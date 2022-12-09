ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMZU

Lafayette County jury sentences Jefferson City man to 20 years in prison for ninth DWI conviction

LEXINGTON – A Jefferson City man will serve 20 years in the Department of Corrections for his ninth driving while intoxicated conviction. According to a news release from Lafayette County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Hilbrenner, Scott Alan Schwarz, 39, was found to be a prior and persistent felony offender, which enhanced his class B felony of driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender to a class A felony.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Continuance filed for man accused in Jefferson City bar shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motion for continuance was filed during a bond hearing Monday for the man accused of killing two people in November at a Jefferson City bar. A bond hearing was held for Damien Davis, 35, on Monday at the Cole County Circuit Court. A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. The post Continuance filed for man accused in Jefferson City bar shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia man arrested after electrocution death in Boone County

More details come out after a Hallsville man died by electrocution after crashing a car in southern Boone County. Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Justin Trader, 29, on Monday. He’s now charged with second degree murder and other felonies after the incident that killed Andrew Moss, 22, in September.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

How a Boone County, Missouri Murder Was Solved by a Tree

How can a tree solve a murder? When it has unique DNA like one in Missouri that helped convict a Boone County man of killing his wife. The CBS show 48 Hours brought this case to light again that began back in 2019. It's the sad story of how Mengqi Ji was murdered in Boone County, Missouri. After she had gone missing, her husband Joseph Elledge had claimed that she had just disappeared and that he suspected she was romantically involved with another man.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Hannibal man gets 5 years for Boone County police chase with injuries

A Hannibal man involved in a Boone County police chase with injuries last year pleads guilty. Harold Fogle was arrested in January, about one month after the incident occurred. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says Fogle was fleeing a deputy when his SUV hit another vehicle. The other driver and Fogle’s passenger were both hospitalized after the crash.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Dogs attack Jefferson City police officer during arrest

NEW BLOOMFIELD — One man is in custody after he commanded his dogs to attack a Jefferson City police officer Monday evening, causing multiple punctures and bite injuries. According to police, officers got a call from the Days Inn on Jefferson Street requesting that a man and his two dogs be removed from the property. Upon arrival, officers found the man in a car in the parking lot. When they began speaking with him, they saw some illegal drugs in plain view in the car and informed the subject that he was being arrested for possessing them.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMOV

Tears, anger fill Franklin Co. courtroom after continuance in deadly wrong-way crash case for woman convicted in Capitol insurrection

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There were tears and anger inside a Franklin County courtroom Tuesday as a local woman, accused in a deadly drunk driving crash, appeared in court. Emily Hernandez may be a familiar face. She was convicted for her part in the Capitol insurrection and is now facing separate serious charges for hitting a couple on Interstate 44 nearly one year ago.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH HARASSMENT IN COOPER COUNTY

A Columbia man has been charged with a felony for harassment after an incident in Boonville on November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Andre Lee entered a store in Boonville and began harassing a specific employee inside. Lee began cussing and threatening the employee’s boyfriend. Lee also began to follow the employee throughout the store, causing her to hide in the store’s office until Lee left. Lee reportedly entered the store to specifically find the employee.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Bond reduced for Jefferson City man involved in road rage incident involving a gun

Bond is reduced for a Jefferson City man accused of a road rage incident involving a gun in Callaway County. Bond for Keenan Reeves had previously been set at $100,000. But on Monday, Judge Carol England reduced his bond to $30,000. Reeves is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Correctional officer at JCCC assaulted by prisoner granted more than $1-million in court settlement

A correctional officer at Jefferson City Correctional Center who was brutally beat by a prisoner earlier this year is granted a cash settlement. Kent Riley was attacked by Gavin Syring in July after Riley ordered Syring to lock down in his cell. Court records state Syring refused and instead knocked Riley to the ground, repeatedly punching, kicking, and beating him.
kjluradio.com

Pastor's wife at small Miller County church asks person who broke in to come forward

The pastor’s wife at a small church in Miller County is asking those who broke into the church to turn themselves in. Members of the Olean Baptist Church noticed Saturday that someone had used a crowbar to break into the church. Olean is a town of less than 200 people and the Baptist church is one of just two that serves the comunity. The pastor’s wife, Lou Ann Hoskins, says whoever broke in did not vandalize the church or its contents, and she’s grateful for that. And she says the incident did lead to some important discussions.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Missing Gasconade County teenage sisters reunited with family members

GASCONADE COUNTY — Two Gasconade County teenage sisters reported missing over the weekend were reunited with their family members Monday. Gasconade County Sheriff Scott Eiler said 17-year-old Jersey Reynolds returned to her father’s home in Gerald. Eiler said 14-year-old Brooklyn Reynolds returned to her mother’s home in Owensville.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia police arrest porch stealing suspects

Columbia police have arrested two people accused of stealing packages from people’s porches. Officers say Kendall Gillespie, 25, and Jana Gardner, 43, were both arrested on Friday, suspected of stealing. Gardner is also accused of credit/debit card fraud and possession of a controlled substance. Police are reminding you to...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy