KMZU
Lafayette County jury sentences Jefferson City man to 20 years in prison for ninth DWI conviction
LEXINGTON – A Jefferson City man will serve 20 years in the Department of Corrections for his ninth driving while intoxicated conviction. According to a news release from Lafayette County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Hilbrenner, Scott Alan Schwarz, 39, was found to be a prior and persistent felony offender, which enhanced his class B felony of driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender to a class A felony.
Continuance filed for man accused in Jefferson City bar shooting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motion for continuance was filed during a bond hearing Monday for the man accused of killing two people in November at a Jefferson City bar. A bond hearing was held for Damien Davis, 35, on Monday at the Cole County Circuit Court. A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. The post Continuance filed for man accused in Jefferson City bar shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Ashland police provide update on case of missing teen
Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards said Monday that his department is still trying to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing Dec. 4. The post Ashland police provide update on case of missing teen appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Columbia man arrested after electrocution death in Boone County
More details come out after a Hallsville man died by electrocution after crashing a car in southern Boone County. Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Justin Trader, 29, on Monday. He’s now charged with second degree murder and other felonies after the incident that killed Andrew Moss, 22, in September.
How a Boone County, Missouri Murder Was Solved by a Tree
How can a tree solve a murder? When it has unique DNA like one in Missouri that helped convict a Boone County man of killing his wife. The CBS show 48 Hours brought this case to light again that began back in 2019. It's the sad story of how Mengqi Ji was murdered in Boone County, Missouri. After she had gone missing, her husband Joseph Elledge had claimed that she had just disappeared and that he suspected she was romantically involved with another man.
kjluradio.com
Hannibal man gets 5 years for Boone County police chase with injuries
A Hannibal man involved in a Boone County police chase with injuries last year pleads guilty. Harold Fogle was arrested in January, about one month after the incident occurred. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says Fogle was fleeing a deputy when his SUV hit another vehicle. The other driver and Fogle’s passenger were both hospitalized after the crash.
krcgtv.com
Dogs attack Jefferson City police officer during arrest
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One man is in custody after he commanded his dogs to attack a Jefferson City police officer Monday evening, causing multiple punctures and bite injuries. According to police, officers got a call from the Days Inn on Jefferson Street requesting that a man and his two dogs be removed from the property. Upon arrival, officers found the man in a car in the parking lot. When they began speaking with him, they saw some illegal drugs in plain view in the car and informed the subject that he was being arrested for possessing them.
KMOV
Tears, anger fill Franklin Co. courtroom after continuance in deadly wrong-way crash case for woman convicted in Capitol insurrection
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There were tears and anger inside a Franklin County courtroom Tuesday as a local woman, accused in a deadly drunk driving crash, appeared in court. Emily Hernandez may be a familiar face. She was convicted for her part in the Capitol insurrection and is now facing separate serious charges for hitting a couple on Interstate 44 nearly one year ago.
KOMU
Iseah Jackson sentenced to seven years for deaths of woman, 11-year-old girl
Iseah Jackson will serve seven years in prison after Boone County Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs accepted his guilty plea Monday for two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Jackson, 19, was charged in February 2021 for his involvement in a shooting incited by a dispute over dueling fireworks. Tara Knedler, then 38 and...
krcgtv.com
Parents of missing Ashland girl release social media video to raise awareness
ASHLAND — The parents of a missing Ashland teenage girl asked for help Tuesday through a new video on social media. As we reported earlier, 15-year-old Emilee Dubes went missing from Ashland on December 4. Ashland police investigators hoped the new video helped them find the missing teenager. The...
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH HARASSMENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with a felony for harassment after an incident in Boonville on November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Andre Lee entered a store in Boonville and began harassing a specific employee inside. Lee began cussing and threatening the employee’s boyfriend. Lee also began to follow the employee throughout the store, causing her to hide in the store’s office until Lee left. Lee reportedly entered the store to specifically find the employee.
kjluradio.com
Bond reduced for Jefferson City man involved in road rage incident involving a gun
Bond is reduced for a Jefferson City man accused of a road rage incident involving a gun in Callaway County. Bond for Keenan Reeves had previously been set at $100,000. But on Monday, Judge Carol England reduced his bond to $30,000. Reeves is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault.
KOMU
TARGET 8: Records show Noble Health mismanaged Audrain, Callaway Community Hospitals for years
MEXICO - The Audrain Community Hospital looks like a normal functioning facility. The employees still hold the keys to the building; the machines are still running; the beds are still made; and the gift shop is still stocked - all sitting ready and expectant for the return of patients. But...
KYTV
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man, an Arkansas man, and a Miller County man will appear in court this week for their various crimes. Marcus Hill, a ten-time convicted felon, will head to trial this week for his three stealing charges. Hill is also charged with second-degree sodomizing a...
kjluradio.com
Correctional officer at JCCC assaulted by prisoner granted more than $1-million in court settlement
A correctional officer at Jefferson City Correctional Center who was brutally beat by a prisoner earlier this year is granted a cash settlement. Kent Riley was attacked by Gavin Syring in July after Riley ordered Syring to lock down in his cell. Court records state Syring refused and instead knocked Riley to the ground, repeatedly punching, kicking, and beating him.
Central Missouri girl has been missing for a week, family says
A teenager in Central Missouri who has been missing for a week could be in a neighboring county, her family says.
kjluradio.com
Pastor's wife at small Miller County church asks person who broke in to come forward
The pastor’s wife at a small church in Miller County is asking those who broke into the church to turn themselves in. Members of the Olean Baptist Church noticed Saturday that someone had used a crowbar to break into the church. Olean is a town of less than 200 people and the Baptist church is one of just two that serves the comunity. The pastor’s wife, Lou Ann Hoskins, says whoever broke in did not vandalize the church or its contents, and she’s grateful for that. And she says the incident did lead to some important discussions.
UPDATE: Teen sisters reported missing in Gasconade County
One of two sisters previously reported missing ins Gasconade County has been found.
krcgtv.com
Missing Gasconade County teenage sisters reunited with family members
GASCONADE COUNTY — Two Gasconade County teenage sisters reported missing over the weekend were reunited with their family members Monday. Gasconade County Sheriff Scott Eiler said 17-year-old Jersey Reynolds returned to her father’s home in Gerald. Eiler said 14-year-old Brooklyn Reynolds returned to her mother’s home in Owensville.
939theeagle.com
Columbia police arrest porch stealing suspects
Columbia police have arrested two people accused of stealing packages from people’s porches. Officers say Kendall Gillespie, 25, and Jana Gardner, 43, were both arrested on Friday, suspected of stealing. Gardner is also accused of credit/debit card fraud and possession of a controlled substance. Police are reminding you to...
