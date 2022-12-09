Read full article on original website
Report: Ladson Sonic employee burglarized, flooded store
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Sonic employee is facing multiple charges after she is accused of stealing from and attempting to flood the Ladson restaurant. According to the Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD), officers responded to the Sonic on College Park Road on Nov. 25 around 5:15 a.m. in reference to a reported break-in. An employee […]
live5news.com
Charleston Co. authorities locate missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl reported missing has returned home. The 14-year-old had last been seen on Saturday. Deputies said she had returned home and was safe on Wednesday morning.
live5news.com
Authorities looking for missing Seabrook man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man Tuesday night. Donald Youmans, 41, of Seabrook was reported missing by family on Dec. 12. Authorities say he last made contact with family on Dec. 6. Youmans stands at six-foot one-inch tall and...
abcnews4.com
MPPD honoring officer who was hit and killed by a drunk driver
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police Department is honoring the life of Officer Vaughn Edward Kee, an MPPD officer who was struck and killed by a drunk driver 37 years ago. On December 13, 1985, at 2:35 a.m., Officer Kee pulled over an intoxicated driver on Coleman...
counton2.com
Colleton County home destroyed by space-heater fire
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) believe that a space heater sparked the Tuesday afternoon fire that destroyed a mobile home. According to CCFR, crews arrived shortly after 12:10 p.m. to find a single-wide mobile home on Patriot Lane engulfed in flames. The home had already collapsed by the time crews arrived.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Portion of Rivers Avenue closed Tuesday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says two of the three lanes of Rivers Avenue at Dalton Street have reopened following a Tuesday morning incident. Police tweeted that westbound lanes were closed around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. An hour later, the closure was down to just one...
live5news.com
Troopers: Driver dies after hitting trailer on shoulder of I-26
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died from injuries sustained in a crash on I-26 Monday afternoon. The crash happened around mile marker 204 on I-26 east around 3 p.m. Monday. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says the driver of a 2007 Volkswagon...
counton2.com
Dorchester Co. leaders to host Christmas Festival December 18
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County will host a Christmas festival on December 18. Dorchester County Government and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will team up to put on a holiday festival at the recently opened Ashley River Park. The festival is scheduled for December 18...
Charleston City Paper
Olde Colony Bakery’s new chapter
For Sheila and Peter Rix, the longtime owners of Mount Pleasant’s Olde Colony Bakery, a career spanning 31 years has recently come to a close. After decades at the Olde Colony helm, the couple announced their retirement in October. Local business partners — and self-proclaimed devotees of the bakery — Ben Gramling and Mikell Harper took over ownership of the Lowcountry institution.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in crash with trailer on I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person died in a crash on I-26 on Monday after driving into a trailer, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Tuesday afternoon, the Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as 61-year-old Ronald Washington of North Charleston. According to SCHP, Washington was traveling...
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died late Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 5 p.m. on Highway 41 near Earle Road, SCHP Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. According to Pye, the driver of a 2016 Honda sedan lost […]
Man ID’d in deadly auto v. pedestrian crash in North Charleston
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed in Sunday-night auto versus pedestrian crash. Coroner Bobbi O’Neal identifies Rigoberto Espinal, 43, who was pronounced dead in the crash. The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the crash which happened just before 11:00 p.m. in the area of Ashley […]
Crashes snarl Tuesday morning commute in Charleston area
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash on Rivers Avenue caused delays during the Tuesday morning commute. The North Charleston Police Department reported just before 7:00 a.m. that all westbound lanes of Rivers Avenue at Dolton Street were blocked due to a collision. That is not far from Mall Drive. While police did not provide […]
live5news.com
Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2014 home invasion
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in Dorchester County say they have made an arrest in a 2014 home invasion in North Charleston. Gerard Antonio Felder, 32, of Ladson, was arrested Monday in connection to an incident at 109 Pine Grove Dr. on Nov. 22, 2014. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s...
live5news.com
Man charged with arson after setting Jeep on fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man is behind bars accused of setting a car on fire in North Charleston last Thursday. Nathan Fish, 37, of Goose Creek, faces charges of third-degree arson after police say he started a woman’s car on fire on Rivers Avenue. North...
NCPD investigating after man found dead inside vehicle on Rivers Avenue
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after officers found a man dead inside a vehicle. According to NCPD, officers responded to a reported accident around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Dalton Street. Officers found a deceased man inside a vehicle on the scene. Limited […]
live5news.com
Deputies: Motorcyclist to face charges after chase ends with crash into SUV, food truck
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist crashed into an SUV and a food truck Sunday while fleeing from deputies. Deputies say they attempted to stop the motorcycle for traveling recklessly near Highway 78 and Von Ohsen Road in Ladson around 12:15 p.m.
Firehouse Subs opens fourth North Charleston location
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Firehouse Subs has opened its fourth location in North Charleston, the restaurant announced Monday. The newest sandwich spot is located at 8819 Dorchester Road in Suite 101 of the Cedar Grove Commons. The restaurant is owned and operated by the Paquin family, long-time local franchisees who say they are excited about […]
live5news.com
Coroner’s office IDs man killed after hitting trailer on shoulder of I-26
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials have identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash on I-26 Monday afternoon. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Ronald Washington, 61, died at approximately 9:21 p.m. at Trident Medical Center from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened around...
Isle of Palms officer retires after decades of service
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – An Isle of Palms police officer will retire after nearly 30 years in law enforcement. Sergeant Jamey Meekins will retire this December. According to the Isle of Palms Police Department, Sgt. Meekins has been a police officer for 29 years. On Facebook, a co-worker described Sgt. Meekins as “a […]
