Those using the Interstate 5 Express Lanes need to prepare for nightly early closures of those lanes beginning Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will close the express lanes early to remove the top portion of a concrete pier located between the express lanes and northbound I-5. A single left lane on northbound I-5 near the on-ramp to westbound State Route 520 will also close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each of the working nights.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO