New Detroit Soul restaurant location gets boost from Motor City Match
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tuesday meant celebration time for two Detroit entrepreneurs who are growing their footprint in the restaurant industry. From their first Detroit Soul location on E. Eight Mile to their newest one on East Jefferson which opens this week in a historic former Kresge department store location, at Lakewood.
A Review of the Shinola Hotel’s Holiday Package
Between throwing parties, planning family pictures, and seemingly endless shopping, it is easy to feel overwhelmed in the chaos of the holidays, and a retreat will surely be needed at some time. But with all the seasonal festivities happening everywhere, getting out of town is not always an option. A staycation, however, can be just as […] The post A Review of the Shinola Hotel’s Holiday Package appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Why Detroit Zoo project was scrapped
Good morning! It's Tuesday, and today we have an update on a multi-million dollar Detroit Zoo project that's suddenly off the table. The zoo started making plans for a nature center in Macomb County in 2018, but a location for it was never decided. Now, the plans have been pulled — and community leaders are furious.
10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit
Barbershops have become a place for serious discussions on the latest news and current events. For some, talking to your barber can even be therapeutic. The post 10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Media.
Master Home Inspector Warns Henry Ford Hospital’s Garage in Detroit Could Collapse
When a Master Home Inspector looks at you and says you have a structural issue that could possibly kill or hurt people, you'd think a company as well-known as Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit would take that seriously, but allegedly they aren't too concerned with the fact that apparently, their parking garage is in danger of partially collapsing.
Eccentric News Man Jason Carr Fired From Detroit’s WDIV-TV
After a handful of years in Detroit, former Flint news personality Jason Carr has been terminated from his position at Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. The exact reason for Carr's dismissal is unclear but published reports indicate that it was the result of an incident in which the eccentric news personality expressed frustration with some of his coworkers. He was previously upset with some members of management at the station, but then it seemed more that his coworkers were bothering him. WWJ reported that it seems to be a mixture of both.
Detroit News
A peek inside new HopCat, returning to Royal Oak Jan. 23
With construction rolling along and the hiring of staff nearly compete, Michigan beer bar HopCat is readying to open its new Royal Oak location as early as next month. The new location, the eighth in Michigan and 10th overall, is at 430 S. Main in downtown Royal Oak, a few blocks from its original location on Fifth Avenue, which was one of the top-performing restaurants within the brand. That three-level restaurant closed during the pandemic after three years of business and never reopened, citing landlord issues.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit casinos continued to see revenues decline in November
Detroit’s casinos brought in just under $102 million in revenue last month, slightly down from October, continuing a five-month decline. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. That’s according to figures released Tuesday by the Michigan Gaming Control Board....
Abandoned War Zone Neighborhoods of Detroit, Michigan
We know about the miles and miles of abandoned neighborhoods in Detroit…houses sitting empty with windows either boarded up or broken out. But why are some of these called ‘war zones’?. There is a section of Detroit that has been nicknamed the “Red Zone” – located between...
Video Shows What It’s Like Driving Through Detroit’s Worst Streets
Detroit, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States as of right now anyway. However, it is listed as the 4th most dangerous city in America. So, without a doubt, there are some dangerous areas that most people should avoid. Last month, we introduced you to YouTuber CharlieBo313...
Will it snow on Christmas in Metro Detroit? A big pattern shift improves chances
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Chilly changes are on the way to close out December with colder temps and higher chances of snow.
Another Detroit, Michigan House Belonging to Aretha Franklin Hits the Market for Below $1M
More than four years after her death in 2018, another Detroit home belonging to Aretha Franklin has been listed for $975,000. The home located on the Detroit Golf Club has had some renovations, but still needs a bit of TLC, according to the listing. Listed as Having Plenty of Potential.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donated millions to Black-led nonprofits in Metro Detroit
Several nonprofits featuring Black leaders in Southeast Michigan have received large donations from billionaire MacKenzie Scott. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. As BLAC Detroit reports, Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan received a $1 million gift. Girl Scouts of...
Socialite Detroit’s ‘Fabulous Holiday Experience’ brought out the glitz and glam
Socialite Detroit partners Dawn Patterson, Rodney Howell and Joy Santiago-Clark did it again! They brought together Detroit’s best-dressed socialites, tastemakers, professionals and others under one roof for their annual Fabulous Holiday Experience on Saturday, Dec. 10th, 2022. Their party with a purpose benefitted Oakland Forward, an organization with a mission to remove economic, racial and social barriers in order to provide opportunities for individuals, with a focus on people of color, in Oakland County, MI. The event was well attended and was held at the historical Aloft Detroit at The David Whitney, downtown Detroit.
Pine Knob named world's best amphitheater, 2 other Detroit venues receive big honors
The world’s best amphitheater can be found right here in Metro Detroit – Pine Knob in Clarkston. Little Caesars Arena and an iconic Downtown Detroit venue also received big honors.
1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting on Detroit's west side
One person has died and two others were injured after a shooting on Detroit's west side Tuesday night.
Wyandotte is getting a new rock and country music venue
Opening in 2023, District 142 will have a ‘steampunk vibe,’ the owners say
Beloved trumpeter swan dies at Michigan zoo after 20 years
ROYAL OAK, MI - A Michigan zoo is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved animals. Trumpeter swan, Ron Swanson, has passed away. He had been living at the Detroit Zoo since finding sanctuary there in 2002. Zoo staff say Ron was often seen paddling around the Cotton...
Win Tickets to Janet Jackson in Detroit
Picture this...you and Janet Jackson, Together Again on her 2023 tour in Detroit this May!. With almost 50 years spent in the industry, Jackson is nothing short of a pop icon. She announced today, Dec. 12th, that she'll be touring again for the first time in four years for her Together Again tour this Spring, and she's coming to Detroit on May 24, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena! She named the tour in honor of the 25th anniversary of her album The Velvet Rope. She'll be making 33 stops around North America, joined by 2000s hip-hop/R&B legend Ludacris.
wemu.org
After 50 years, Ypsilanti's 'Materials Unlimited' to be replaced by music venue
After 50 years, the antiques store Materials Unlimited will close its doors in downtown Ypsilanti. City officials hope the music venue that will take its place will be a destination. The yet-to-be-named venue will not only allow musicians to perform shows, but they can also use the recording studio. When...
