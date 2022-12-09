ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Experts urge caution over biotech that can wipe out insect pests

By Leslie FAUVEL, Christof STACHE, MARVIN RECINOS, FREDRIK VON ERICHSEN
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JdYHA_0jdL22uY00
Conservationists fear that edited genes might be passed on to non-target species like pollinators /AFP/File

Dozens of scientists, experts and campaigners called for a ban on the release of genetically-edited organisms into the wild, in a statement Friday warning of potentially severe risks to the world's pollinators.

The appeal was launched at crunch biodiversity talks in Montreal, where delegates from almost all the world's countries were meeting to negotiate a strategy to halt human environmental destruction, which threatens the natural life support systems of the planet.

A host of new genome-editing tools that modify the genetic material of living beings have emerged in recent years, and are being researched and developed largely to target insects and plants in agriculture.

Supporters argue that they could help human health, agriculture and even species conservation.

But their use in the wild carries "understudied risks which could accelerate the decline of pollinator populations and put entire food webs at risk," according to the letter drafted by the French non-governmental organisation Pollinis.

The signatories -- including researchers specialising in insects, pollinators and agroecology -- called for countries party to the UN biodiversity talks to oppose the deployment of genetic biotechnologies in nature.

They said current scientific research was unable to provide "reliable and robust" risk assessments for potential harms to other species including pollinators and the plants, animals and whole ecosystems that rely on them.

"Pollinating insects are already facing an alarming decline due to external stressors, adding hazardous and unassessed genetic biotechnologies to this fatal mix will aggravate the stress on pollinators and may precipitate their extinction," the statement said.

The UN talks in Montreal are tasked with laying out an ambitious plan for how people can live "in harmony with nature" in the coming decades, as scientists warn a million species are threatened with extinction.

One of the targets up for negotiation looks specifically at the potential risks of genetic biotechnology and the decision on this point could lead either to greater regulation or help facilitate their use.

- Engineered eradication -

Unlike genetically modified organisms (GMOs), which introduce an external gene into a plant or animal, new gene editing techniques directly modify the genome of a living being, without adding external elements.

One example is so-called gene drive technology, which uses tools such as CRISPR-Cas9 -- DNA snipping "scissors" that can insert, delete or otherwise edit genes.

This can push an engineered trait so it is passed down to a higher proportion of offspring than would have occurred naturally, across many generations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J7jVr_0jdL22uY00
Gene drive research includes efforts to eradicate the spotted-wing drosophila fruit fly /DPA/AFP/File

A flagship project, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has developed the technology to try to eradicate malaria.

In 2018 researchers were able to wipe out an entire population of malaria-carrying mosquitos in the lab using a gene editing tool to programme their extinction.

The Pollinis letter said companies have filed patent applications describing the use of gene drive technology to target "hundreds" of agricultural pests.

Another type of biotechnology uses "genetic silencing" to inhibit certain genetic expressions in animals or plants.

This would make it possible to combat crop pests such as the Colorado potato beetle, which decimates potato crops, or fruit flies.

Some of these biotechnologies have already been approved for use in different parts of the world, the Pollinis statement said, calling for the issue to be "urgently addressed at the international level".

- Into the wild? -

Advocates of these biotechnologies want permission to take these experiments out of the laboratory and conduct field trials.

In Europe, Monsanto's insect-resistant MON810 corn is the only GMO authorised for cultivation.

But biotech products benefit from a much more flexible framework in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Japan and India, among others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hS0ts_0jdL22uY00
As infection rates of illnesses carried by mosquitoes increase, companies and researchers are racing to develop effective means of controlling the blood-sucking creatures' population /AFP

Christophe Robaglia, professor of biology at the University of Aix-Marseille and a GMO expert with the European Food Safety Authority said the EU's regulations on these biotechnologies were largely "obsolete".

When it comes to use on plants, he said the use of some of these so-called new breeding techniques could "improve" them, making them resistant to viruses or herbicides or make them more drought tolerant.

In September 2021, a meeting of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) passed a motion which noted the particular importance of the "precautionary principle" with synthetic biology.

The Pollinis statement is most concerned about the use of these techniques on insects that are not limited to a single area.

It raised particular concern about "gene transfer" between species.

