commitment to combatting climate change and for being a leader in environmental stewardship.”The independent accreditation...
CultureMap Austin
Airbnb promises it will deter rogue New Year's Eve parties in Austin
With lots of fanfare, Airbnb is announcing that it's here to stop unauthorized rowdy parties on New Year’s Eve.According to a release, the short-term home rental company is enacting restrictions on certain kinds of bookings over New Year’s Eve, to deter rentals from unsavory characters whose entire mission is to host rogue events.These restrictions include:a ban on one-night bookings of entire home listings for guests without a positive account historya ban on one-night bookings of entire home listings for guests with no previous bookings at allThey're also placing tighter restrictions for guests who try to book two- and three-night reservations,...
Austin named No. 4 market for homebuyers, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Austin named the No. 4 best U.S. market for homebuyers in new report. Home finance technology company Knock ranks Austin No. 4 among the top 10 buyers' markets in the U.S.2. Austin's Moody Center tops Billboard chart as highest-grossing venue of its size in the world. The venue grossed almost $63 million in concert ticket sales since opening earlier this year.3. 'Famous' rooftop igloos return to Austin hot spot for the coolest experience this winter. The Hotel Van Zandt's fourth-floor rooftop hosts one of the most recognizable holiday pop-ups around Austin.4. Austin declared the No. 1 college city in America in new report. In addition to being the best city overall, Austin also tops the large cities list.5. New Camp Margaritaville RV resort makes waves on the Texas coast. Following an ongoing renovation and ribbon-cutting ceremony, Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Crystal Beach is officially open.
Adam Sandler makes rare appearance in Austin on Valentine's Day 2023
Comedian Adam Sandler has announced 11 new dates for his "Adam Sandler Live" stand-up tour, including a stop at the Moody Center in Austin on February 14.The tour — a continuation from fall 2022, during which he visited 22 different cities — will be a two-week sprint, kicking off on February 5 in Chicago and finishing on February 18 in Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition to Austin, Sandler will perform in Houston on February 13 and Dallas on February 15.The tour is a rare chance for fans to see Sandler perform live, as he is an ultra-successful actor who's usually...
Austin and Round Rock clock in among best U.S. cities for remote workers
Working remotely is increasingly part of the Austin lifestyle, and a new report cements Austin's status as one of the top places for remote workers, along with a local suburb. Apartment search website RentCafe places Austin at No. 13 and ever-growing Round Rock at No. 11 among its Top 50 Cities for Remote Workers, released in November. The study looked at 150 U.S. cities, comparing them across five main categories: leisure, affordability, comfort, rental demand, and remote work readiness. Scores were based on 19 metrics, from cost of living, availability of apartments with short-term leases, and rental demand to coworking spaces,...
Hill Country beer garden taps into the holiday spirit with epic ugly Christmas sweater party
Bust out your ugliest holiday attire — Krause's Cafe & Biergarten in New Braunfels is hosting an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party & Contest this Thursday, December 15, from 6-9 pm. The party is sponsored by Lone Star Beer, who's offering a nice incentive for guests brave enough to don their finest ugly sweater fashions. The iconic Christmas style choice isn't just for laughs: the winning contestant will receive a basket full of Lone Star beer merch to take home. (What a perfect way to get a gift for the beer lover in your life while recycling the sweater you...
Kirk Watson wins Austin mayoral runoff race by very narrow margin
Austin voters have chosen Kirk Watson as their next mayor, in a tight race decided by a few hundred votes.In November, neither Watson nor State Rep. Celia Israel received more than 50 percent of the vote in the race for Austin mayor, forcing a December 13 runoff.On Tuesday, December 13, Watson was behind Israel by just 17 votes in Travis County, with 50.01 percent voting for Israel and 49.99 percent voting for Watson. In Williamson County, Watson won 62 percent among city of Austin voters, bringing him to the lead by 886 votes.Just under 18 percent of registered Travis County...
Texas celebrity chef sets the table for Georgetown's hottest restaurant in unlikely setting
It’ll be a little hard to explain in the group chat: yes, it’s a hot, new restaurant, and yes, it’s at the senior living center. But according to chef Stephan Pyles (whose 12 James Beard Award nominations say he can open a restaurant wherever he wants), it’s just a regular restaurant. Well, maybe a little nicer.More specifically, this is his answer to the truckstop café he was “raised in.” That was in Big Spring, Texas, out by Midland, and while that location and very niche restaurant genre is a point of pride, Pyles is transcending it, not unlike the common...
