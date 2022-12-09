Read full article on original website
Related
LIVE: France Meets Morocco, Eyes Second Straight World Cup Final
The Atlas Lions’ Cinderella run faces off with France’s title defense in the World Cup semifinals. Follow along.
France Vs. Morocco Live Stream: Watch World Cup Semifinal Game Online, On TV
Wednesday evening’s match in Qatar will be a true battle of David vs. Goliath. France and Morocco are set to meet with a trip to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on the line. The reigning tournament champions reached the semifinals with knockout-stage wins over Poland and England, while Morocco bolted past Spain and Portugal on its Cinderella run.
Morocco’s joyous World Cup journey has been unexpected – but it’s no fluke
This isn’t the first time Morocco has made history. Forty-two years ago, Morocco also captured the attention of the world when it became the first Arab and African country to compete in the Eurovision song contest. In the end, it came second to last, and decided never to compete again.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0