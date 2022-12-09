ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Worker injured after ruptured gas main fire in Nashville

By Caitlin Huff, Colleen Guerry
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdPqT_0jdL4zg400

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several first responders spent part of Friday afternoon at the scene of a fire stemming from a ruptured gas main in West Nashville.

The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) said the gas was burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Boulevard.

According to Kendra Loney with NFD, fire crews in the area heard a loud boom a little before noon on Friday, Dec. 9. Shortly afterward, dispatchers reportedly started receiving calls about a man rolling around in the middle of the street as if he was on fire.

VIDEO: Ruptured gas main fire in Nashville

When crews arrived at the intersection of California Avenue and Centennial Boulevard, Loney said they found a building under construction with flames coming out of a manhole.

Fire officials said a construction site worker inside the manhole was injured and taken to Vanderbilt to be treated for minor burns to their hands and arms.

Loney told News 2 that construction workers may have over-pressurized the four-inch gas main they were working on or used something that caused a spark and resulted in flames.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

She added that this seemingly big fire — which was the result of gas burning off the main — may have seemed alarming to residents, but it was actually contained to that one space. In addition, since gas is often invisible and odorless, the flames reportedly helped firefighters find the source of the leak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VrgnC_0jdL4zg400
(Courtesy: Jaden Semich, Twitter)

In order to prevent the flames from reaching any combustible construction materials, Loney said firefighters set up a “water curtain” by wetting down certain items and equipment, like the trucks and excavators with fuel inside their tanks. They also put water on the building since it’s made of a metal material that could become structurally unsound if exposed to too much direct heat.

The fire also posed an issue for the telephone, cable, and power lines hanging directly about the flames, with Loney describing the lower line as ready to snap.

However, crews did not perform any evacuations of the area because there were no threats of irritants in air since the gas immediately began to burn off, according to Loney.

Suspicious fire kills three dogs in DeKalb County

NFD crews, alongside representatives from Piedmont Gas and Nashville Electric Service, were reportedly at the scene to monitor the situation, as well as shut off the gas and power in the area while working to repair the rupture.

Shortly after 2 p.m., NFD tweeted the fire was out at the construction site, but Piedmont Gas was continuing their work at the scene.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Family searches for missing 37-year-old

The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. 1 killed in multi-vehicle...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man dies while being booked into Coffee Co jail

Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in South …. A man is facing life-threatening injuries after police say he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in South Nashville. South Nashville family gives warning after finding …. A South Nashville family is still in shock after someone...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Death investigation underway in Midtown

Metro Police have launched a death investigation in Midtown following a report of a shooting. Metro Police have launched a death investigation in Midtown following a report of a shooting. Real Estate drop in Nashville, TN. Real estate market softens as Middle TN prices stay high. TBI agent’s bureau-issued vehicle...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Sheriff's Deputy killed in crash

New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. State audit: TN’s most vulnerable children in jeopardy …. A new state audit of the Tennessee Department...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Davidson County

One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-24 near the Davidson/Rutherford County line. 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Davidson …. One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-24 near the Davidson/Rutherford County line. Pedestrian injured after being hit by...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy