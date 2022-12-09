A report alleges that the upcoming The Batman spinoff show, The Penguin, is recasting a major character who appeared for only one scene in the film. The Penguin is set one week after the events of The Batman and will centre on the character as he struggles to gain ground in a transformed Gotham City. "It's a great example of having the time over eight episodes to tell a longer-arc character story with a lot of delicious twists and turns and new characters. It's very much going to be about Gotham at that street level because he's not flying around like Batman does. We are all embracing that as a very specific experience for audiences to have," explained Sara Aubrey, head of originals at HBO Max, in an interview with Variety.

13 DAYS AGO