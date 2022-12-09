Read full article on original website
Revenge travel filled up Michigan hotels. How long will pent up demand last?
This year travel and hospitality tried to find its footing as “revenge travel” pushed demand beyond pre-pandemic numbers. Looking into a new year, Michigan hotels are still assessing where that leaves them as the country downgrades its cabin fever. A resurgence of local festivities from sports to concerts...
‘The law needs to catch up to the science,’ Michigan parents adopt own biological babies after surrogate controversy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan parents forced to adopt their own biological babies want to see state law change to reflect modern science after their surrogate controversy. Tammy and Jordan Myers, of Grand Rapids, are the biological parents of nearly 2-year-old twins Eames and Ellison, who were adopted Thursday, Dec. 8.
Corewell Health opens 80-bed, $19.5M rehabilitation facility in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Patients are expected in mid-January to move into a new, $19.5 million short-term rehabilitation facility built by Corewell Health, formerly known as Spectrum Health, near Leonard Street NE and East Beltline Avenue. The building, 1001 Leffingwell Ave. NE, has 80 beds to serve patients who...
Fresh water will draw millions, but Michigan lacks systems to harness it
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Michigan is the Saudi Arabia of fresh water. The Great Lakes hold 20% of the globe’s fresh water supply. Saudi Arabia has 21% of the world’s crude oil reserve. In a...
Fat tire winter biking coming to Pioneer Park in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A winter trail for fat tire bicycles is being developed at Pioneer County Park north of Muskegon. The Michigan’s Edge Mountain Biking Association (MEMBA) will develop the trail within the park that will be used only when there is snow on the ground, Dr. Alex Wagner, a MEMBA board member told MLive/The Muskegon Chronicle.
City archivist publishing book about Grand Rapids’ ‘hidden history’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As one of the city’s archivists, Grand Rapids native Matthew Ellis has seen his fair share of historical oddities. Now, Ellis is releasing his first book, “Hidden History of Grand Rapids,” on Jan. 2, 2023. The book features overlooked historical information about the city, like local food trends, the layout of the city’s streets and some colorful city residents.
Addiction recovery services for women being launched by Christian nonprofit in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Guiding Light, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals recover from addiction, is continuing its commitment to community support by launching addiction recovery services for women. The nonprofit purchased two houses in Grand Rapids in late November, the first step in providing addiction recovery services for...
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
New Year’s Fest to offer 60 performances, ball drop, fireworks and more in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — A tradition now 37 years old, New Year’s Fest will once again offer a place for revelers to come together in downtown Kalamazoo as people prepare to bid adieu to 2022 and say hello to 2023. A ball drop and fireworks at midnight at City...
Holland firefighters rescue cat, dog from burning house
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Holland firefighters on Monday, Dec. 12, rescued a small dog and cat while responding to a house fire. The pets were expected to survive. Firefighters responded to a 6:37 p.m. report of a possible house fire at 194 East 37th Street. An occupant told firefighters...
Michigan among three states building EV battery plants with $2.5B federal loan
The Biden administration’s investment into electric vehicles has a new $2.5 billion price tag — and Michigan is getting a slice of it. Three states were chosen to build battery cell production facilities in partnership with Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution.
Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
Workers at one Lake Michigan Credit Union branch are unionizing
KENT COUNTY, MI — Employees at the Lake Michigan Credit Union South Division Avenue branch in Wyoming say they are unionizing, and that they’re doing so because they feel “underappreciated and undercompensated.”. “As one of the busiest branches by customer transactions where multiple different languages are spoken...
Steve Kaminski carved his niche as hometown sports writer, auto racing icon
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – As an aspiring journalist, Steve Kaminski spent a full month tinkering with his first story. But it wasn’t long before he became a piston-pumping, engine-roaring, tire-burning writing machine, sharing his passion for auto racing with readers while also becoming a fixture on the high school sports scene.
New Muskegon Museum of Art exhibition celebrates the diverse community, sharing unique stories
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - The Muskegon Museum of Art is preparing to present the unique and powerful stories of the people living, working and transforming Muskegon County with its new “Through Our Lens: Hands” exhibition. “This exhibition is a celebration of our diverse community, sharing the unique stories...
Sign Language Santa brings Christmas joy to deaf, hard of hearing children
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Sign Language Santa event was brought Christmas joy to deaf and hard of hearing children Dec. 10 in Grand Rapids. The event was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the SOMI Unified Sports and Inclusion Center, 160 68th St. SW. The event was free to attend, but pre-registration was required so that volunteers could prepare something special for all the children.
Man dies days after being found inside burning Grand Rapids home
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man found unresponsive inside a burning Grand Rapids home last week has died from injuries suffered in the blaze. The man was identified as 47-year-old Brent Dyson, Grand Rapids firefighters said. Investigators said the fire started in the kitchen and the cause is believed...
Grand Rapids-area water, sewer rates set for 2023 increases
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids city leaders have approved sewer and water rate increases in 2023 for nearly all residents on the city’s system. Under the new rates, the average household in Grand Rapids will pay about $31.92 more a year for combined sewer and water services, with a total annual bill of about $994.08, according to the city’s rate study.
Second phase of 138-unit townhome development now complete in Grand Rapids suburb
WYOMING, MI — Orion Construction has completed the second phase of a 138-unit townhome development on Wilson Avenue SW a half mile north of M-6. The development, known as Reserve Flats, is owned by Granger Group, a Wyoming-based real estate investment firm. “Granger has been dedicated to adding housing...
Man pleads to fatally stabbing parents at Muskegon home
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon man is facing life behind bars after pleading to murder charges that he intentionally stabbed his parents to death at the couple’s home in 2020. The case against 27-year-old Gregory M. Scholtens moved forward at a plea hearing earlier this month in Muskegon County Circuit Court.
