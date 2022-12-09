Read full article on original website
Related
bigfoot99.com
New water rates bring confusion, fees, policy problems to Glenn Addition
In Rawlins, the water rate increase approved in September went into effect with the December bills residents just received. While the increase was applied across the board to residents and businesses alike, the corral owners in the south-side Glenn Addition are among the hardest hit. For the first time in...
bigfoot99.com
Snow, frigid temps blast Carbon County
The massive storm bearing down on Wyoming and Nebraska today started later than expected, but the impacts will be felt through at least Thursday and maybe Friday. Forecasters say how much snow falls over the next 24 hours depends on how much moisture the system can draw in from the south. Rawlins and Saratoga will receive at least seven or eight inches of snow – and as much as 15 inches. Meteorologist Michel Natoli with the National Weather Service said the high-low forecast is the result of competing weather models.
bigfoot99.com
Saratoga officials opt to let new council vote on aquatic center lease
The Town of Saratoga isn’t prepared to sign a lease for the Platte Valley Aquatic Center until hard numbers can be provided. For over a year, Saratoga attorney Nick Haderlie has been working to create a large-scale, indoor, water sports facility for the town. In early November, Haderlie presented his completed design and feasibility studies to the Saratoga town council. The attorney’s plans contained two different layouts for the Platte Valley Aquatic Center, depending on how much money he was able to raise for its construction. Haderlie said he was confident he could obtain funding for at least the lower priced design costing $12.5 million. He asked the council to consider offering him a 50-year lease for town-owned land on West Elm Street, between the Saratoga Public Library and the middle/high school.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed
You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
bigfoot99.com
Winter Storm Warning: Heavy snow expected throughout Carbon County
A strong winter storm which developed in the mountains of California over the weekend is expected to impact the high plains of Wyoming later today and tomorrow. The cross-country storm will then unleash a blizzard across the Northern Plains and leave parts of the Northeast with wintry weather later in the week.
bigfoot99.com
Outlook positive for turning clinic building into daycare facility
The Corbett Medical Foundation has provided Saratoga a way out of expensive deferred maintenance to their clinic building. If the North Platte Valley Medical Center meets their scheduled early 2023 opening date, the Platte Valley Clinic, located in the Corbett Medical Building at 1208 South River Street, would move into the hospital. Once the Corbett Building is empty, Valley Village Childcare would like to occupy the space. Issues bringing the building up to state and federal daycare standards have brought to light the need for costly upgrades and repairs.
Comments / 1