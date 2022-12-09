ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish, WA

Ships slow down for Puget ‘Quiet Sound’ program to aid orcas

Ships are getting on board with a program to make Puget Sound quieter for the region’s endangered orca population. Sixty-one percent of vessels participated in a voluntary slowdown in the first four weeks, according to numbers released by Quiet Sound, the program of Washington Maritime Blue. Program Director Rachel...
WASHINGTON STATE
Council Dec. 12 to vote on 2023-24 city budget, 2023 salary schedule

The Lynnwood City Council’s Monday, Dec. 12, business meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. rather than 6 p.m. due to an exit conference with the Washington State Auditor’s Office. The state auditor has completed the annual accountability, financial and federal audits for the City of Lynnwood...
LYNNWOOD, WA
I-5 Express Lanes in Seattle closing early each night from Dec. 12-15 and 19-20

Those using the Interstate 5 Express Lanes need to prepare for nightly early closures of those lanes beginning Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will close the express lanes early to remove the top portion of a concrete pier located between the express lanes and northbound I-5. A single left lane on northbound I-5 near the on-ramp to westbound State Route 520 will also close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each of the working nights.
SEATTLE, WA
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 26-Dec. 3, 2022

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police recovered a runaway person. 18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported. 18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported. 17700 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported and the suspect was arrested on multiple warrants. 19400 block...
LYNNWOOD, WA
High school sports roundup for Dec. 10, 2022

Gia Powell 18, Audrey Lucas 13, Peyton Fleischman 6, Samantha Medina 6, Mackenzie Tindall 4, Ava Powell 4, Jordan Leith 2, Kiana Wade 2. Kaleo Anderson 28, Kaitlin Cramer 6, Ava Francisco 3, Kylee Bengston 2, Catherine Ellard 1. Records: Meadowdale 3-1; Kings 5-1 Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Tuesday,...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA

