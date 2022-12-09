The pastor’s wife at a small church in Miller County is asking those who broke into the church to turn themselves in. Members of the Olean Baptist Church noticed Saturday that someone had used a crowbar to break into the church. Olean is a town of less than 200 people and the Baptist church is one of just two that serves the comunity. The pastor’s wife, Lou Ann Hoskins, says whoever broke in did not vandalize the church or its contents, and she’s grateful for that. And she says the incident did lead to some important discussions.

MILLER COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO