ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Goose Map Out Spring 2023 Tour

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xcZzN_0jdL3SZA00

Goose is taking flight. The psych-rock jam band have mapped out a 2023 tour that will criss-cross the country beginning next spring.

In support of their latest album, Dripfield, the Connecticut-based quintet’s 14-city, 20-show run is set to kick off in late March, following their sold-out five-night run at Port Chester, New York’s Capitol Theater. Their spring tour will come to a close in late April with a handful of headlining festival dates scheduled to follow throughout next year.

See a full list of 2023 tour and festival dates, below. General on-sale for the recently announced shows begin Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

Watch the band perform the title track from Dripfield on a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, below.

2023 Tour Dates

Jan. 14-17 – Riviera Cancun, MX @ Playing in the Sand

Mar. 2 – 5 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music x Arts Festival

Mar. 8 – 12 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Mar. 23 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Mar. 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Mar. 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Mar. 26 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

Mar. 31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Apr. 1 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Apr. 2 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co.

Apr. 13 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Apr. 14 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Apr. 15 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Apr. 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Apr. 18 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

Apr. 19 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

Apr. 21 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Apr. 22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

Apr. 23 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

Apr. 25 – Eugene, OR @ The McDonald Theatre

Apr. 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Apr. 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Apr. 29 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Jun. 22 – 25 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

Jun. 29 – Jul. 1 – Garrettsville, OH @ Resonance Music and Arts Festival

Jul. 26 – 30 – Floyd, VA @ FloydFest

Courtesy of Big Hassle

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Sabrina Carpenter Announces 2023 Tour

Sabrina Carpenter has replied all to fans wanting more of her emails i can’t send tour. The dance-pop star has announced a second run of shows in support of her fifth studio album. “I can’t wait to see your faces and maybe even sing some new songs!” she wrote...
Deadline

Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness

UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Miranda Lambert Is 'A Walking Firework' Wearing This Eye-Popping Look

Miranda Lambert reflected on her three favorite, must-see moments of her Las Vegas residency shortly after announcing additional dates of the high-energy show at Zappos Theater. Lambert highlighted a few standout moments from her Velvet Rodeo residency, including her entrance to the stage (in a way that the award-winning artist...
LAS VEGAS, NV
American Songwriter

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top Announce Co-Headlining The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top have announced a string of co-headlining dates they are dubbing The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour. The trek will see the classic rock icons take over 22 cities in North America starting on July 21, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Stops along the way include Fort Worth, Denver, Cincinnati, Raleigh, and Saratoga Springs. The tour will wrap up on Sept. 17 in Camden, New Jersey. Find the full run of dates below.
NEW JERSEY STATE
American Songwriter

SZA Announces 2023 Arena Tour

“Time to take this shit on the road,” SZA wrote in a post on Instagram, sharing the news of her upcoming tour. The genre-blurring singer will take on arenas across North America in support of her recently dropped album, S.O.S. The 17-date run will mark SZA’s first time headlining arena-sized crowds.
WASHINGTON STATE
American Songwriter

Janet Jackson Announces 2023 North American Tour with Ludacris

Janet Jackson has revealed her 2023 tour of North America. The Together Again Tour will begin in April and continue through June with special guest Ludacris. The tour is Jackson’s first since 2019 when she played a series of concerts to commemorate the 30th anniversary of her fourth album, Rhythm Nation 1814. Jackson was also scheduled to tour in 2020, but the dates were canceled due to the pandemic.
American Songwriter

Iggy Pop Shares New Single “Strung Out Johnny,” Announces Spring Shows

Iggy Pop offers fans another glimpse into his upcoming 19th solo studio album, Every Loser. His latest release, “Strung Out Johnny,” is a no-frills examination of a life lived under the weight of addiction. First time you do it with a friend / Second time you do it in a bed / Third time you can’t get enough / And life gets all fucked up, Pop sings against the dark, ominous arrangement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDTN

Blake Shelton wins again on Season 22 of ‘The Voice’

(NBC) — Another round of “The Voice” is in the books after the Season 22 champion was crowned in the finale. The pairing of Bryce Leatherwood and his coach Blake Shelton was probably destiny and on Tuesday night that destiny was fulfilled as the 22-year-old country singer from Statesboro, Georgia won the competition. “I am […]
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Adds Fall Dates To Her 2023 Tour

Shania Twain is once again adding dates to her 2023 Queen of Me Tour after adding more to the initial schedule in late November. She announced the tour and album in late October, and fans were ecstatic. This is Shania’s first major tour and project since 2017’s Now.
American Songwriter

Billy Strings Announces 2023 Spring Tour Dates

The Grammy Award-winning musician Billy Strings has announced new 2023 spring tour dates. The artist, who also recently announced winter 2023 dates, released a new album, Me/And/Dad, which he recorded with his father, Terry Barber. Tickets for the 22 new shows go on sale this Friday. Upcoming stops include Mobile’s...
ARIZONA STATE
American Songwriter

Top 5 Moments From the Allman Family Revival Show at The Ryman Auditorium

If you’re going to have a revival, it makes sense to do it in a church. And if you’re looking for hallowed grounds, look no further than The Ryman Auditorium. Devon Allman and Duane Betts are now in their 6th year of proliferating their fathers’ legacy by playing their biggest hits for both day-one stalwarts and a new generation of fans alike. They, along with a host of family friends, took to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to do just that on Dec. 9.
NASHVILLE, TN
SFGate

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie to Co-Headline 2023 Tour

Indie-rock institutions the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie — both of whom are fronted and co-founded by singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard — will undertake a 20th anniversary co-headlining North American tour next year. The groups will perform their landmark 2003 albums in full — the Postal Service’s...
American Songwriter

Jelly Roll Shares New Music to Close Out Breakthrough Year

Country rap star-on-the-rise Jelly Roll has shared a new song ahead of the biggest headlining show of his career – and closing out his biggest year to date. His latest track, “NEED A FAVOR,” arrives the morning of his homecoming concert, where he’ll headline Nashville’s nearly 19,000-capacity Bridgestone Arena on Friday (Dec. 9). This year has marked Jelly Roll’s (born Jason DeFord) breakthrough with a No. 1 song on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with “Dead Man Walking,” a tune in the Top 10 of the Country Airplay chart with “Son of a Sinner,” and more hits in his back pocket.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy