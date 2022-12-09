Read full article on original website
Ban Of Public Drag Performances? One Twin Falls Event Is Hoping To Stop It
A new bill has been proposed to lawmakers to prevent the public performance of drag in Idaho. This weekend, there is an event in Twin Falls where LGBTQ+ and supporters can gather to help combat the potential decision. Ban Of Public Drag In Idaho Being Proposed. After several events where...
Idaho Girds for a Shortage of Oranges
When my mom was a little girl, Christmas usually consisted of one present and an orange. The latter was considered a delicacy in the snowy Great Lakes region where she grew up. Florida and California didn’t yet have the massive groves visitors see today. The Second World War broke out...
Jordan Peterson is Coming to Idaho in 2023
Renowned clinical psychologist, author, and professor Jordan B. Peterson is speaking at Ford Idaho Center in May of 2023, and tickets go on sale this week. Peterson acquired his PhD in clinical psychology from McGill University in 1991, and subsequently held professorial positions at Harvard University and later at the University of Toronto. His works have been critical to developing psychotherapy-based approaches to understanding personality structure, including the Big Five model and self-authoring programs.
Idaho Prepper Has Wild Plot for Survival
There is a scene in an episode of the Simpsons where it appears the nuclear plant where Homer works is about to melt down. Homer’s irascible boss, Mr. Burns, pushes a button. A panel opens in his office revealing an escape pod with two seats. Burns jumps in and closes the door and leaves his long-suffering assistant, Smithers, on the outside.
What Would You Do? The Idaho Winter Weather Ruining Roads and Plans
What would you do? What would you do if you have an important meeting, a flight to catch, or an appointment you can't miss, but find that the snow or ice is keeping you from getting where you need to be? Do you risk it and persist through the conditions until you get going? Do you call a friend or family member to come bail you out and risk them being stuck? Do you call an Uber or Lift, that might be able to make it through the conditions? Do you say, 'oh well,' and let the conditions win the day and accept your loss? The weather is coming and many of us will likely be in this fate soon, but what would you do?
WANTED: South Idaho Police Looking For Suspect In Assault Case
Area police are asking for help with locating a southwest Idaho man allegedly wanted for a physical crime resulting in injury. Have you seen this individual?. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help with locating an individual reportedly wanted for the crime of aggravated assault. There are currently numerous wanted (or most wanted) individuals for various crimes on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website. These men and women are currently wanted for crimes committed in southern Idaho.
Why Idaho May Be the Best State to Have a Job In
Most of us will spend more time at work in our life than we will at home or on vacation, and finding a job that makes you happy isn't easy, but is vital for your mental sanity. Spending so much time at work, if you hate your job, makes getting up every day a little bit harder. Ever since the pandemic, job openings have been posted across the country, but many found themselves laid off during the pandemic as well. If you are looking for a job and one that makes you happy, where is the best place in the country to look, and how does Idaho compare to other states?
Why Being Single in These Towns May Mean More Fun in Idaho
Being single and dating can be tough in today's world. Some people prefer to be single and the lifestyle fits them, but others struggle to date and find their future partner. Dating has changed through the years and nowadays you can find a date without ever meeting face to face or talking directly to each other. Being single isn't always easy, but some towns make it more fun and easier to date compared to others. What are the best cities to live in for single people in the United States and does living in Idaho make it easier or tougher?
SURPRISE: An Idaho Neighbor has America’s Worst Drivers
Quick, what state has America’s worst drivers? You get three guesses and the first two won’t count. They have special plates on their vehicles that warn they are Unable to Administer Highway. This is abbreviated as the warning Utah. They roam Interstate highways at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. They weave in and out of heavy traffic on Route 15. They appear to have no peripheral vision. It’s like everyone from Utah drives like an old woman!
Did You Know You Can Dine Inside Adorable Rooftop Igloos In Idaho?
Sometimes it isn’t enough to just go out and eat dinner with friends and family. Sometimes you need a special or unique location for the gathering. Well, the perfect location for a magical winter dinner does exist and you don’t need to travel far to experience it. Idaho...
