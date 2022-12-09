ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 1

Related
Fightful

Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw

Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
Fightful

Alexa Bliss Becomes #1 Contender To Raw Women's Title On 12/12 WWE Raw, Bray Wyatt Teases Continue

Bianca Belair has a new challenger. After defeating Bayley in a match on Monday's episode of WWE Raw, Alexa Bliss is officially the number one contender to Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship. Bliss was able to knock off Bayley after sending her into the bottom turnbuckle with a dropkick. Moments later, Bliss hit a Twisted Bliss to pick up the victory and secure her status as number one contender.
Fightful

Lyra Valkyria Debuts, Duke Hudson Teaches Damon Kemp A Lesson, Scrypts Strikes | NXT Fight Size

Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on December 13, 2022:. - Lyra Valkyria (formerly known as Aoife Valkyrie) debuted and defeated Amari Miller. - Andre Chase found Duke Hudson shaking hands with Drew Gulak. Chase asked him if he was entering the transfer portal, but Hudson assured him that he still has plenty to learn at Chase U. Later in the show, Hudson faced Damon Kemp. Gulak came to ringside, and Chase told him that Hudson is with Chase U. In the end, Hudson defeated Kemp.
Fightful

Carmelo Hayes: Solo Sikoa Vacating The NXT North American Title Was Just Another Challenge For Me

Carmelo Hayes discusses a controversial moment that happened earlier this year. At WWE Clash At The Castle, Solo Sikoa made his debut on WWE's main roster. This move was highly anticipated by many fans around the world of wrestling who thought that Sikoa would fit in well with The Bloodline. Although a main roster call up will usually signal the end of a performer's time in NXT, that wasn't the case for Sikoa. Only a week after making his main roster debut alongside The Bloodline, Sikoa defeated Carmelo Hayes to capture the NXT North American Championship on a episode of NXT 2.0.
Fightful

Solo Sikoa Continues To Dominate, Asuka Mists Dominik Mysterio | Raw Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for December 12, 2022:. - Elias came to the ring for his match against Solo Sikoa. Before the match, he hosted a tribute concert for Matt Riddle after Sikoa attacked him and took him out of action last week. He said it was Riddle's dream to perform in the ring with him, and he admitted that "The Original Bro" won him over. He then played a song in honor of Riddle. Once the bout started, Elias took the fight to Sikoa, but The Bloodline's enforcer overpowered. Elias kept fighting, and Sami Zayn had to stop Sikoa when he tried to use a chair out of frustration. Elias had Sikoa on the ropes, but a distraction from Zayn cost him as it helped the powerhouse take control. Sikoa then slammed Elias for the win.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming (12/14) Preview: MJF vs. Ricky Starks, Best Of Seven Continues, More

It's Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and you know what that means!. Winter has once again come in AEW and tonight, the spotlight will be on all of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, MJF, will defend the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time against Ricky Starks. The Elite faces Death Triangle in match number four of their Best of Seven Series. additionally, Chris Jericho and more will be featured tonight as AEW presents one of its last major shows of the year.
Fightful

AEW Rampage On 12/9 Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating

The numbers are in for the December 9 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 457,000 viewers. This number is up from the 360,000 viewers the show drew on November 25. Friday's show drew a 0.11 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is...
Fightful

Kamille: NWA Potentially Holding More Live Events Would Be A Great Way To Get New Eyes On The Product

Kamille is confident that potentially holding more live shows can help the NWA grow its audience. NWA World Women's Champion Kamille won the title at NWA When Our Shadows Fall in June 2021, and she has held the title ever since. Throughout this lengthy run, she has become one of the company's top stars, and she has been a part of many NWA Powerrr tapings. The company tapes its TV content in blocks and airs them over the course of several weeks, rather than holding weekly live events. However, NWA travels for its pay-per-view events, which typically air live on FITE.
Fightful

WWE Files To Trademark 'WWE King And Queen Of The Ring'

WWE has filed a new trademark. On December 8, WWE filed to trademark "WWE King And Queen Of The Ring" for entertainment purposes, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media. Full description:. Mark For: WWE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING trademark registration is...
Fightful

Shane Taylor Discusses Goals In New ROH, Why He Let Free Agency Play Out

Shane Taylor speaks after ROH Final Battle. Taylor joined Ring of Honor in the Tony Khan era at ROH Final Battle, teaming with JD Griffey to take on Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. Strickland is a former ROH TV Champion and Six-Man Tag Team Champion, but had been absent from the first two ROH shows under Tony Khan's management.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy