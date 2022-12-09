ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

WAFB

Human Jukebox holds heartfelt tribute for 3 SU band members

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Southern University Human Jukebox and the Baton Rouge community spent their evening trying to uplift one another. Music, love, and encouragement are just some of the ways the Southern University family honored the lives of 3 fallen band members. Broderick Moore, Dylan Young and Ty’ran Williams were killed in a tragic accident last Tuesday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

These Baton Rouge restaurants will be open on Christmas Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Forget the stress of cooking on Christmas Day at home this year. Here’s a list of restaurants in Baton Rouge that will be open on Christmas Day in 2022. Bon Temps Market: Located inside L’Auberge Casino Hotel, there will be a Christmas Day...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month

Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday

A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales Christmas parade canceled due to weather

The 2022 Jambalaya Festival Association Christmas parade in Gonzales was cancelled due to weather conditions and will not be rescheduled. Jambalaya cooked for the event was given away and organizers said fees for participants will be refunded.
GONZALES, LA
LSUSports.net

Daniels Named Football MVP at Annual Awards Show

BATON ROUGE – Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who helped guide the Tigers to the SEC Western Division title, was named the winner of the Charles McClendon Most Valuable Player Award here Sunday night as LSU held its annual Football Awards Show. In his first year with the Tigers, Daniels rushed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series

I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of closures announced due to the threat of possible severe weather. All East Baton Rouge Parish School System campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. All West Baton Rouge Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Extracurricular...
BATON ROUGE, LA
107 JAMZ

Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday

Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
LOUISIANA STATE

