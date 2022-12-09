Read full article on original website
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
Alexa Bliss Becomes #1 Contender To Raw Women's Title On 12/12 WWE Raw, Bray Wyatt Teases Continue
Bianca Belair has a new challenger. After defeating Bayley in a match on Monday's episode of WWE Raw, Alexa Bliss is officially the number one contender to Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship. Bliss was able to knock off Bayley after sending her into the bottom turnbuckle with a dropkick. Moments later, Bliss hit a Twisted Bliss to pick up the victory and secure her status as number one contender.
Chris Jericho Told Tony Khan 'We Have To Sign Bandido' After 9/28 AEW Dynamite Bout
Chris Jericho has high praise for Bandido. As part of his run at ROH Champion, Jericho took on former champions as he looked to desecrate the legacy of Ring of Honor. On the September 28 episode of AEW Dynamite, Jericho battled former ROH Champion Bandido. The bout was critically praised...
Lyra Valkyria Debuts, Duke Hudson Teaches Damon Kemp A Lesson, Scrypts Strikes | NXT Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on December 13, 2022:. - Lyra Valkyria (formerly known as Aoife Valkyrie) debuted and defeated Amari Miller. - Andre Chase found Duke Hudson shaking hands with Drew Gulak. Chase asked him if he was entering the transfer portal, but Hudson assured him that he still has plenty to learn at Chase U. Later in the show, Hudson faced Damon Kemp. Gulak came to ringside, and Chase told him that Hudson is with Chase U. In the end, Hudson defeated Kemp.
Carmelo Hayes: Solo Sikoa Vacating The NXT North American Title Was Just Another Challenge For Me
Carmelo Hayes discusses a controversial moment that happened earlier this year. At WWE Clash At The Castle, Solo Sikoa made his debut on WWE's main roster. This move was highly anticipated by many fans around the world of wrestling who thought that Sikoa would fit in well with The Bloodline. Although a main roster call up will usually signal the end of a performer's time in NXT, that wasn't the case for Sikoa. Only a week after making his main roster debut alongside The Bloodline, Sikoa defeated Carmelo Hayes to capture the NXT North American Championship on a episode of NXT 2.0.
Solo Sikoa Continues To Dominate, Asuka Mists Dominik Mysterio | Raw Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for December 12, 2022:. - Elias came to the ring for his match against Solo Sikoa. Before the match, he hosted a tribute concert for Matt Riddle after Sikoa attacked him and took him out of action last week. He said it was Riddle's dream to perform in the ring with him, and he admitted that "The Original Bro" won him over. He then played a song in honor of Riddle. Once the bout started, Elias took the fight to Sikoa, but The Bloodline's enforcer overpowered. Elias kept fighting, and Sami Zayn had to stop Sikoa when he tried to use a chair out of frustration. Elias had Sikoa on the ropes, but a distraction from Zayn cost him as it helped the powerhouse take control. Sikoa then slammed Elias for the win.
Jay White: There's No Argument, Okada And I Should Main Event Wrestle Kingdom Over Omega/Ospreay
Jay White knows what match should main event Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom 17 is set to be one of the biggest events in recent memory for New Japan Pro Wrestling. The hype for the show is at an all time high due to the rumors of a potential Sasha Banks appearance, as well the highly anticipated return of former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega.
The Gunns Have Daddy Issues, Young Rock Viewership, NXT Stars Say Brand Is 'Back', More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, December 11, 2022:. - The Gunn Club is the latest to sit down with RJ City on Hey! (EW). See the full episode above. - According to Spoiler TV, Young Rock garnered 1.278 million viewers on Friday, December 9, 2022. The show drew a 0.2 rating.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (12/13/22): Matt Hardy, Tay Melo, Eddie Kingston In Action
AEW Dark (12/13) Tay Melo (with Sammy Guevara) def. Miranda Vionette. The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, & Cole Karter) def. Joe Keys, Chris Steeler, & LSG) Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. The Trustbusters (Slim J & Jeeves Kay) You can find results from all AEW events in Fightful's results...
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming (12/14) Preview: MJF vs. Ricky Starks, Best Of Seven Continues, More
It's Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and you know what that means!. Winter has once again come in AEW and tonight, the spotlight will be on all of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, MJF, will defend the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time against Ricky Starks. The Elite faces Death Triangle in match number four of their Best of Seven Series. additionally, Chris Jericho and more will be featured tonight as AEW presents one of its last major shows of the year.
AEW Rampage On 12/9 Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating
The numbers are in for the December 9 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 457,000 viewers. This number is up from the 360,000 viewers the show drew on November 25. Friday's show drew a 0.11 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is...
Dynamite & Rampage To Air On AEW Plus In Brazil In 2023, Usos Canvas 2 Canvas | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, December 12, 2022. - AEW Dynamite & Rampage will no longer air on Space in Brazil starting in 2023. Instead, AEW Plus will be the new home for the flagship shows in Brazil:. - The Usos are The Ones: WWE Canvas 2...
Danny Limelight On What Led To AEW And MLW Departures, Free Agency | Grapsody Interview
Grapsody Interviews MLW and AEW veteran Danny Limelight!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Jay White Discusses Bullet Club's Expansion, Says They Appear To Have A New Member In Mia Yim
Jay White talks Adam Cole, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mia Yim, and the expansion of Bullet Club. Bullet Club has been one of the most important acts in all of professional wrestling for the last decade. Regardless of how the group has changed through the years, Bullet Club has always stood for disruption and progression in the wrestling industry.
Kamille: NWA Potentially Holding More Live Events Would Be A Great Way To Get New Eyes On The Product
Kamille is confident that potentially holding more live shows can help the NWA grow its audience. NWA World Women's Champion Kamille won the title at NWA When Our Shadows Fall in June 2021, and she has held the title ever since. Throughout this lengthy run, she has become one of the company's top stars, and she has been a part of many NWA Powerrr tapings. The company tapes its TV content in blocks and airs them over the course of several weeks, rather than holding weekly live events. However, NWA travels for its pay-per-view events, which typically air live on FITE.
Ethan Page On Getting Hacked, His AEW Deal, Vlog, Scorpio Sky Run In | Interview
Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Karl Anderson Retains NEVER Openweight Title, Says He'll See Tama Tonga At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Karl Anderson is heading to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Anderson successfully defended his NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo at NJPW World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League Finals on December 14. Anderson got the victory with the gun stun. After the match, Anderson proclaimed to be the greatest NEVER...
WWE Raw On 12/12 Records Lowest Viewership Number Since July, Key Demo Rating Also Drops
Check out the viewership numbers for the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 12 averaged 1.472 million viewers. This number is down from the 1.536 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. This is the lowest viewership number that Raw has recorded since July 4, 2022.
WWE Files To Trademark 'WWE King And Queen Of The Ring'
WWE has filed a new trademark. On December 8, WWE filed to trademark "WWE King And Queen Of The Ring" for entertainment purposes, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media. Full description:. Mark For: WWE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING trademark registration is...
Shane Taylor Discusses Goals In New ROH, Why He Let Free Agency Play Out
Shane Taylor speaks after ROH Final Battle. Taylor joined Ring of Honor in the Tony Khan era at ROH Final Battle, teaming with JD Griffey to take on Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. Strickland is a former ROH TV Champion and Six-Man Tag Team Champion, but had been absent from the first two ROH shows under Tony Khan's management.
