comicon.com
Gordon Gone: Previewing ‘Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo’ #2
“Batman has joined forces with his arch-nemesis, and things are already off to a rocky start. But time is of the essence as another piece of Commissioner Gordon is delivered to the Gotham City PD. Will Batman be able to work fast enough to save his dear friend, or whatever is left of him?”
The Jewish Press
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
hypebeast.com
Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Harley Quinn: Uncovered’ #1
“In celebration of Harley Quinn #25 comes a gorgeous, irreverent look at the amazing variant covers that helped make the Maid of Mischief magnificent! Enjoy an art book of epic proportions featuring some of the hottest creators in the industry!”. Harley Quinn: Uncovered #1 is out Tuesday 13th December from...
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
comicon.com
Revisiting The Past And Telling The Truth: Previewing ‘Ten Thousand Black Feathers’ #4
“Jackie and Trish are forced to relive the events of a terrible night in their teen years when the past comes crashing back to haunt the present. And even though she doesn’t have a choice either way, Trish is ready to fight this time.”. Ten Thousand Black Feathers #4...
comicon.com
Black And Pink Take On A Seemingly Unstoppable Robot From Space In ‘Radiant Black’ #20 Preview
“As the alien artifact activates and reveals its true purpose to the world Nathan and Marshall will have to work together to stop it – even if it means making a decision neither of them is ready to make.”. Radiant Black #20 is out now from Image Comics.
comicon.com
House Of X: Previewing This Week’s ‘X-Men’ Comics
DISRUPTIVE BEHAVIOR! Goodbye, Warren Worthington III—A.K.A. ANGEL —and hello murderous winged monster. It’s up to the Legionnaires to stop his rampage and figure out what’s going on. Good news: The mystical BLACK KNIGHT has come to their aid! Bad news: Angel’s not the only mutant turning into a monster. And NIGHTCRAWLER’s inner, savage beast threatens to completely take control. Meanwhile, in Krakoa, the BANSHEE/GHOST RIDER hybrid known as VOX IGNIS senses a disturbance within the island. Could it be a coincidence that CYPHER has suddenly fallen ill? As the hostility between LEGION and PROFESSOR X grows, the stability of the island becomes less certain.
comicon.com
The Once And Future King: Previewing ‘StarHenge’ #6 Series’ Finale
“MINISERIES FINALE In the shocking conclusion of STARHENGE: BOOK ONE, King Arthur is killed after Gwynn sabotages Merlin’s plans. Merlin goes mad and flees, transforming into an Elk. Can Taliesin, Amber, and Daryl offer any hope for the future of magic?”
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Leonide The Vampyr– A Christmas For Crows’
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Leonide The Vampyr: A Christmas For Crows, out Wednesday from writer Mike Mignola, artist Rachele Aragno, and colorist Dave Stewart. When good and honest mountain folk come upon a small coffin among a carriage wreck, they find themselves among darker company than...
comicon.com
Advance Review: `Star Trek: Resurgence’ #2 Needs Characters The Audience Cares About
For drama and suspense to work as intended, the audience needs to care about the characters in jeopardy. That empathy keeps readers flipping from one page to the next to make sure their favorite characters survive. When it works, the audience comes back for more. When it doesn’t it’s just a whole bunch of characters running around for seemingly no reason.
The Batman sequel show is recasting a major character
A report alleges that the upcoming The Batman spinoff show, The Penguin, is recasting a major character who appeared for only one scene in the film. The Penguin is set one week after the events of The Batman and will centre on the character as he struggles to gain ground in a transformed Gotham City. "It's a great example of having the time over eight episodes to tell a longer-arc character story with a lot of delicious twists and turns and new characters. It's very much going to be about Gotham at that street level because he's not flying around like Batman does. We are all embracing that as a very specific experience for audiences to have," explained Sara Aubrey, head of originals at HBO Max, in an interview with Variety.
James Gunn is shaking up the DC Universe – here are all the rumored changes so far
DC is undergoing some major changes
comicon.com
Preview: The Worst Is Yet To Come In ‘Crashing’ #4
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Crashing #4, out tomorrow from writer Mattthew Klein, artist Morgan Beem, colorist Triona Farrell, and letterer Hassan Otsmani-Elhaou. Dr. Rose Osler is called to duty after the hospital becomes a war zone with the enactment of the Powered Registration Act. But will she be able to hold it together now that her world has come crashing down around her? New stakes reveal that, for Rose, the worst has yet to come.
comicon.com
Preview: A New Era Begins In BOOM! Studios’ ‘Grim’ #6
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Grim #6, the first issue of a brand new story arc in their series from writer Stephanie Phillips, artist Flaviano, colorist Rico Renzi, and letterer Tom Napolitano. ‘The Era of DEVILS & DUST begins here for the GRIM Reapers! Trapped in Las Vegas—the...
The Batman sequel has survived DC's massive movie purge
It’s a rather turbulent time to be a DC fan right now. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wonder Woman 3 will no longer be happening - it’s apparently “considered dead in its current incarnation”, and the plans submitted to James Gunn and DC Studios CEO Peter Safran were rejected since they didn’t fit in with their plans for the DCEU.
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Could Exit Aquaman Role for Lobo in DC Studios' Plans
DC Studios fans just got some pretty shocking news with the announcement that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer in the works due to a newly delivered script treatment not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans. The report also revealed some of the other rumors that have been floating around ahead of Gunn and Safran's meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery executives too, revealed their big plan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa's days of playing Aquaman might be over after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and he might take over another major DC Comics role with Lobo.
comicon.com
Preview: Ancient Powers Stir In ‘Assassin’s Apprentice’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Assassin’s Apprentice #1, dropping Wednesday from writers Jody Houser and Robin Hobb, artist Ryan Kelly, and colorist Jordie Bellaire. Until recently, Fitz was only known as “boy.” The bastard/illegitimate son of a powerful noble, Fitz is taken in by his uncle,...
comicon.com
Previewing ‘World War Hulk: Worldbreaker’ #2
“A high priestess fills a stone starship prison with small, green children. A Haarg helps a small, green girl search for a Worldbreaker. A Worldbreaker grapples with a thousand years of doom. On a world broken again and again by prophecy and catastrophe, which Hulk will finally dare to fight again?”
