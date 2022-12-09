The Town of Saratoga isn’t prepared to sign a lease for the Platte Valley Aquatic Center until hard numbers can be provided. For over a year, Saratoga attorney Nick Haderlie has been working to create a large-scale, indoor, water sports facility for the town. In early November, Haderlie presented his completed design and feasibility studies to the Saratoga town council. The attorney’s plans contained two different layouts for the Platte Valley Aquatic Center, depending on how much money he was able to raise for its construction. Haderlie said he was confident he could obtain funding for at least the lower priced design costing $12.5 million. He asked the council to consider offering him a 50-year lease for town-owned land on West Elm Street, between the Saratoga Public Library and the middle/high school.

SARATOGA, WY ・ 22 HOURS AGO