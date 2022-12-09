(Michigan City, IN) - Arrests have been made in Michigan City for robbing a pizza delivery man at gunpoint over the weekend. Police said both suspects are juvenile males. According to police, a worker for Domino’s was delivering an order when approached early Sunday in the 700 block of Washington Street. They were all talking when one of the suspects displayed a gun and pointed it at the victim. The delivery driver handed over some property and the suspects fled on foot.

