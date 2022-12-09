ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia AR-15-armed guard eyes Walmart, Wawa after defending 'property, liberty and life' at gas station

By Kristen Altus
Fox Business
Fox Business
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 356

Coffee Now
4d ago

All the liberals who complain that this is too harsh wouldn't last one week living in any Philadelphia neighborhood....they are sipping tea in the suburbs.

TSmith
4d ago

You get the Government You Vote for and All the Consequences that Come with It. As well as the Society you deserve because of the choices you make. When those entrusted to protect Society from violent criminals become the allies of those criminals. By allowing them to continue to prey on innocent citizens under the guise of Criminal Justice Reform. It becomes necessary for society to provide that security themselves.

JACR
4d ago

I saw an interview with this gentleman and the store owner the other night and it's a shame it has come to this but the store owner stated that people getting gas were being carjacked and robbed at the pump. Plus also showed a surveillance video from inside the store where this criminal came into the store and dragged out the ATM machine then put it in his car then drove away. Where does it end. With people saying it is ONLY a property crime and insurance will pay for it then you are clueless about reality. Insurance only pays for so much then it is on the business owner plus who wants to shop at a business that more likely than not you will be robbed, injured or killed.

CBS Philly

Antique railing worth about $20,000 stolen outside City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Surveillance video shows a man the Philadelphia Police Department claims stole an antique railing from outside of City Hall. The brazen theft happened early in the morning last Thursday.To hear it explained, you almost stop in your tracks: someone did what?"Who comes up with that idea?" Cailyn Schmidt of Manayunk said. "What do you think they're going to do with it?"That's probably your next thought as well.According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the antique brass railing, which was cut and stolen, is worth between $15,000 and $20,000.Mayor Jim Kenney says he's not surprised because he's seen thefts...
NBC Philadelphia

Court Orders Cover to Be Removed From Philadelphia Columbus Statue

A Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania three-judge panel has ruled that Philadelphia must remove a plywood box covering a statue of Christopher Columbus that the city has been trying to remove from a park since the explorer became a focus amid nationwide demonstrations against racial injustice. Senior Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt...
Yoel Davidson

Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery Store

"We are tired of all this nonsense; robbery, drug trafficking, racketeering, hanging around (loitering), gangs." Statement from Neil Patel, operations manager of a Karco gas station franchise at Broad Street and Clearfield Street in North Philadelphia to Fox 29 Philadephia. Mr. Patel hired Pennsylvania S.I.T.E. State Agents armed with semi automatic weapons, AR-15s, shotguns, tasers, and Kevlar vests three weeks ago. "They are forcing us to hire the security, high level security state level," Mr. Patel told Fox 29, much like MrBeast hires agents for himself and his team to protect them when they are in attendance at public and private events.
CBS DFW

Family Dollar store customer Kevin Jackson kills alleged shoplifter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police arrested Kevin Jackson Sr, 47, for allegedly fatally shooting an unarmed shoplifter at a Family Dollar store.It happened on Nov. 29 at the store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road.Arriving officers found the victim lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded but he died at the scene.The preliminary investigation determined a fight happened inside the store when the victim was confronted by store employees over items he was attempting to steal.  Jackson Sr entered the store as a customer, police said, and witnessed the fight. He then shot the victim, who stumbled outside the store and collapsed. Police haven't released the victim's name as they have yet to notify next of kin. Jackson Sr was taken to Lew Sterrett jail. He faces a murder charge. 
TheDailyBeast

Passenger Murders Uber Driver and Films Her Dying, Cops Say

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Louisiana after police say he murdered an Uber driver at random and then uploaded video of the gruesome scene to Facebook. Yolanda Dillion, 54, worked as an Uber driver in her spare time to earn some extra cash, while also working for the New Orleans Police Department as a budget analyst. Police say Brandon Jacobs stabbed Dillion to death from the back seat of her vehicle on Thursday because he “wanted to kill someone.” “His confession basically stated that he woke up yesterday morning and decided he was going to kill someone and...
