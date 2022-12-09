Read full article on original website
Murderer publicly executed by his victim's father, Taliban say
A man convicted of murder was shot by his victim's father in the Taliban's first public execution since their return to power in Afghanistan. A Taliban spokesperson said the man was killed at a crowded sports stadium in south-western Farah province. The father of the victim shot the man three...
As the Taliban doles out lashings, what have Afghan women and girls lost in 15 months under the extremists?
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers said over the weekend that 10 women and 11 men were lashed for crimes of theft, adultery and running away from their homes. The country's Supreme Court said each of those convicted was "lashed 39 times," in beatings meted out at the main mosque in the city of Taloqan, in the northern Takhar province, after Friday prayers last week. Local elders, scholars and residents watched.
Three women among dozen publicly flogged in Afghanistan - Taliban official
Twelve people, including three women, have been flogged in front of thousands of onlookers at a football stadium in Afghanistan. The group were guilty of "moral crimes" including adultery, robbery and gay sex, a Taliban official told the BBC. This is thought to be the second time in a month...
Taliban carry out first public execution since taking over Afghanistan
The Taliban put to death a man accused of murder in western Afghanistan, its spokesperson said on Wednesday, in the first officially confirmed public execution since the group took over the country last year. The execution in western Farah province was of a man accused of fatally stabbing another man...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Afghan soldier who fled Taliban rule to get to the US arrested at Texas border
Abdul Wasi Safi, a veteran of the Afghan special forces, made a harrowing journey to the U.S. after evading the Taliban for months after U.S. troops left Afghanistan.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Arizona sheriffs fire back after Biden scoffs at border visit: 'Slap in the face to every American'
Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends" to react to Biden's statement that there are "more important things to do" than visit the southern border.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Taliban court lashes 14 in latest shift to corporal punishments
KABUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Fourteen people were lashed in a football stadium in eastern Afghanistan, the Taliban-led Supreme Court said on Wednesday, in the latest sign of the ruling group applying its strict interpretation of sharia (Islamic law) to criminal justice.
The largest war in the world: Hundreds of thousands killed in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict
Tigray, Eritrea and Ethiopia's 2-year-long civil war has killed more people than the war in Ukraine, yet nobody's talking about it.
At least 19 killed, 24 wounded in north Afghanistan blast
At least 19 people were killed and 24 others wounded Wednesday by a blast at a madrassa in Afghanistan's northern city of Aybak, a doctor at a local hospital told AFP. There have been dozens of blasts and attacks targeting civilians since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, most claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State (IS) group. In May last year, before the Taliban's return to power, at least 85 people -- mainly girls -- were killed and about 300 were wounded when three bombs exploded near their school in the neighbourhood No group claimed responsibility, but a year earlier IS claimed a suicide attack on an educational centre in the area that killed 24.
'I'm living in fear for my life in Afghanistan'
It is nearly 11 months since the UK launched its scheme to help vulnerable Afghans come to the UK. But MPs and charities say the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) has been too slow to get up and running and is leaving those who are in most danger stuck in Afghanistan.
Taliban: Roadside bomb kills 6 people in north Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A roadside bomb went off near a bus with government employees during rush hour on Tuesday morning in northern Afghanistan, killing six people, a Taliban official said. Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the police chief in Balkh province, said the bombing in Mazar-e Sharif,...
Afghan women show solidarity with Iranian protesters, face harsh Taliban crackdown
Protesters have taken to the streets of Iran in opposition to the regime's repressive laws against women. In neighboring Afghanistan women have taken notice as they look for greater freedoms.
Fallon Suspects Trump Is Proud of Ivanka for Abandoning Him: ‘The Student Has Become the Master’ (Video)
Jimmy Fallon doesn’t think Trump is mad that his daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka and Jared Kushner, have cut ties with him. In fact, the host of “The Tonight Show” suspects that the twice impeached former president is proud. On Sunday, Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, told MSNBC that...
‘Retrograde’ Is the Daring Doc That Gives You a Front-Row Seat to Afghanistan War Wreckage
Retrograde is a documentary of faces, which convey a depth of fear and despair that resounds louder than any of its anguished pleas, sorrowful apologies, and futile promises. The latest from Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning director Matthew Heineman (Cartel Land, City of Ghosts, A Private War), this on-the-ground snapshot of the United States’ 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan—viewed primarily through the eyes of one of the country’s bravest and staunchest local commanders—is a study of a betrayal and its heartbreaking fallout. No matter one’s opinion about the justness of the Afghanistan War, it’s a damning film that does President Joe Biden no...
Venezuelan migrants abandon tent camp along Rio Grande
Mexican authorities early Thursday began removing hundreds of tents from a camp along the Rio Grande set up last month by Venezuelan migrants hoping to seek asylum in the U.S.
George Orwell’s dystopian novel ‘1984’ about an autocratic regime that oppresses its citizens is now a bestseller in Russia
George Orwell’s book about a totalitarian ruler who clamps down on citizens’ freedoms and keeps them under constant surveillance is a big hit in Russia.
