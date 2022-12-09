Read full article on original website
Related
How To Stop Crime in the Crossroads This Holiday Season
Christmas is a time for love and laughter. Sadly, Christmas is also a time when criminals see an opportunity to strike. Officer John Turner is a member of the Victoria Police Department’s Community Engagement Unit (and good friend of us here at Townsquare Media Victoria) and he gave us this advice...
City of Victoria Holiday Closings and Trash Schedules
Happy Holidays! That means a lot of stuff is shutting down...here's a list from the City of Victoria... All nonemergency City of Victoria offices will close Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas. Offices also will close Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day.
TX ROAD TRIP: How About an Adults Only Christmas Wine Train
This one is for all you fans of Christmas, oh yeah, and wine! Check out this great idea for a road trip to Grapevine, Texas. According to KLAQ, the experience takes place on the railroad’s authentic 1920s-era trains which are decorated with a holiday theme. The train passes through some of the most gorgeous parts of the area, all while you are sipping some Texas wine and enjoying entertainment onboard and yes, Santa makes an appearance. The last one is scheduled for Thursday, December 15th.
Heartwarming Texas Christmas Tradition With HEB Feast of Sharing
It truly is better to give than to receive. I mean just look at that smile, even with one of them wearing a mask. H.E.B. welcomes you to become a part of one of their most heartwarming Christmas traditions, Feast of Sharing, December 16th, brought to you by Meals on Wheels South Texas, sponsored by H.E.B.
Free Ice Skating Is Coming To the Crossroads December 17th
Make plans to bring your family to downtown Victoria for a day to remember. Like nothing we've seen in Victoria before, it's a FREE ice skating experience to benefit St.Jude Research Center. It's St. Jude's Winter Wonderland, at De Leon Plaza on December 18th from 10 am to 7 pm.
Victoria Road Reduction Hinders the Next Five Months
On December 9, Ben Wilson Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Airline Road and Red River Street for approximately five months, weather permitting, for utility installation and road construction. All businesses and homes in the construction zone will remain accessible. Through traffic can avoid delays...
TikTok Video Shows Teen Perspective of What it is Like Growing Up in Victoria
So many random videos pop up on my social feed; some are awesome because they have to do with our hometown! TikTok user kaylinskyeee posted a video that starts out the Victoria, Texas I grew up in.. She shares many pictures that bring back so many memories. This is an awesome look at how our younger generation remembers Victoria. The last one I almost forgot about! At least 90% of all Victorians should get all of these references.
What Really Happened To This Tiny South Texas Ghost Town?
Located just 10 miles from Cuero and 19 miles southeast of Gonzales is the small forgotten town of Cheapside. Blink and you might miss it, this town was once a community full of people and businesses but now sits lonely and empty. A TOWN FULL OF RUMORS. Throughout the years...
Victoria – The Drought Is Over! For Now…
The City of Victoria is lifting some of its drought restrictions, but residents must continue to conserve water by limiting some types of nonessential water usage to the cooler times of day. The City had entered Stage III of its drought contingency plan in August because the water level City’s...
How Many of These Burger Joints Do You Remember in Victoria?
While scrolling through social media today, someone posted a picture of the original A-Frame Whataburger building, bringing back so many memories. The last standing A-Frame Whataburger was at the current, Rio Grande Location in Victoria. I was just a kid but I remember eating so many meals with my mom and grandma after parking underneath the cool parking canopy.
Family Fun With the Victoria Public Library’s Gingerbread House Workshop
With the Holidays upon us, there are so many great community events going on and here is another great example. The Victoria Public Library’s gingerbread house workshop is returning to an in-person format for the first time since 2019, giving local kids a chance to decorate their own unique gingerbread houses and collect other festive goodies to take home.
The New Mr Gatti’s Pizza Location Has Been Announced
In August, we all learned that the beloved Mr. Gatti's was returning to Victoria. The next big question was naturally, where is it going to be? Well the wait is over. The Mr Gatti's will be located at the old Dunlaps building, 2801 N. Laurent. It is awesome to see more positive growth in the "original" parts of town. Currently, there isn't a set timeline for this remodel, we will keep the community updated on the progress and we hope to have a grand opening date set soon.
New Program Helping Crossroads Residents Revamp Their Home
Keep Victoria Beautiful has been revamping areas around town for quite some time. Recently, they have teamed up with Habitat for Humanity and created a 'Brush Up' program. Habitat for Humanity strives to give people in their communities a place to call home, while Keep Victoria Beautiful strives to keep their community a clean place to be proud of.
This Severely Injured El Campo Toddler Made His Miracle Recovery
An El Campo family is counting all their blessings right before Thanksgiving after going through an incredibly tragic time. Kendall and Chase Macek were outside grilling on September 24, 2022, just moments before their lives would change. In the blink of an eye, their youngest son Ripp had gone from playing to running off somewhere else.
Here Is A Sampling Of What You’ll Find At Small Business Saturday
It's Victoria's first Small Business Saturday event in downtown Victoria and it's GOING TO BE HUGE!. Admission is free and there will be tons of things for you and your family to do too!. Small Business Saturday is the brainchild of Tina Goodner who took on the daunting task of...
Crossroads Christmas Tradition You Should See; The Nutcracker
This holiday season, the Victoria Ballet Theatre invites you to one of the Crossroad's long-standing Christmas traditions, 'The Nutcracker'. Sure, it's a ballet, but it's a ballet like no other. Kids and adults of all ages have been enjoying the magic of The Nutcracker for decades. In fact, 'The Nutcracker' ballet was commissioned by the director of Moscow's Imperial Theatres, Ivan Vsevolozhsky, in 1891, and premiered a week before Christmas 1892.
Q92
Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT
Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kqvt.com/
Comments / 0