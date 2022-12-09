Read full article on original website
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
10 Bars & Restaurants That Permanently Closed In Western New York
These last few years have been challenging for local businesses, and the community has seen that. As a result, the City of Good Neighbors have tried to come together to keep their favorite local businesses afloat. Unfortunately, not all of those local businesses have survived this last year. There are...
stepoutbuffalo.com
12 Essential Restaurants to Try This Winter
Every season we round up the most noteworthy new restaurants that have opened in the past few months. Our pants are tight, our wallets slim, but there’s food to be devoured and so we trek on. Here’s a list of recently opened restaurants/bars/breweries/bakeries/cafes/you name it to add to your must-try list this fall.
Kaylena Marie's Artisan Bakery & Cafe opens a new location in East Amherst
When she was only 17 years old she was baking and selling cookies out of her home. Her first customers were Delta Sonic and Russells Steak House. By the time she was 19 Kaylena Marie had her own cafe
Why 2023 Is The Best Time To Buy Or Sell A House In Buffalo
Looking to buy a home in Buffalo next year? Thanks to low availability, skyrocketing interest rates, and bidding wars, it isn’t an easy task. However, according to a new report, some areas of the country are poised to be hot spots for the real estate market in 2023, one of which is in our own backyard.
Town of Amherst holds annual holiday market
AMHERST, N.Y. — The third annual holiday market in the Town of Amherst was held Sunday. About 35 vendors set up shop at the Northtown Center. A lot of crafts from local businesses were on hand, such as custom items made of wood. It served as a way to support and showcase all that Western New York has to offer.
Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority announces Section 8 waiting list is complete
The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority announced Tuesday that the lottery for positions on its Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher waiting list is complete.
wnypapers.com
'Procrastinators Holiday Market' in Buffalo
Hey all you procrastinators: Get your family and friends something they will really love this Christmas – Buffalove! This Saturday, Dec. 17, shop local with close to 100 vendors and artisans and get last-minute Christmas shopping done at Buffalo RiverWorks. The “Procrastinators Holiday Market,” hosted by Totally Buffalo and...
ICYMI: WNY Town Named One Of The Worst In New York
Looking back at 2022 it seems that it was not all great news for people living in Western New York. Several new studies that came out earlier in the year showed that Western New York might not be the most ideal place to live in New York State. The website...
Buffalo dedicates tree lighting to lives lost on 5/14
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year the city of Buffalo's tree lighting ceremony was dedicated to the lives lost during the mass shooting on May 14. City leaders came together in Niagara Square in front of City Hall on the eve of the seven month anniversary of the tragedy to display a series of lights. Each column of City Hall was lit in a color chosen by family members of each of the ten people who died on that day. Their families picked a color that best represented their loved one.
Free certified lifeguard training for city of Buffalo youth
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The city of Buffalo is offering free and paid lifeguard training sessions in partnership with the Police Athletic League (PAL). The Red Cross Certified Lifeguard Training sessions will be offered to youth ages 16 - 21. All sessions will be held at the Cazenovia Poll on Abbott Road.
The Better Business Bureau warns of possible Bills ticket scams
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are looking to punch their ticket to the playoffs, and Bills Mafia will want to get their hands on tickets to the game for when they do. Matt Krueger with the Better Business Bureau is warning fans to be careful. “We’re going to see a lot of ticket […]
Buffalo using eminent domain against South Park Avenue property owners
According to the city, the properties located at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue face longstanding code violations and it has been pushing the owners to repair the properties for more than a decade.
Code Blue 32 in effect Dec. 11-12, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Code Blue 32 has been put into effect for Sunday night and during the daytime on Monday for Southern Erie County and the City of Buffalo, meaning shelters will be open in anticipation of cold weather. The following overnight shelters will be open Sunday night: During the daytime on Monday, […]
This Buffalo Bills-Themed House Has The Best Christmas Lights
During this time of year, there are tons of light displays that pop up all over Western New York and across the border in Ontario. The Winter Festival of Lights in Ontario and the Festival of Lights in Hamburg, NY are perhaps the most well-known light displays, but there are some houses in Western New York that deserve an honorable mention.
Unknown Stories of WNY: The houses of Hull
LANCASTER, N.Y. — We say it all the time, history is all around us, and that certainly is the case with a pair of homes in Lancaster. Sitting across Genesee Street from each other, they predate just about all of Western New York. They also have a mutual history that includes a family that fought in the American Revolution and is said to have been involved in the Underground Railroad.
"Let's Go Buffalo" coloring book
The Predmore Creations launched their fourth coloring book, "Let's Go Buffalo" highlighting many familiar hometown favorites, from food items to sports icons to architectural landmarks.
nyspnews.com
Three Walmart shoplifters arrested in Clarence.
On December 9, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Martin M. Santiago., 32, of Buffalo, NY, Ashley M. Johnson., 31, of Buffalo, NY and Terri J. Lowe., 31, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town...
More Electric Vehicle charging stations are coming to Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a dozen new electric vehicle fast charges will be installed between the Hudson Valley and Lake Erie. The high-speed charging sites include Jamestown, Salamanca and Bath. But soon electric vehicle fast charges will also be installed in Olean, Friendship, Castle Creek and Hancock.
70 Miles An Hour In New York State?
In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
Gigantic Retailer Coming to the Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga
This is easily the busiest time of the entire year for retailers. The holiday shopping season is upon us, which means that many people are flooding into stores to buy Christmas presents and other goodies in time for December 25th. Despite online shopping being as popular as ever, many still...
