Carly Pearce, Bon Jovi Support St. Jude’s ‘This Shirt Saves Lives’ Campaign

By Cillea Houghton
 4 days ago
Artists across genres are stepping up for St. Jude.

Bon Jovi, Luis Fonsi, Alice In Chains, Maren Morris, Scotty McCreery, Sam Hunt, Thomas Rhett, Carly Pearce, Kirk Franklin, and many others are donning a navy blue shirt that reads “This Shirt Saves Lives” in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. It’s part of an annual campaign where radio stations across the country host radiothons to compel listeners to become a Partner in Hope by donating $19 a month. The shirts are not for sale and are available exclusively to Partners in Hope. Some of the shirts also display the phrase in Spanish, “esta camiseta salva vidas.”

“St. Jude gives a voice, place, and comfort for families that are experiencing the most unprecedented circumstances with their child,” Pearce says in an exclusive statement to American Songwriter. “I’ve seen firsthand what the hospital and everyone involved does and it truly is life changing for the families. It is the epitome of what love means.”

Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Jordan Davis, Old Dominion, Dierks Bentley, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band, Parker McCollum, Ingrid Andress, Ashley McBryde, Elle King and Latin singer Frankie J are among the many other participating artists.

“Music changes lives, just like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” St. Jude explains of the campaign. “St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. And that is made possible thanks to music fans like you. Music Gives to St. Jude Kids is where music lovers connect their passion for music to the mission of St. Jude.”

This Shirt Saves Lives is part of St. Jude’s overarching fundraising efforts that allow families to never receive a bill for any of the services they receive at the hospital, ranging from treatment to housing. The hospital also uses money raised to fund clinical trials and treatment development to increase the childhood cancer survival rate. In addition to groundbreaking treatments, St. Jude also offers a music therapy program to educe pain and anxiety and assist during physical therapy.

Photo Credit: Katie Kauss and Libby Danforth

