WARSAW — A Pierceton woman was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs. Angel Michelle Roberts, 23, 406 S. Washington St., Pierceton, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, both level 4 felonies; possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement, both level 6 felonies; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony; and possession of paraphernalia with a sentence enhancement, a class A misdemeanor.

PIERCETON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO