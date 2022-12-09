Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of FloridaTravel MavenOcala, FL
You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida FarmL. CaneOcala, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Sumter County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Lake Panasoffkee. Organizers said the giveaway...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights the Country Club of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a lavish country club in Ocala. Our friends at the weekly buzz tell us more about the Country Club of Ocala.
wogx.com
Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
Citrus County Chronicle
Upscale seafood restaurant eyed for Crystal River waterfront
Barring any permit problems, construction could begin in about four months on a new upscale seafood restaurant on the long-vacant Hampton property in Crystal River. The 350-seat stilt restaurant will feature a surf shack, outdoor seating area and deck where people can enjoy a drink from the full-liquor bar overlooking King’s Bay.
WCJB
Thousands gather for 65th annual ‘Friend of Christmas’ parade in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -While Christmas is just two weeks away, thousands of residents lined several streets in Ocala for the 65th annual ‘Friends of Christmas’ parade. Many people set up their chairs days in advance to have a front-row seat to what they say is the best parade in town.
WCJB
College of Central Florida will hold a Farm Share drive-through food distribution
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson will host a Farm Share drive-through food distribution on Friday. This is in partnership with former Ocala representative Joe Harding, Ocala city councilman Ire Bethea and the College of Central Florida. The event will take place at the College of Central...
villages-news.com
VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job
A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
villages-news.com
Villager arrested on DUI charge after drinking wine at lunch
A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking wine at lunch. Cathie Ann Oldham, 71, of the Village of Hawkins, was driving a tan 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser at about 4 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Frazier Way and Josephine Court not far from her home on Goodman Court when a 911 caller reported an “intoxicated subject in a vehicle,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The caller said the vehicle was driving in a reckless manner, struck a curb and almost hit a golf cart.
WCJB
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Spring Hill, FL
Neither a town nor a city, Spring Hill is a census-designated place within Florida’s Nature Coast region. It’s a cozy destination with many outdoor attractions, whether natural or man-made. Established in 1967, the area was developed as a planned community in Hernando County. The Mackle Brothers and Deltona...
floridapolitics.com
Jose Juarez announces bid for HD 24 to replace Joe Harding
The Victory Solutions owner has lived in Ocala for 40 years. Ocala business owner Jose Juarez is announcing his candidacy for the not-yet-called Special Election in House District 24 to replace former Rep. Joe Harding. The Republican presented himself as a champion of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ agenda. “The American...
ocala-news.com
Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
Backyard chickens gaining in popularity, Inverness passes new ordinance
With rising food prices, especially eggs, city leaders in Inverness decided to pass a backyard chicken ordinance.
You Can See Wild Horses and Bison in this Florida Preserve
If I told you that there's a nature preserve that allows visitors to see herds of wild bison and horses, you may assume that I was speaking of places like Montana or Yellowstone National Park.
villages-news.com
Scaled-down development a tough sell to Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board
A developer hoping to build 122 homes in a farming area had a tough sell Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. Nitai Capital Partners asked the board to annex the property on Edwards Road into the Town of Lady Lake. That would pave the way for the development which would be selling homes at a pricepoint above $300,000.
swineweb.com
Florida: Alachua County will spend $2.5M in federal aid on a publicly-owned meat processing facility
Commissioners for a Florida county has voted unanimously to spend $2.5 million for a meat processing plant in the town of Newberry, according to a report by local radio station WUFT. The money is part of the $52.25 million allocated to Alachua County through the American Rescue Plan Act, which...
villages-news.com
Mischief maker charged with breaking window at home of deceased Villager
A mischief maker has been charged with breaking a window at the home of a deceased Villager. Ronnie Phillips, 41, is already facing charges after a window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square. He is facing an additional charge of criminal mischief after a neighbor reported a smashed window at...
fox35orlando.com
Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road
Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
floridapolitics.com
Ryan Chamberlin files in HD 24 ahead of expected Special Election
He defended former Rep. Joe Harding as a target of political prosecutors. A Special Election still hasn’t been called to replace state Rep. Joe Harding. But two candidates have already tossed their hat in the ring to replace him. Conservative author Ryan Chamberlin, an Ocala Republican, is launching a...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Southern Tide Rolling into Butler Enterprises
The Coastal Lifestyle Brand Extends Florida Footprint. Southern Tide, the leader in premium coastal lifestyle apparel, has partnered with Butler Enterprises to add a popup location at 3597 SW 32nd Court, Suite 20. Since 2006, Southern Tide has become a southern staple offering coastal apparel options for men, women, and youth outfitting.
Comments / 1