WATCH: Idaho Fish and Game Pull Deer Trapped in Old Water Tank
HAIELY, Idaho (KLIX)-In mid-November Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers had to extract a mule deer buck that had gotten trapped in an old water tank. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said the water tank is what remains of an old hotel water system built in the late 1800s and several animals have gotten trapped from time to time. Video shared by Idaho Fish and Game shows the young buck trying to jump out of the concrete structure. Conservation officers waited for the deer to present a good shot so it could be anesthetized and prepped for extraction. Once the animal went down officers went to work getting it out safely. A sling was placed around the deer so it could be lifted out safely. The animal was tagged to show it had been tranquilized, vitals were checked, and then the drugs were reversed allowing the buck to run away. Check out the video below:
Idaho, Why You Should Clear The Ice Out Of Your Wheel Wells
I think many of us would agree that it is a ton of fun to drive through slush and puddles in winter. Some people just hate driving in winter and find no joy in splashing with their car. Either way, if you drive your car in the winter, you will get a snow-pack in your vehicle wheel well, and this is why you need to get rid of it asap.
Some Slight Improvement for Idaho Drought?
I saw a warning about avalanche possibilities. It was issued this week in the Sawtooth Range. Two different types of snowpack don’t always get along and one can give away. I have no desire to be downslope during such an occurrence, though. There’s snow in the mountains and if we can maintain a solid pack until spring, we can slake the thirst of Idaho’s parched ground.
Will Southern Idaho Have A White Christmas
While snow probably won’t fall on Christmas, there is a chance of snow on December 20th which could drop a blanket of white an inch thick. The temperatures won’t get over 30 degrees until Christmas Eve, so there’s a chance that with what we currently have on the ground and the additional inch on the 20th, we could have a White Christmas. The Weather Channel defines a White Christmas as a day with at least 1 inch of snow on the ground. It just won’t look like a snow globe when you look out your windows.
An Idaho Woman Offers Tips on Battling Inflation
A woman ahead of me had four cartons of eggs. I was shopping after work Wednesday and asked if there was a sale. She and the cashier both replied the eggs were selling for $3.40 a carton. The woman started loading the cartons in her cart and told me you can expect to pay 6 dollars a dozen at most of our other local stores. I didn’t know the current cost of eggs. Friends have been giving me eggs from their hen houses for several months. I’ve been immune to the pain, at least when it comes to making omelets.
Bah Humbug! Christmas isn’t Really The Happiest Time of Year in Idaho
Christmas time is supposed to be one of the best times, if not the best time of the year. The music is playing, the lights are shining, Santa is out, everyone is giving, and parties are being thrown. The end of the year means time with your family, candies, cookies, Christmas bonuses, and parades. While many seem to enjoy the holiday season, and the phrase, 'happiest time of the year,' is thrown out, one begs to question, how happy is the holiday season, especially in Twin Falls? While the phrase may be used often, it may not be as exciting of a time as many claims it to be. Here is why the holiday season is not so happy in Twin Falls and the state of Idaho.
An Idaho Man Recalls His Brief Friendship With Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley was my neighbor. For one week in 1996. My dad had died a few weeks earlier. A friend suggested I needed some time away. His old man had been the pastor of the DeWitt Community Church for decades. As a young preacher, he had purchased an old cabin in Islesboro, Maine. The area became gentrified and yet the family held onto the property.
BEWARE: Christians Infiltrate Idaho State Capitol
Judging by all the decorations in the place, they arrived a long time ago. Just not the kind mainstream media like. The wretches in Idaho’s newsrooms prefer mainline denominations that ignore whole swaths of the Bible in order to sanction the latest sexual fads. What really annoys the so-called journalists are the people that actually follow the book.
Why Your Packages and Mail Are Missing in the Magic Valley and Where They Are
There are less than two weeks until Christmas and many of us are checking the mail daily for packages that have been ordered as gifts. Perhaps you are expecting a package from someone, or you have ordered something online for your children, your partner, or somebody else. The mail service and delivery companies are busy this time of year and it isn't uncommon to see packages arrive a day or two later than their expected delivery date. It is a problem though when one of the people that is supposed to be delivering them, decides to stop doing so daily, and that has happened recently in the Magic Valley.
WATCH: Night Critter Snags Xmas Package; Heed Idaho Postal Alerts
Normally, December is a month when people get victimized by other human beings from holiday Internet scams and porch piracy. Having Christmas package deliveries snagged by critters in the middle of the night is a rarity, but it happened to me Tuesday and I captured it all on video. Christmas...
