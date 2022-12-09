ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

22 WSBT

Former Elkhart Police officer sentenced for role in beating of inmate

A former Elkhart Police officer has been sentenced for his role in the beating of a man who was handcuffed to a chair in 2018. Cory Newland was given 15 months in prison on Friday, after pleading guilty in federal court to Deprivation of Civil Rights. Jail surveillance video showed...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Vehicle hits, kills 16-year-old in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WSBT) — A 16-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle. It happened Monday night around 8:40 p.m. on Oak Road and Pidco Drive in Plymouth. That is on Plymouth's near northside near the Coca-Cola bottling plant. Police say Maleek Steele was pronounced dead at the...
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

13-year-old accused of shooting 15-year-old in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - A 13-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy in the 1800 block of Canton St. Thursday afternoon, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Officers were called to the area around 4:36 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived,...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Juvenile waived to adult court in murder of corrections officer

The Juvenile involved in the murder of correctional officer Rhema Harris, 28, was waived into adult court on Tuesday. Braelyn Rios, 15, face three preliminary charges of Murder, Attempted Murder, a level 1 felony and Criminal Recklessness, a level 5 felony. The sentencing range for Murder is 45 to 65...
MISHAWAKA, IN
loud1033.com

Barricaded subject causes large response from police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A large police presence sparked concern Monday morning for residents and parents of students at Carroll High School. Northwest Allen County Schools sent an email to families saying that they were in contact with authorities and that while they were taking proper precautions, there was no threat to the larger community.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Roberts Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges

WARSAW — A Pierceton woman was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs. Angel Michelle Roberts, 23, 406 S. Washington St., Pierceton, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, both level 4 felonies; possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement, both level 6 felonies; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony; and possession of paraphernalia with a sentence enhancement, a class A misdemeanor.
PIERCETON, IN
wkvi.com

North Judson Man Arrested Following Pursuit in Starke County

A North Judson man was arrested Friday, December 9 following a pursuit that ended in downtown Knox. Police say a North Judson Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling more than 90 miles an hour through North Judson and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle reportedly did not stop and the driver led officers on a pursuit.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Accident Claims Life of Teenager in Plymouth

The Plymouth Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and the Marshall County Coroner are investigating a Monday night accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian. Marshall County Coroner John Grolich says Marshall County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call at about 8:40 p.m. ET of a car...
PLYMOUTH, IN
95.3 MNC

Dowagiac man sentenced to prison, already serving in Indiana

A Dowagiac man has been sentenced to prison time in Cass County Circuit Court. This, after already being in prison in Indiana and on Parole in Michigan. The incident happened in September 2017 near Cassopolis. Police say that 51-year-old Thomas Mosier, Jr and another person broke into a barn to...
DOWAGIAC, MI
22 WSBT

Man dies in single vehicle crash Sunday morning

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WSBT) — A 31-year-old man is dead following a weekend crash in Lakeville. It happened Sunday just after 7:30 a.m. on State Road 931, just north of Newton Park. Police say Corey Howard crashed head-on into a tree and died at the scene. Officials state his truck...
LAKEVILLE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Another Alleged Meth Dealer Arrested

(Michigan City, IN) - Another suspected meth dealer in La Porte County is facing potential time in prison. Mark Thomas, 34, was allegedly caught selling over two grams of the drug in Michigan City. Police said the $140 exchange occurred in a parking lot along U.S. 421 just south of U.S. 20.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

