Worker injured after ruptured gas main fire in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several first responders spent part of Friday afternoon at the scene of a fire stemming from a ruptured gas main in West Nashville.

The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) said the gas was burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Boulevard.

According to Kendra Loney with NFD, fire crews in the area heard a loud boom a little before noon on Friday, Dec. 9. Shortly afterward, dispatchers reportedly started receiving calls about a man rolling around in the middle of the street as if he was on fire.

When crews arrived at the intersection of California Avenue and Centennial Boulevard, Loney said they found a building under construction with flames coming out of a manhole.

Fire officials said a construction site worker inside the manhole was injured and taken to Vanderbilt to be treated for minor burns to their hands and arms.

Loney told News 2 that construction workers may have over-pressurized the four-inch gas main they were working on or used something that caused a spark and resulted in flames.

She added that this seemingly big fire — which was the result of gas burning off the main — may have seemed alarming to residents, but it was actually contained to that one space. In addition, since gas is often invisible and odorless, the flames reportedly helped firefighters find the source of the leak.

In order to prevent the flames from reaching any combustible construction materials, Loney said firefighters set up a “water curtain” by wetting down certain items and equipment, like the trucks and excavators with fuel inside their tanks. They also put water on the building since it’s made of a metal material that could become structurally unsound if exposed to too much direct heat.

The fire also posed an issue for the telephone, cable, and power lines hanging directly about the flames, with Loney describing the lower line as ready to snap.

However, crews did not perform any evacuations of the area because there were no threats of irritants in air since the gas immediately began to burn off, according to Loney.

NFD crews, alongside representatives from Piedmont Gas and Nashville Electric Service, were reportedly at the scene to monitor the situation, as well as shut off the gas and power in the area while working to repair the rupture.

Shortly after 2 p.m., NFD tweeted the fire was out at the construction site, but Piedmont Gas was continuing their work at the scene.

