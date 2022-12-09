ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox2detroit.com

New Detroit Soul restaurant location gets boost from Motor City Match

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tuesday meant celebration time for two Detroit entrepreneurs who are growing their footprint in the restaurant industry. From their first Detroit Soul location on E. Eight Mile to their newest one on East Jefferson which opens this week in a historic former Kresge department store location, at Lakewood.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

A Review of the Shinola Hotel’s Holiday Package

Between throwing parties, planning family pictures, and seemingly endless shopping, it is easy to feel overwhelmed in the chaos of the holidays, and a retreat will surely be needed at some time. But with all the seasonal festivities happening everywhere, getting out of town is not always an option. A staycation, however, can be just as […] The post A Review of the Shinola Hotel’s Holiday Package appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Why Detroit Zoo project was scrapped

Good morning! It's Tuesday, and today we have an update on a multi-million dollar Detroit Zoo project that's suddenly off the table. The zoo started making plans for a nature center in Macomb County in 2018, but a location for it was never decided. Now, the plans have been pulled — and community leaders are furious.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Eccentric News Man Jason Carr Fired From Detroit’s WDIV-TV

After a handful of years in Detroit, former Flint news personality Jason Carr has been terminated from his position at Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. The exact reason for Carr's dismissal is unclear but published reports indicate that it was the result of an incident in which the eccentric news personality expressed frustration with some of his coworkers. He was previously upset with some members of management at the station, but then it seemed more that his coworkers were bothering him. WWJ reported that it seems to be a mixture of both.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

A peek inside new HopCat, returning to Royal Oak Jan. 23

With construction rolling along and the hiring of staff nearly compete, Michigan beer bar HopCat is readying to open its new Royal Oak location as early as next month. The new location, the eighth in Michigan and 10th overall, is at 430 S. Main in downtown Royal Oak, a few blocks from its original location on Fifth Avenue, which was one of the top-performing restaurants within the brand. That three-level restaurant closed during the pandemic after three years of business and never reopened, citing landlord issues.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Banana 101.5

Abandoned War Zone Neighborhoods of Detroit, Michigan

We know about the miles and miles of abandoned neighborhoods in Detroit…houses sitting empty with windows either boarded up or broken out. But why are some of these called ‘war zones’?. There is a section of Detroit that has been nicknamed the “Red Zone” – located between...
DETROIT, MI
rolling out

Socialite Detroit’s ‘Fabulous Holiday Experience’ brought out the glitz and glam

Socialite Detroit partners Dawn Patterson, Rodney Howell and Joy Santiago-Clark did it again! They brought together Detroit’s best-dressed socialites, tastemakers, professionals and others under one roof for their annual Fabulous Holiday Experience on Saturday, Dec. 10th, 2022. Their party with a purpose benefitted Oakland Forward, an organization with a mission to remove economic, racial and social barriers in order to provide opportunities for individuals, with a focus on people of color, in Oakland County, MI. The event was well attended and was held at the historical Aloft Detroit at The David Whitney, downtown Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

Win Tickets to Janet Jackson in Detroit

Picture this...you and Janet Jackson, Together Again on her 2023 tour in Detroit this May!. With almost 50 years spent in the industry, Jackson is nothing short of a pop icon. She announced today, Dec. 12th, that she'll be touring again for the first time in four years for her Together Again tour this Spring, and she's coming to Detroit on May 24, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena! She named the tour in honor of the 25th anniversary of her album The Velvet Rope. She'll be making 33 stops around North America, joined by 2000s hip-hop/R&B legend Ludacris.
