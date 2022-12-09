CNOS continues tradition of donating presents for angel tree

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) — Center for Neurosciences, Orthopaedics & Spine (CNOS) are giving back through tradition that’s been lasting for more than 20 years.

For the past 20 years, the staff of CNOS have been participating in an Angel Tree, which have historically benefited organizations like the Crittendon Center and Boys and Girls Club, as well as other identified individuals.

“Christmas is such a magical time, especially for children,” said Melanie Brown, Chief Human Resources Officer at CNOS. “Thanks to so many, our angel tree drive has had a positive impact on families in Siouxland, and help is once again needed this year.”

A total of 105 Siouxland children will get presents from CNOS Angel Tree gift givers this year.

According to Communications Director Sarah Rol, employees at CNOS look forward to the Angel Tree each year as it gives them a chance to get the holiday spirit. Rol said the gift giver is impacted just as much as the children who get gifts.

