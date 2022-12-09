ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Report: Ladson Sonic employee burglarized, flooded store

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Sonic employee is facing multiple charges after she is accused of stealing from and attempting to flood the Ladson restaurant. According to the Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD), officers responded to the Sonic on College Park Road on Nov. 25 around 5:15 a.m. in reference to a reported break-in. An employee […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. authorities locate missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl reported missing has returned home. The 14-year-old had last been seen on Saturday. Deputies said she had returned home and was safe on Wednesday morning.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Authorities looking for missing Seabrook man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man Tuesday night. Donald Youmans, 41, of Seabrook was reported missing by family on Dec. 12. Authorities say he last made contact with family on Dec. 6. Youmans stands at six-foot one-inch tall and...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Colleton County home destroyed by space-heater fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) believe that a space heater sparked the Tuesday afternoon fire that destroyed a mobile home. According to CCFR, crews arrived shortly after 12:10 p.m. to find a single-wide mobile home on Patriot Lane engulfed in flames. The home had already collapsed by the time crews arrived.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Portion of Rivers Avenue closed Tuesday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says two of the three lanes of Rivers Avenue at Dalton Street have reopened following a Tuesday morning incident. Police tweeted that westbound lanes were closed around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. An hour later, the closure was down to just one...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Dorchester Co. leaders to host Christmas Festival December 18

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County will host a Christmas festival on December 18. Dorchester County Government and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will team up to put on a holiday festival at the recently opened Ashley River Park. The festival is scheduled for December 18...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Olde Colony Bakery’s new chapter

For Sheila and Peter Rix, the longtime owners of Mount Pleasant’s Olde Colony Bakery, a career spanning 31 years has recently come to a close. After decades at the Olde Colony helm, the couple announced their retirement in October. Local business partners — and self-proclaimed devotees of the bakery — Ben Gramling and Mikell Harper took over ownership of the Lowcountry institution.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in crash with trailer on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person died in a crash on I-26 on Monday after driving into a trailer, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Tuesday afternoon, the Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as 61-year-old Ronald Washington of North Charleston. According to SCHP, Washington was traveling...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man ID’d in deadly auto v. pedestrian crash in North Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed in Sunday-night auto versus pedestrian crash. Coroner Bobbi O’Neal identifies Rigoberto Espinal, 43, who was pronounced dead in the crash. The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the crash which happened just before 11:00 p.m. in the area of Ashley […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crashes snarl Tuesday morning commute in Charleston area

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash on Rivers Avenue caused delays during the Tuesday morning commute. The North Charleston Police Department reported just before 7:00 a.m. that all westbound lanes of Rivers Avenue at Dolton Street were blocked due to a collision. That is not far from Mall Drive. While police did not provide […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man charged with arson after setting Jeep on fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man is behind bars accused of setting a car on fire in North Charleston last Thursday. Nathan Fish, 37, of Goose Creek, faces charges of third-degree arson after police say he started a woman’s car on fire on Rivers Avenue. North...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Firehouse Subs opens fourth North Charleston location

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Firehouse Subs has opened its fourth location in North Charleston, the restaurant announced Monday. The newest sandwich spot is located at 8819 Dorchester Road in Suite 101 of the Cedar Grove Commons. The restaurant is owned and operated by the Paquin family, long-time local franchisees who say they are excited about […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Isle of Palms officer retires after decades of service

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – An Isle of Palms police officer will retire after nearly 30 years in law enforcement. Sergeant Jamey Meekins will retire this December. According to the Isle of Palms Police Department, Sgt. Meekins has been a police officer for 29 years. On Facebook, a co-worker described Sgt. Meekins as “a […]
ISLE OF PALMS, SC

