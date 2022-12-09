Read full article on original website
‘The Voice’ Crowns Season 22 Winner
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of the winner of The Voice Season 22. The Voice has crowned a new winner for Season 22 and it’s Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake, which was his ninth victory. The five singers that made it to the final were Bodie, Omar José Cardona, Morgan Myles, Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape but only one was crowned as the winner. Lape came in fifth place, Cardona took fourth place, with Myles and Bodie as runners-up. Cardona represented Team John Legend, Myles was Camila Cabello’s finalist and Blake Shelton had Bodie, Leatherwood and Lape. Gwen Stefani was left out of...
‘The Story Of Late Night’ Showrunner John Ealer Joins Cream Productions
EXCLUSIVE: Cream Productions, the company behind Netflix’s Age of Samurai and Amazon’s All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, has hired showrunner and director John Ealer. Ealer joins the company as senior production executive. He will lead the company’s slate of productions, supervising showrunners and executive producing series. He reports to David Brady, CEO and Kate Harrison, President. Ealer worked with Cream having served as showrunner, director and head writer on Cream’s CNN titles, The History of the Sitcom and The Story of Late Night. He was previously a producer on seasons two and three of Netflix’s Roman Empire and produced and directed AMC’s The Making of the Mob and The American West. Cream...
20 Very Fascinating Things I Learned This Week That Quite Literally Blew My Mind
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
