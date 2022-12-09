Philadelphia AR-15-armed guard eyes Walmart, Wawa after defending 'property, liberty and life' at gas station

All the liberals who complain that this is too harsh wouldn't last one week living in any Philadelphia neighborhood....they are sipping tea in the suburbs.
You get the Government You Vote for and All the Consequences that Come with It. As well as the Society you deserve because of the choices you make. When those entrusted to protect Society from violent criminals become the allies of those criminals. By allowing them to continue to prey on innocent citizens under the guise of Criminal Justice Reform. It becomes necessary for society to provide that security themselves.
I saw an interview with this gentleman and the store owner the other night and it's a shame it has come to this but the store owner stated that people getting gas were being carjacked and robbed at the pump. Plus also showed a surveillance video from inside the store where this criminal came into the store and dragged out the ATM machine then put it in his car then drove away. Where does it end. With people saying it is ONLY a property crime and insurance will pay for it then you are clueless about reality. Insurance only pays for so much then it is on the business owner plus who wants to shop at a business that more likely than not you will be robbed, injured or killed.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
Comments / 356