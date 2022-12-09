Read full article on original website
WNDU
South Bend man arrested after running from officers during attempted traffic stop
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was arrested on Monday after police say he tried to run away from them during an attempted traffic stop. Officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit were on patrol around 4 p.m. when they attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 2100 block of Prast Boulevard.
95.3 MNC
UPDATE: 14-year-old girl reported missing in South Bend has been found safe
UPDATE: Doris Douglas has been found safe, as of Dec. 13. ORIGINAL STORY: A local mother is asking for the public’s help finding her daughter, who’s been missing for nearly two weeks. Rose Douglas says she last heard from her daughter, Doris Douglas, 14, after she missed the...
95.3 MNC
Former Elkhart police officer sentenced to prison in connection to suspect’s beating
A former Elkhart police officer will start the year serving a 15 month prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to deprivation of civil rights and aiding and abetting. The case stems from the beating of a handcuffed suspect back in 2018. The beating was caught on video. Cory Newland was placed on unpaid leave in 2019.
22 WSBT
Former Elkhart Police officer sentenced for role in beating of inmate
A former Elkhart Police officer has been sentenced for his role in the beating of a man who was handcuffed to a chair in 2018. Cory Newland was given 15 months in prison on Friday, after pleading guilty in federal court to Deprivation of Civil Rights. Jail surveillance video showed...
22 WSBT
Vehicle hits, kills 16-year-old in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WSBT) — A 16-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle. It happened Monday night around 8:40 p.m. on Oak Road and Pidco Drive in Plymouth. That is on Plymouth's near northside near the Coca-Cola bottling plant. Police say Maleek Steele was pronounced dead at the...
abc57.com
13-year-old accused of shooting 15-year-old in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A 13-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy in the 1800 block of Canton St. Thursday afternoon, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Officers were called to the area around 4:36 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived,...
Suspect arrested in deadly Indiana police pursuit crash that killed 2 teens
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed two teenagers during a police pursuit in northern Indiana in 2020 has been taken into custody after evading authorities for two years. Warrant officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department arrested Jesse Lottie Jr., 24, on Thursday...
22 WSBT
Juvenile waived to adult court in murder of corrections officer
The Juvenile involved in the murder of correctional officer Rhema Harris, 28, was waived into adult court on Tuesday. Braelyn Rios, 15, face three preliminary charges of Murder, Attempted Murder, a level 1 felony and Criminal Recklessness, a level 5 felony. The sentencing range for Murder is 45 to 65...
loud1033.com
Barricaded subject causes large response from police
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A large police presence sparked concern Monday morning for residents and parents of students at Carroll High School. Northwest Allen County Schools sent an email to families saying that they were in contact with authorities and that while they were taking proper precautions, there was no threat to the larger community.
Deputies: Suspect takes off clothes after chase
A man who led deputies on a chase from Centreville to Colon stripped nude after crashing, authorities say.
inkfreenews.com
Roberts Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges
WARSAW — A Pierceton woman was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs. Angel Michelle Roberts, 23, 406 S. Washington St., Pierceton, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, both level 4 felonies; possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement, both level 6 felonies; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony; and possession of paraphernalia with a sentence enhancement, a class A misdemeanor.
wkvi.com
North Judson Man Arrested Following Pursuit in Starke County
A North Judson man was arrested Friday, December 9 following a pursuit that ended in downtown Knox. Police say a North Judson Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling more than 90 miles an hour through North Judson and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle reportedly did not stop and the driver led officers on a pursuit.
wkzo.com
Preliminary hearing for two Battle Creek teens charged with murdering two-year-old while he slept
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Calhoun County District Judge Judge Paul Beardslee is deciding if two teenagers will go on trial for shooting and killing two-year-old Kai Turner of Battle Creek as he was sleeping September 20. 18-year-old Martavon Nelson and 16-year-old Jaylen Smith are both charged with...
max983.net
Accident Claims Life of Teenager in Plymouth
The Plymouth Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and the Marshall County Coroner are investigating a Monday night accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian. Marshall County Coroner John Grolich says Marshall County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call at about 8:40 p.m. ET of a car...
95.3 MNC
Cass County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying person in regard to missing packages
Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying images of a person and vehicle captured on a Ring doorbell camera. Investigators want to talk with them about some missing packages in the Mason Township area. Anybody with information is asked to contact central dispatch at 269-445-1560, call the...
15-year-old hospitalized after Kalamazoo shooting
A 15-year-old is in the hospital following a Friday afternoon shooting.
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac man sentenced to prison, already serving in Indiana
A Dowagiac man has been sentenced to prison time in Cass County Circuit Court. This, after already being in prison in Indiana and on Parole in Michigan. The incident happened in September 2017 near Cassopolis. Police say that 51-year-old Thomas Mosier, Jr and another person broke into a barn to...
22 WSBT
Man dies in single vehicle crash Sunday morning
LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WSBT) — A 31-year-old man is dead following a weekend crash in Lakeville. It happened Sunday just after 7:30 a.m. on State Road 931, just north of Newton Park. Police say Corey Howard crashed head-on into a tree and died at the scene. Officials state his truck...
abc57.com
Mishawaka police looking for man who allegedly tried to get into one home, broke the window of another
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is accused of trying to break into one home and damaging another early Thursday morning. Police were called to the area at 5:20 a.m. on a report of a homeowner being awoken...
hometownnewsnow.com
Another Alleged Meth Dealer Arrested
(Michigan City, IN) - Another suspected meth dealer in La Porte County is facing potential time in prison. Mark Thomas, 34, was allegedly caught selling over two grams of the drug in Michigan City. Police said the $140 exchange occurred in a parking lot along U.S. 421 just south of U.S. 20.
