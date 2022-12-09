Tiny homes have their place, convenient, transportable, and long-lasting, but honestly, they get too much of the limelight. And it’s easy to see why, it’s like a mini dollhouse of wheels, which is cute to see in videos and posts, but when push comes to shove these blinged-out portable homes are expensive. However, a man in Canada took a temporary alternative home and made it a permanent dwelling, better yet, this alternative home is more affordable and more spacious than the popular tiny homes on the market.

27 DAYS AGO