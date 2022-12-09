Read full article on original website
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
Major discount retail chain opens another new Washington store locationKristen WaltersLake Stevens, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Ships slow down for Puget ‘Quiet Sound’ program to aid orcas
Ships are getting on board with a program to make Puget Sound quieter for the region’s endangered orca population. Sixty-one percent of vessels participated in a voluntary slowdown in the first four weeks, according to numbers released by Quiet Sound, the program of Washington Maritime Blue. Program Director Rachel...
Woman who sewed face masks during pandemic creates quilt for Lynnwood salon
A woman who sewed face masks during the pandemic has found a new hobby: quilting using leftover face mask patterns. One of those quilts has ended up on the wall of a Lynnwood hair salon. In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit its stride, Sharron McAllister said she...
Detectives continue to seek tips about Antonio Neill, missing since 2016
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office major crimes detectives continue to seek the public’s help in locating Antonio Neill, who has been missing since Dec. 12, 2016. He was 22 years old at the time of his disappearance. On Jan. 2, 2019, a human foot washed ashore on Jetty Island...
Snohomish County investigating death of jail inmate booked on Edmonds assault charge
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office major crimes unit is investigating the death of a 32-year-old jail inmate who was found unresponsive in the Snohomish County Jail around 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The inmate had been booked into the jail Dec.10 on a fourth-degree assault charge out of the...
Council Dec. 12 to vote on 2023-24 city budget, 2023 salary schedule
The Lynnwood City Council’s Monday, Dec. 12, business meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. rather than 6 p.m. due to an exit conference with the Washington State Auditor’s Office. The state auditor has completed the annual accountability, financial and federal audits for the City of Lynnwood...
I-5 Express Lanes in Seattle closing early each night from Dec. 12-15 and 19-20
Those using the Interstate 5 Express Lanes need to prepare for nightly early closures of those lanes beginning Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will close the express lanes early to remove the top portion of a concrete pier located between the express lanes and northbound I-5. A single left lane on northbound I-5 near the on-ramp to westbound State Route 520 will also close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each of the working nights.
School board Dec. 13 to elect new president, discuss purchasing 436 new security cameras for schools
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting is set to elect a new president, vice president and legislative representative per the district’s policy. The newly appointed members will each serve until the fall of the 2023-24 school year. In other business, the board...
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 26-Dec. 3, 2022
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police recovered a runaway person. 18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported. 18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported. 17700 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported and the suspect was arrested on multiple warrants. 19400 block...
‘When Love Changes Things’ — 5th annual tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. set for Jan. 16 in Edmonds
Leilani Miller, executive director of Millennia Ministries, will be the featured storyteller for the When Love Changes Things fifth annual Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — Inspiring a Beloved Community in Song, Spoken Word and Dance on Monday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.
High school sports roundup for Dec. 10, 2022
Gia Powell 18, Audrey Lucas 13, Peyton Fleischman 6, Samantha Medina 6, Mackenzie Tindall 4, Ava Powell 4, Jordan Leith 2, Kiana Wade 2. Kaleo Anderson 28, Kaitlin Cramer 6, Ava Francisco 3, Kylee Bengston 2, Catherine Ellard 1. Records: Meadowdale 3-1; Kings 5-1 Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Tuesday,...
