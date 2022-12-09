ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Upstate NY Eatery Given Title of Best Mac & Cheese in the State

Is there a better comfort food than mac and cheese? Don't bother answering, we'll answer for you: No. No there is not. For one, it's incredibly versatile, and almost no two mac & cheese dishes are alike. You can experiment with the types of cheeses used (the more the better), different pasta shapes, or extra savory ingredients (bacon anyone).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pretty Cool Feature Right In Plain Sight At Target New Hartford

While shopping at Target in New Hartford, are you taking advantage of this lifehack hidden right in plain sight?. Let's be honest, long lines can aggravate you around the holidays. It can turn you from happy, to the man standing in line in the song "Christmas Shoes" from Newsong very quickly. I want to let you in on a little secret while shopping at Target in New Hartford. It might not even be a secret, but it saved me a ton of time so now I want to at least share this tip with you.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
‘Bright, Fast Moving Star’ Will Appear In The Skies Over New York Thursday

It's extremely rare that Upstate New York gets to watch a NASA rocket launch, but this week is our lucky chance. NASA is alerting people all across the East Coast that something will appear in the dark on Thursday, December 15th. NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will launch Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket. The event will take place in the evening weather permitted. We will update this article with a time when the launch is closer. According to NASA, the launch window for the mission is 6PM - 8PM.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Final Stimulus Of 2022 In New York State?

What are your plans for New Year's eve? Many people in New York are getting ready to head for New York City to watch the ball drop and the new year begin. While we get ready to leave 2022 behind, it sure would be nice to have some extra cash to tackle the inflation that we have all had to deal with this year.
NEW YORK STATE
Heavy Lake Effect Snowstorms Coming to New York State

It's been a cold and gloomy last few weeks across New York State, as the end of fall has looked more like the start of winter with the freezing temperatures and snowfall. We all remember that historic lake effect snow event in November, which dumped feet of snow on Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario). Some areas got over six feet of snow, as it crippled travel and communities, as they tried and dig out from the snowfall.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

New restaurant to open in Hanover Square

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For those of you who remember the restaurant, Today’s Special, let me introduce you to, Storys. Storys will be going into The State Tower Building , where Today’s Special used to be. Owner, Jose Morales, has been in the food service for 16 years, working in all different aspects of the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Marcy, NY
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

