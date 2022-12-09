The new Art’otel has finally opened in Battersea Power Station, and it’s got a rooftop swimming pool with an epic view. For those who don’t know, Art’otel is a chain of luxury hotels created by artists and designers, meaning they’re aesthetic AF. And this new BPS one doesn’t disappoint. They’ve pulled out the big guns with this view, and the hotel has got a stunning infinity pool that lets swimmers get up close and personal with the famous chimneys of the former power station. The heated pool is situated on the top of the beautiful art-deco behemoth, looking out across the iconic smokestacks and the London skyline.

6 HOURS AGO