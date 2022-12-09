Read full article on original website
‘Ms. Marvel’ Directors Tease New Hollywood Project, Discuss Brendan Fraser’s Oscar Buzz Reviving ‘Batgirl’
“He is so, so talented,” gushes director Adil El Arbi when speaking to Variety about Brendan Fraser. The actor played villain Firefly in the now discarded Warner Bros. Discovery film “Batgirl,” directed by El Arbi in collaboration with his long-time partner, Bilall Fallah. “The way he played that character… It was one of the most memorable villains, so we’ll see. Maybe when he wins his Oscar they’ll want to show the movie,” concluded Adil, referring to Fraser’s Oscar buzz for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “[Fraser] is the nicest guy I’ve ever met in my life,” agrees Bilall, who fondly remembers the...
‘Last Film Show’ Director Pan Nalin Discusses Similarities to ‘The Fablemans': ‘Quite Amazing How All Filmmakers Think Alike’
TheWrap Screening Series: Nalin was joined by producer Dheer Momaya and star Bhavin Rabari. Pan Nalin, writer and director of “Last Film Show,” India’s official submission for the Best International Feature Oscar, turned to his own childhood growing in the Adtala village in Saurashtra for inspiration for the semi-autobiographical film.
Fremantle, Carnivalesque Films Partner On Doc ‘Kim’s Video’; Film Directed By David Redmon And Ashley Sabin Set For Sundance 2023 Bow
Fremantle and Carnivalesque Films have announced their partnership on Kim’s Video, a new feature documentary unearthing the stranger-than-fiction story of the legendary NYC video rental store Kim’s Video Collection, which will world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, as announced earlier today, screening as the opening day film of the NEXT section. The film directed by award-winners David Redmon and Ashley Sabin (Girl Model) follows modern-day cinephile and filmmaker, Redmon, on a quixotic quest to track down the whereabouts of the massive video collection of the now-defunct Kim’s Video, an iconic shop that once housed more than 55,000 beloved and...
‘The Flagmakers’ Directors Cynthia Wade and Sharon Liese: Feature Documentaries Are ‘Just Too Long’
On December 9, IndieWire will showcase some of the best Oscar-qualified short films of the year, at an event in Los Angeles co-hosted by ShortsTV and National Geographic Documentary Films. The program will also include a conversation with Oscar winner Cynthia Wade and a sneak peek at her new short film, “The Flagmakers.” Apply to attend the event here. Acclaimed documentarians Cynthia Wade and Sharon Liese have run the merit of short films up the flagpole — Wade even won an Oscar for one, “Freeheld,” in 2007 — and discovered that shorts are superior to feature-length documentaries for one reason above all:...
Men's Health
Will Smith Responds to Fans Skipping His New Movie After Oscars Slap Controversy
Will Smith has revealed he would “understand” if audiences wanted to skip his new movie following his controversial slap at the Academy Awards ceremony in March. The actor infamously hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, overshadowing his Best Actor win for King Richard.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
Hollywood’s Woman Problem: Disney and Paramount Released Zero Films With a Female Director This Year – While Sony Had 6
Sony led all major studios with six wide-release movies directed by women -- two thirds of the industry-wide total
Taylor Swift sets feature film directorial debut based on her own original script
Searchlight Pictures is set to produce
Another one bites the dust: Warner Bros. axes ‘Wonder Woman 3’ starring Gal Gadot
Wonder Woman is the new Batgirl.
People are calling 'best film of 2022' the 'most interesting movie ever made'
It's time for a trip to the cinema because viewers are calling a new film from director Mark Mylod 'the most interesting movie ever made'. It's high praise in a world where there are thousands and thousands of movies to choose from, but the wealth of rave reviews proves there's at least some truth to it.
Will Smith 'completely understands' if people don't want to watch his new movie following Oscars slap: 'I would absolutely respect that'
"Emancipation" is Will Smith's first movie since he was banned from attending the Oscar events for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock on stage.
Netflix pushes sound editing and design for ‘Bardo,’ latest film from Alejandro González Iñárritu [Exclusive Video]
“Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” is the latest project from Alejandro González Iñárritu, the four-time Academy Award winner who serves as a multi-hyphenate (director-co-writer-producer-editor-music) on the surreal new film that was released in select theaters on November 4 and hits Netflix in the United States on December 16. The Best Picture contender is described as an “epic, visually stunning and immersive experience set against the intimate and moving journey of Silverio (Daniel Gimenez Cacho), a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles who is compelled to return to his native Mexico.” In an exclusive video...
thesource.com
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
‘Ozark,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘The Woman King’ Screenwriters Share Tips for Breaking Into TV and Film (Video)
During the 2022 Power Women Summit panel “Inside the Writer’s Room: Telling Stories That Matter” on Tuesday, moderator Carla Renata asked the group about their advice for breaking into film and television screenwriting. “Ozark” screenwriter Ning Zhou emphasized that “everyone has a different path,” citing herself as...
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Sadie Sink smiles through drama
Sadie Sink may have felt imposter syndrome when she first joined the cast of "Stranger Things," but the 20-year-old actor is absolutely the real deal
Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Runner-Up, Dies by Suicide at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, an all-star competitor on “So You Think You Can Dance” and longtime “Ellen” DJ, has died by suicide. His wife confirmed his passing Wednesday morning in a statement to People. He was 40. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that...
Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023
A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
‘Bardo’ and ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Could Break the Language Barrier in Sound Design Oscars Categories
The Oscars sound category is often the province of big blockbusters, loud superhero movies, musicals and films like “Sound of Metal” where the sound is incorporated into the story. For the most part, it’s not a category where you generally find films that aren’t in English, even though those movies break in every so often: “Roma” in 2018, “Apocalypto” in 2006, “Amelie” in 2001.
‘Kindred’ Review: FX’s Historical Sci-Fi Adaptation Doesn’t Dig Deep Enough
The story follows a modern day Black woman who time-travels to a plantation where she experiences life as a slave