This is the risk that modifications made to pests could potentially contaminate the genome of non-target species, potentially destabilising a cascade of other species.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Study explains surprise surge in methane during pandemic lockdown

A mysterious surge in planet-heating atmospheric methane in 2020 despite Covid lockdowns that reduced many human-caused sources can be explained by a greater release from nature and, surprisingly, reduced air pollution, scientists said Wednesday. The researchers focused on the mystery of the concentrations of methane in the atmosphere in 2020, which had their biggest increase on record even as Covid-19 lockdowns saw carbon dioxide emissions fall.
AOL Corp

Thank China for plunging gasoline prices

President Biden wants Americans to know gas prices are falling fast—and he deserves the credit. The average pump price has plunged from $5 per gallon in June to around $3.25 now. Biden says it’s because he released oil from the national reserve, persuaded petrostates to produce more, and convinced oil and gas companies to lower prices.
The Independent

Free range eggs could run out in March as farmers forced to keep birds indoors, MP warns

Britain could run out of free-range eggs by March as the poultry industry battles its way through the worst avian flu on record, an MP warned. On 7 November, the government ordered all birds in England and Wales to be kept indoors and told farmers to follow stringent biosecurity measures to protect the animals from the disease.The 16-week grace period where eggs can still be claimed to be free range, even if they are kept inside, will expire on 27 February. From this day, free-range egg sellers will then have to label their eggs as barn eggs. Cat Smith,...
studyfinds.org

Fungi in sink drains that feed on soap act as ‘reservoirs’ for serious infections

READING, United Kingdom — Sinks in public restrooms could be putting you at risk for serious infections due to the fungi lurking in their drains. Researchers from the University of Reading have found that sink drains and p-traps are home to a surprising number of micro-organisms — with some of them actually feeding on soap!
torquenews.com

Tesla Needs Its Model 2 as India's $10,000 EV Sells Like Crazy

Tesla needs its Model 2 vehicles in order to tap into the large market in India. There is a $10,000 affordable EV gaining traction in India and it might gain traction outside of India. India EV Market. A week ago, BYD began selling the Atto 3 in India. They are...
Defense One

Stop Building a Military to Attack China

Scenes of thousands of Chinese citizens protesting the government’s draconian COVID restrictions must be a dagger in the heart of the D.C. establishment. For years now, members of Congress, government officials, military leaders, and think-tank talking heads have been issuing dire warnings about the imminent and existential threat posed by China. These warnings are frequently followed in the same breath with appeals for more military spending to keep pace with the “pacing challenge” of the 21st century.
WASHINGTON STATE
earth.com

Scientists harvest electricity from wood soaking in water

According to a new study led by the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, wood and water may be one day all that is needed to provide enough electrical power for a household. By focusing on what naturally happens after wood is placed in water and the water evaporates – a process known as “transpiration,” in which water moves through a plant – the experts found that small amounts of electricity can be produced.
The Daily South

What Are Moon Drop Grapes?

If you’ve spotted grapes in the produce aisle that are much more cylindrical than the usual varieties, then you’ve seen Moon Drop grapes. First developed in California in 2004, Moon Drop’s unique shape definitely helps it stand out among the other grape varieties. What Are Moon Drop...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

China says tracking Covid cases 'impossible' as infections soar

China's top health body said Wednesday the true scale of coronavirus infections in the country is now "impossible" to track, with officials warning cases are rising rapidly in Beijing after the government abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy. But those numbers no longer reflected reality because testing is no longer required for much of the country, China's National Health Commission (NHC) acknowledged on Wednesday.
MedicineNet.com

Purple, Green, or Red Grapes: Which Are the Healthiest for You?

Grapes have been a snacking staple for centuries and come in different colors. Getting the proper intake of fruits and vegetables (like grapes) daily may decrease the risk of certain diseases. Reach your recommended daily intake of fruit by consuming two cups of either red, green, or purple grapes daily.
AFP

US leads technology investment in Africa at Biden summit

President Joe Biden was set Wednesday to unveil a long-term commitment to African leaders as the United States laid out a major investment push in technology in the continent, where China's infrastructure spending has made it a top player. - Investing in technology - US and African businesses laid out details of $15 billion in new trade on the second day of the forum, with a heavy push on the goal of digital development.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

AFP

99K+
Followers
37K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy