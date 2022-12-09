Read full article on original website
WNDU
19 Years Later: 2 Mishawaka Police officers killed in line of duty
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, marks 19 years since the passing of two Mishawaka Police officers who were shot in the line of duty. Thomas Roberts and Bryan Verkler were shot while responding to an early morning call about shots fired back on Dec. 13, 2003. Roberts died on scene, while Verkler died later at the hospital. The suspect then killed himself.
abc57.com
Former Elkhart Police officer sentenced to 15 months for punching handcuffed suspect
ELKHART, Ind. - A former police officer with the Elkhart Police Department was sentenced to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to violating a man's civil rights, according to court documents. Cory Newland resigned from the police department in August just before pleading guilty to deprivation of civil rights...
WNDU
South Bend man arrested after running from officers during attempted traffic stop
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was arrested on Monday after police say he tried to run away from them during an attempted traffic stop. Officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit were on patrol around 4 p.m. when they attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 2100 block of Prast Boulevard.
YAHOO!
Former Elkhart police officer to serve three months in prison for punching handcuffed man
Former Elkhart Police officer Cory Newland, who was captured on video footage obtained by The South Bend Tribune and ProPublica in 2018 repeatedly punching a handcuffed man, will spend three months in a minimum security prison, a federal judge has ruled. Newland pleaded guilty in August to violating the civil...
abc57.com
Juveniles arrested in connection with armed robbery investigation
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Two juveniles were arrested after they allegedly stole from a delivery driver at gunpoint, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 12:27 a.m. on Sunday, dispatch received a 911 call from a pizza delivery driver who said he was robbed at gunpoint. The victim said...
hometownnewsnow.com
Suspects in Pizza Man Hold-Up Arrested
(Michigan City, IN) - Arrests have been made in Michigan City for robbing a pizza delivery man at gunpoint over the weekend. Police said both suspects are juvenile males. According to police, a worker for Domino’s was delivering an order when approached early Sunday in the 700 block of Washington Street. They were all talking when one of the suspects displayed a gun and pointed it at the victim. The delivery driver handed over some property and the suspects fled on foot.
abc57.com
Michigan City Police investigating fake report of bank robbery
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a report of a bank robbery on Monday that turned out to be false, according to police. At 4:30 p.m., police were called to a bank in the 3600 block of Franklin St. for an armed robbery. When units arrived...
WNDU
Two arrested after Domino’s delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Michigan City
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested after a Michigan City delivery driver working for Domino’s was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a Domino’s Pizza to speak to a delivery driver who was robbed at gunpoint around 12:27 a.m.
Suspect arrested in deadly Indiana police pursuit crash that killed 2 teens
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed two teenagers during a police pursuit in northern Indiana in 2020 has been taken into custody after evading authorities for two years. Warrant officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department arrested Jesse Lottie Jr., 24, on Thursday...
WNDU
15-year-old boy shot in Elkhart; 13-year-old boy in custody
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with an investigation into the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Elkhart. Officers were called just after 4:35 p.m. on Thursday to a shooting with injuries in the 1800 block of Canton Street. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to the hospital to get treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
abc57.com
South Bend police investigating continued rise in theft of Kia-brand vehicles
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officials with the South Bend Police Department are investigating a recent rise in thefts of Kia-brand vehicles. According to police, SBPD officers have responded to multiple reports of theft or attempted theft of newer-model Kia vehicles in the past 24 hours. Police believe that the rise...
WNDU
16-year-old dies after getting hit by car in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a car Monday night in Plymouth. Marshall County 911 received a report of a car-pedestrian accident at Oak Road and Pidco Drive around 8:40 p.m. When first responders arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old boy,...
22 WSBT
Police: 13-year-old in custody after a shooting that injured a 15-year-old
On Thursday police were called to a shooting in the 1800 block of Canton Street in Elkhart at around 4:30 p.m. Elkhart Police found a 15-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound. He was given first aid then transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds. During the investigation,...
WNDU
Search continues for missing South Bend teen
Centreville man arrested after leading police on chase, stripping naked, assaulting deputy. The 38-year-old man is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, assault on an officer, resisting and obstructing, indecent exposure, and driving while license suspended. 4 hurt, including police officer, in 2 separate crashes outside Castle Point Apartments. Updated:...
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac man sentenced to prison, already serving in Indiana
A Dowagiac man has been sentenced to prison time in Cass County Circuit Court. This, after already being in prison in Indiana and on Parole in Michigan. The incident happened in September 2017 near Cassopolis. Police say that 51-year-old Thomas Mosier, Jr and another person broke into a barn to...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Nursing Home Assault
(Michigan City, IN) - A local nursing home worker is accused of physically assaulting and injuring a resident with dementia. Corine Hudson, 47, of Walkerton has been charged with two counts of battery causing serious bodily injury. According to court documents, she was working at Aperion Care on East Coolspring...
Deputies: Suspect takes off clothes after chase
A man who led deputies on a chase from Centreville to Colon stripped nude after crashing, authorities say.
inkfreenews.com
Roberts Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges
WARSAW — A Pierceton woman was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs. Angel Michelle Roberts, 23, 406 S. Washington St., Pierceton, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, both level 4 felonies; possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement, both level 6 felonies; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony; and possession of paraphernalia with a sentence enhancement, a class A misdemeanor.
WISH-TV
South Bend Police Department reports increase of Kia thefts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — The South Bend Police Department is investigating thefts of Kia vehicles. Police confirmed in a social media post that they’ve investigated several thefts or attempted thefts of newer-model Kia brand vehicles. Police say videos have been trending on social media since July, showing how the vehicles could be stolen without a key. Police say they can also impact newer-model Hyundai vehicles.
hometownnewsnow.com
Chase Leads to Manhunt and Capture
(La Porte County, IN) - An arrest was made following a high-speed chase and search in Union Mills over the weekend. James Brinsfield, 46, of Trail Creek was charged with resisting law enforcement. According to La Porte County Police, officers were called about a suspicious vehicle on Saturday night and...
