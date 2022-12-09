Read full article on original website
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock and more (Dec. 6-12)
The 7 biggest new movies to watch online this week includes George & Julia going streaming in Bali.
‘Legendary’ Canceled at HBO Max After Three Seasons
Reality competition series “Legendary” has been canceled at HBO Max after three seasons. The news comes just one day after Variety exclusively reported the cancellation of “FBoy Island,” another fan-favorite unscripted project at the streamer. The series took place within the New York ballroom scene, following different houses of vogue dancers as they competed in balls and fashion showcases in order to achieve “legendary” status. Among the cast were MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion. Season 1 premiered in 2020, while Season 2 came in 2021 and...
Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
New to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and More - December 2022
Hold on to your beanies folks! Winter is here and there’s a bunch of new shows and movies blowing in this month. Glass Onion and Top Gun Maverick both hit streaming this month so if you didn’t catch either in theaters, fear not! Stay tuned to see what else is coming to your favorite streaming platforms.
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
30 best TV shows of 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and more
These are the 30 best TV shows of the year. Have you seen them all?
FBoy Island Cancelled at HBO Max
HBO Max is saying F-bye to FBoy Island: The Nikki Glaser-hosted dating show has been cancelled by the streamer after two seasons, our sister site Variety reports. The tongue-in-cheek reality series created by The Bachelor producer Elan Gale saw three women choose from a field of potential mates in a tropical locale, with the men secretly divided between “Fboys” who were superficial and commitment-phobic and “nice guys” who were ready for an adult relationship. (When “Fboys” were eliminated, they were condemned to a sparse, Survivor-like shelter, while eliminated “nice guys” were given luxury accommodations and lavish meals.) Glaser hosted and added...
Jake Gyllenhaal in Talks to Star in 'Presumed Innocent' for Apple TV+
Variety reports that Jake Gyllenhaal is currently in negotiations to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Presumed Innocent, which is being helmed by Emmy Award winner David E. Kelly, J.J. Abrams, and Dustin Thomason. First ordered to series by Apple TV back in February 2022, Presumed Innocent is set to be an eight-episode series that is based on the acclaimed 1987 novel of the same name by Scott Turow and follows the murder of Carolyn Polhemus that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office, when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The novel follows the story from the point of view of Kindle County prosecutor and colleague of the murdered, Rožat "Rusty" Sabich, who is charged with the murder, as he attempts to keep his marriage intact while also clearing his name.
'Legendary': Show Canceled at HBO Max, and Fans Are Fuming
Another show has received the ax at HBO Max. Deadline reported that Legendary has been canceled after three seasons on the network. Based on the reactions to the show's cancellation, it's safe to say that fans aren't happy with this news. Legendary first launched on HBO Max in May 2020....
The best movies new to streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu (December 2022)
The final month of the year is finally upon us, and with it comes a bountiful crop of new movies available on streaming to tide us over through winter. We’ve highlighted the best of the best new movies on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, and other streaming platforms in December 2022. Our list includes Bullet Train, the outrageous new action comedy from John Wick co-director David Leitch and starring Brad Pitt, 2004’s The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou starring Bill Murray, a tender 2019 bromance about two men and a cow, and a neo-noir thriller and a classic revisionist Western drama to spice things up. If there’s a particular mood you’re looking for, we’ve got a movie for you.
'Gordita Chronicles' to Be Removed From HBO Max Amidst Live-Action Kids and Family Content Cuts
After Warner Bros. Discovery looked to cut back on kids and family content post-merger, Gordita Chronicles met an early end at HBO Max back in July after just one season despite solid reviews. Now, it's officially getting booted off the streamer as revealed in a tweet by series showrunner Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz. It's the latest victim to leave the platform due to cost-cutting measures under the newly-merged Warner Bros. Discovery.
HBO Max Comes Back to Prime Video
HBO Max is once again available on Prime Video Channels. Additionally, when Warner Bros. Discovery’s combined streaming service, tentatively titled Max, debuts in the spring of 2023, members will have access to the service’s expanded content selection. HBO Max was removed from Prime Video Channels in September 2021...
Adam Driver Fights Dinosaurs in First Trailer for Sci-Fi Actioner ‘65’ (Video)
The ”White Noise“ actor plays a pilot who crash-lands on Earth 65 million years ago. Adam Driver shoots a laser gun at dinosaurs in the first trailer for the new film “65,” and for many that will be all the selling point they need to buy a ticket to this Columbia Pictures sci-fi actioner.
Barry Pepper, Sam Neill to Star in Mob Thriller ‘Bring Him to Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Barry Pepper takes the lead in feature film “Bring Him to Me,” which is now shooting in Queensland, Australia, under director Luke Sparke (“Occupation Rainfall”). The picture is a mob thriller written by Tom Evans and which also stars Sam Neill and Rachel Griffiths. Under orders from a ruthless crime boss, a getaway driver must battle his conscience and drive a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate. Evans’ script was inspired by the traumatic scene in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” in which Nicky Santoro (portrayed by Joe Pesci) unwittingly turns up for a meeting in a cornfield and things go...
‘Glee’ Controversies Explored In Discovery+ Docuseries From Ample Entertainment – Watch Trailer
UPDATE: Discovery+ and ID have unveiled a trailer for the series, which you can watch above. It will launch on January 16. EXCLUSIVE (OCTOBER 12): Discovery+ and ID are exploring the real story behind Fox’s hit series Glee. The streamer has ordered a three-part docuseries from Ample Entertainment, the company behind HBO docuseries The Invisible Pilot and Facebook’s 9 Months with Courteney Cox. The series will have access to key cast and crew members, who will share first-hand stories of their time on the comedy drama series that ran for over 100 episodes between 2009 and 2015. It will lift the curtain to...
HBO Max will return to Amazon Prime Video Channels after dispute
HBO Max, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, will now return to Amazon Prime Video Channels after an agreement was reached between the two companies.
‘Gordita Chronicles’ To Be Pulled From HBO Max
HBO Max is pulling Gordita Chronicles from its platform, the latest title to be scrapped following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Deadline broke the news exclusively in July that the company was slashing Live-Action Kids and Family programming including the freshman comedy series created by Claudia Forestieri. “Just got the very sad news that #gorditachronicles is being pulled from the @hbomax platform. Binge it one last time before our sweet little show is gone. Thank you to everyone who loved and supported our show,” Gordita Chronicles showrunner Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz shared via Twitter on Thursday. The title is currently still available on the...
HBO Max Cancels Comedy Series ‘Minx’ Despite Season 2 Renewal
Producer Lionsgate TV says it will be shopping both seasons to find a new home
