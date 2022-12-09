ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Murderer publicly executed by his victim's father, Taliban say

A man convicted of murder was shot by his victim's father in the Taliban's first public execution since their return to power in Afghanistan. A Taliban spokesperson said the man was killed at a crowded sports stadium in south-western Farah province. The father of the victim shot the man three...
CBS News

As the Taliban doles out lashings, what have Afghan women and girls lost in 15 months under the extremists?

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers said over the weekend that 10 women and 11 men were lashed for crimes of theft, adultery and running away from their homes. The country's Supreme Court said each of those convicted was "lashed 39 times," in beatings meted out at the main mosque in the city of Taloqan, in the northern Takhar province, after Friday prayers last week. Local elders, scholars and residents watched.
BBC

Three women among dozen publicly flogged in Afghanistan - Taliban official

Twelve people, including three women, have been flogged in front of thousands of onlookers at a football stadium in Afghanistan. The group were guilty of "moral crimes" including adultery, robbery and gay sex, a Taliban official told the BBC. This is thought to be the second time in a month...
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Reuters

Taliban court lashes 14 in latest shift to corporal punishments

KABUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Fourteen people were lashed in a football stadium in eastern Afghanistan, the Taliban-led Supreme Court said on Wednesday, in the latest sign of the ruling group applying its strict interpretation of sharia (Islamic law) to criminal justice.
AFP

At least 19 killed, 24 wounded in north Afghanistan blast

At least 19 people were killed and 24 others wounded Wednesday by a blast at a madrassa in Afghanistan's northern city of Aybak, a doctor at a local hospital told AFP. There have been dozens of blasts and attacks targeting civilians since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, most claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State (IS) group. In May last year, before the Taliban's return to power, at least 85 people -- mainly girls -- were killed and about 300 were wounded when three bombs exploded near their school in the neighbourhood No group claimed responsibility, but a year earlier IS claimed a suicide attack on an educational centre in the area that killed 24.
BBC

'I'm living in fear for my life in Afghanistan'

It is nearly 11 months since the UK launched its scheme to help vulnerable Afghans come to the UK. But MPs and charities say the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) has been too slow to get up and running and is leaving those who are in most danger stuck in Afghanistan.
The Associated Press

Taliban: Roadside bomb kills 6 people in north Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A roadside bomb went off near a bus with government employees during rush hour on Tuesday morning in northern Afghanistan, killing six people, a Taliban official said. Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the police chief in Balkh province, said the bombing in Mazar-e Sharif,...
TheDailyBeast

‘Retrograde’ Is the Daring Doc That Gives You a Front-Row Seat to Afghanistan War Wreckage

Retrograde is a documentary of faces, which convey a depth of fear and despair that resounds louder than any of its anguished pleas, sorrowful apologies, and futile promises. The latest from Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning director Matthew Heineman (Cartel Land, City of Ghosts, A Private War), this on-the-ground snapshot of the United States’ 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan—viewed primarily through the eyes of one of the country’s bravest and staunchest local commanders—is a study of a betrayal and its heartbreaking fallout. No matter one’s opinion about the justness of the Afghanistan War, it’s a damning film that does President Joe Biden no...