Kendra Scott brightens the holidays for Dell Children's patients and caregivers at festive event
As part of the ongoing celebrations around Kendra Scott's 20-year milestone, the brand is celebrating in true Kendra Scott fashion — by giving back. While the brand itself hosted several Kendra Cares events around the country over the past week, Scott herself personally attended an event right here in Austin at Dell Children's Hospital on December 7. Inviting pediatric patients and their caregivers to enjoy some some festive fun, Kendra Cares is a creative arts program that has expanded into over 45 pediatric hospitals across the country. Volunteers are on hand to guide attendees through the process of making their...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Tis the season for holiday happenings. Finish your shopping at the Holiday Hill Country Hoedown, or trade Christmas cheer for holiday fear at the House of Torment. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full list of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, December 8Ventana Ballet presents The Watchmaker's SongThe Nutcracker is reimagined in this unique experience. This version of the timeless tale will feature traditional ballet elements as well as components from the original story written by E.T.A. Hoffman. Guests can party prior to showtime and will be able to choose from a...
SXSW rolls out next round of music showcases for 2023, including 29 Austin artists
Obviously, 190 music showcases is not enough for South by Southwest. That’s 19 a day? Make it another 301. On December 7, SXSW announced the second round of 2023 showcasing artists, bringing the current total to almost 500 acts performing March 13-18, 2023, in Austin.Of those newly announced artists, 29 are from Austin, and eight more are from Texas, keeping the local numbers relatively high compared to the whole world. This round contains almost 10 percent Austin bands, while the first round contained nearly 7 percent.Some of the more widely recognizable Austin acts announced in the second round include: ...
Austin-based 3D printing company tapped by NASA to build on the moon
The Austin-based builder of 3D-printed homes, ICON, is making one small step for man and one giant leap for mankind by signing a $57 million contract with NASA to build on the moon.According to a release from ICON, the company will soon venture into a new frontier of space dimensions. The contract, announced on November 29, was awarded to the company under NASA's Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. This program allows ICON to use the $57 million award to build their Olympus system, which adds to previous construction done by both NASA and the Department of Defense...
Venerated East Austin vegan restaurant announces permanent closure
Austin's rising cost of living continues to force local business owners to make tough decisions. On Thursday, December 1, vegan restaurant Counter Culture announced it will close at the end of the year."For the past three years, I've been looking for a building to buy," said Susan Davis, Counter Culture owner. "That was always my next step. Prices have just really increased. It just doesn't seem feasible right now."She said there are other factors that played into her decision, including the pandemic, the rise of remote working, staff retention, and the increased cost of goods.Davis said in a post on...
Austin's Moody Center tops Billboard chart as highest-grossing venue of its size in the world
Austin's Moody Center has done big business in its first year, putting it at the top of the charts. According to Billboard magazine's 2022 year-end box score charts, the Moody Center swept the competition on concert ticket sales and cemented its status as the highest grossing venue of its size in the world.Moody Center’s category was 10,001 to 15,000-person capacity arenas, and the Austin venue is at the top of that range, seating “15,000-plus,” according to its website. In 2022, the Moody Center generated $62,695,539 in ticket sales of just 36 shows measured by the Billboard stats.Since opening in April,...
Austin named the No. 4 best U.S. market for homebuyers in new report
After unprecedented price growth, super low inventory, and a buying frenzy throughout the pandemic, reports show that the once red-hot Austin housing market has begun to stabilize. Now, it has a new title as we head into the new year: one of the best U.S. markets for buyers.A report released November 30 by home finance technology company Knock ranks Austin No. 4 among the top 10 buyers' markets in the U.S.For its index, Knock measured the ratio of average sale to asking price, number of homes sold, number of active listings, median days on market, median sale price, and the...
Austin-based live event subscription service is your ticket to festivals and shows all year
With all these streaming subscriptions, it’d be nice to get out into the real world now and then. But taking initiative can be challenging, especially when weighing a $20 door cover against a band that just isn’t that high on your list. FestivalPass, an Austin-based service launched earlier this year, simplifies that decision and is positioning itself during the holidays as the perfect gift for active lovers of music, comedy, and more.FestivalPass calls itself the “world’s first live events subscription service,” and a Google search using the phrase proves how rare the concept is. The cutting-edge idea provides access to...
Affluent Austin suburb boasts one of the biggest holiday budgets, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Affluent Austin suburb cashes in with one of the biggest holiday budgets in the U.S. Cedar Park boasts a jolly big holiday budget of $2,855 per person this year — the 14th highest in the U.S. 2. Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022. The celebrated vineyard near Fredericksburg just uncorked a coveted spot on an exclusive list. 3. Texas billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquires award-winning California resort. The Billion Dollar Buyer scooped up one of only six hotels in the U.S. with the Forbes Triple Five-Star rating. 4. 100-plus comedians set to make Austin laugh in Moontower's 2023 festival lineup. Trevor Noah is one of Moontower's exciting 2023 headliners. 5. Renovated UT Austin museum set to reopen in 2023 with exciting new exhibits. The Texas Memorial Museum will reopen in fall 2023 with new exhibits.
