NOLA.com
Our Views: Tragic loss of young performers in the Human Jukebox of Southern University
The Human Jukebox is in mourning for its three Southern University students killed in a traffic accident on Interstate 49. The students were Broderick Moore, a freshman majoring in music; Dylan Young, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering; and Tyran Williams, a freshman majoring in music. They were young members...
Human Jukebox holds heartfelt tribute for 3 SU band members
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Southern University Human Jukebox and the Baton Rouge community spent their evening trying to uplift one another. Music, love, and encouragement are just some of the ways the Southern University family honored the lives of 3 fallen band members. Broderick Moore, Dylan Young and Ty’ran Williams were killed in a tragic accident last Tuesday.
brproud.com
Winning Pick 5 ticket worth more than $25K sold in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – For the second time in one week, someone took home a large chunk of money playing Pick 5. After the drawing on Tuesday, December 6, we found out the a $50,000 winning Pick 5 ticket was sold in Assumption Parish. Less than one week...
brproud.com
These Baton Rouge restaurants will be open on Christmas Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Forget the stress of cooking on Christmas Day at home this year. Here’s a list of restaurants in Baton Rouge that will be open on Christmas Day in 2022. Bon Temps Market: Located inside L’Auberge Casino Hotel, there will be a Christmas Day...
The 33rd Annual Festival of the Bonfires kicks off this weekend
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The 33rd Annual Festival of the Bonfires kicked off in St. James Parish on Friday, Dec. 2. The three-day event is a prequel to the lighting of the bonfires that happen on Christmas Eve in preparation for the arrival of Papa Noel. Lieutenant Governor...
WAFB.com
Funeral for Broderick Moore, a Southern University band member, to be held Tuesday
Closures have been announced ahead of the threat for potential severe weather. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. Matt Williams delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. Search for work release inmate underway. Updated: 11 hours ago. The sheriff’s office says Clayton Jones, 36, left his job at...
theadvocate.com
Top Baton Rouge baby names for 2022: One surprise name zooms in and makes the list
Curious about the top local baby names? Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center has made a tally of the most popular baby names thus far this year — and there's a newcomer to the list: Maverick. Inspired by the summer blockbuster hit "Top Gun: Maverick," the name flew in at No. 3 on the list of boys' names.
postsouth.com
Plaquemine, White Castle await first La. 1 Classic basketball tournament
Coaches along the Westbank clamored for years to create a tournament in the same vein as the Baton Rouge Holiday Classic, and this year it finally will come to fruition. Seven teams will compete Thursday through Saturday in the first La. 1 Classic, which will be at Port Allen High School.
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month
Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
theadvocate.com
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday
A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales Christmas parade canceled due to weather
The 2022 Jambalaya Festival Association Christmas parade in Gonzales was cancelled due to weather conditions and will not be rescheduled. Jambalaya cooked for the event was given away and organizers said fees for participants will be refunded.
brproud.com
Storm Info: Baton Rouge, surrounding area closures & sandbag, shelter locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region from late Tuesday night throughout Wednesday, December 14, a number of local institutions and offices are announcing closures as well as sandbag and shelter locations. A running list of office and institutional closures, shelters,...
NOLA.com
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
LSUSports.net
Daniels Named Football MVP at Annual Awards Show
BATON ROUGE – Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who helped guide the Tigers to the SEC Western Division title, was named the winner of the Charles McClendon Most Valuable Player Award here Sunday night as LSU held its annual Football Awards Show. In his first year with the Tigers, Daniels rushed...
Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series
I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of closures announced due to the threat of possible severe weather. All East Baton Rouge Parish School System campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. All West Baton Rouge Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Extracurricular...
NOLA.com
LSU turns in relaxed, crisp performance in annual Gym 101 exhibition meet at PMAC
Haleigh Bryant, an eight-time All-American and 2021 NCAA vault champion, flew down the vault runway, somersaulted over the table and … stumbled to a stop at the end of the purple mats placed to cushion her swift trip across the Pete Maravich Assembly Center floor. Bryant came up smiling...
theadvocate.com
Here's which Baton Rouge area schools are closing ahead of severe weather threats
As severe weather moves into southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Check school websites for more information. East Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge Parish schools are...
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Nov. 28 to Dec. 2
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Elven Johnson, 4258 Hwy 90 East Des Allemonds, LA., age...
