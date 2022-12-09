ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Dunes, SD

CNOS continues tradition of donating presents for angel tree

By Laigha Anderson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bq7hD_0jdL4Mh500

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) — Center for Neurosciences, Orthopaedics & Spine (CNOS) are giving back through tradition that’s been lasting for more than 20 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMSS4_0jdL4Mh500

For the past 20 years, the staff of CNOS have been participating in an Angel Tree, which have historically benefited organizations like the Crittendon Center and Boys and Girls Club, as well as other identified individuals.

Sioux City animal rescue says don’t gift animals for Christmas

“Christmas is such a magical time, especially for children,” said Melanie Brown, Chief Human Resources Officer at CNOS. “Thanks to so many, our angel tree drive has had a positive impact on families in Siouxland, and help is once again needed this year.”

A total of 105 Siouxland children will get presents from CNOS Angel Tree gift givers this year.

According to Communications Director Sarah Rol, employees at CNOS look forward to the Angel Tree each year as it gives them a chance to get the holiday spirit. Rol said the gift giver is impacted just as much as the children who get gifts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Amy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Amy, she’s between one and two years old and is a domestic shorthaired cat. She was found on the 2300 block of Jones Street on November 15th. Amy’s shy and quiet until you get to know her, then she’s a “real lover.” […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

GoFundMe launched to help Ida apartments fire victims

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The owner of Pierce Street Laundry has launched a GoFundMe to help the victims of the Ida apartments fire. John Glaza the owner of Pierce Street Laundry created the page and says 100% of the proceeds will be given to the Ida Apartments residents. You...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Tuesday, December 13

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors this morning heard the recommendations of the county compensation board, and set salaries for elected officials for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Bruce Brock, chair of the compensation board, said the salaries were adjusted for inflation, cost of living, and job demands. The recommendation heard...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Temperatures around freezing could bring a mix of precipitation this afternoon

Freezing rain could make the going very slow this afternoon and tomorrow morning across much of northwest and north-central Iowa. Meteorologist Allan Curtis, at the National Weather Service, says it’s a tricky call to make but they want motorists across the region to be cautious. “Temperatures are going to be right around freezing, one or two degrees above or below,” Curtis says, “and for the most part, we’re not talking about snow with this one, we’re talking about freezing drizzle, freezing rain or maybe just generic cold rain.”
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy