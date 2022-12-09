Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two are arrested for stealing a vehicle and more
December 10, 2022 at 6:04 a.m., Pendleton Police personnel responded to a residence in the 500 block of NW 21st Street after a resident discovered that his vehicle, a 2008 Ford F-350, was stolen from his residence sometime overnight. Additionally, an ATV was in the bed of the pick-up and a 16-foot flatbed trailer was attached to the rear of the pick-up at the time of the theft. After officers arrived and took the stolen vehicle report, an officer located the detached trailer in the neighborhood of the original theft.
Tri-City Herald
Tri-Cities woman admits killing a man who borrowed her Lexus and never returned it
A woman may be serving six years in prison after a confrontation with a man about her car turned deadly. Marta Miller-Keith, 55, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter on the same day jury selection was expected to begin in her murder trial in Kennewick. She had been facing a second-degree...
Walla Walla police in search of suspect who caused $25k in damages to infrastructure
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Police are looking for assistance in identifying a person who broke into the water treatment plant, Nov. 4 around 8:40 p.m. “Some people are a little bit worried about it, that maybe his intention was to get in there and do something with the water system,” said administrative sergeant, Gunner Fulmer. The man is accused of...
New Details on Pasco Officer Involved Shooting
(Pasco, WA) -- The Special Investigations Unit has released more details into the Officer-Involved Shooting that went down Thursday, December 7th at an RV Park off 1505 South Road 40 East in Pasco around 5:00pm. Police were called to the trailer park on a domestic violence report. Upon arriving, four officers at the location heard the sound of a disturbance coming from inside a trailer. Officers opened the door of the trailer home after making initial contact. That's where they found a man, later identified as 49-year-old Jose Jara-Delacruz, holding a firearm and struggling with a woman, said to be 43-year-old Maria Vargas-Gomez. After the initial contact, Jara-Delacruz pointed and fired his gun at the officers.
ifiberone.com
Othello man accused of hit-and-run in injury crash on SR 17
OTHELLO - Washington state troopers say an Othello man is facing charges since illegally leaving the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on SR 17 early Saturday. State patrol officials say 21-year-old Santos Sontay-Hernandez was traveling in a sedan southward on SR 17 near Othello when he traveled across the centerline and struck an oncoming car.
102.7 KORD
Resentencing Denied in 2005 Bob Mars Murder Case
Tuesday, December 13th, the Benton County Prosecutor's office announced one of a pair of shocking murder convicts will not be allowed the option of resentencing. Bob Mars murder suspect will serve the rest of the original sentence. It was back in early September 2004 when Robert Suarez and Jordan Castillo,...
Driver with distinctive tattoos slams into Kennewick police car making her escape
Kennewick police are asking for help finding the distinctive woman.
Pasco woman takes plea agreement in 2021 fatal stabbing
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – A Pasco woman, who was set to go to trial in the 2021 killing of a man at a trailer park, has taken a plea deal and avoided going in front of a jury. Marta Miller was charged with murder in the killing of Bobby Burgess at the Riviera Trailer Village back in August of 2021....
Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Find This Tattooed Suspect
Well this one shouldn't be too difficult. Notice the tattoos. Kennewick Police are asking for your assistance to locate Kayla "Angel" Guzman. She shouldn't be too hard to recognize. The alleged criminal is sporting a lot of ink on her face. The criinal Apprehension Team is actively searching for Ms. Guzman after she rammed the vehicle she was driving into a patrol car.
Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
Man, Woman Shot in Pasco After Suspect Fires at Police
Two people have been flown out of the Tri-City area following a shooting in Pasco Wednesday night. Pasco Police return fire after man fires at them during a struggle. According to Commander Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department, the Special Investigations Unit, or SIU, has been requested by Pasco PD due to an officer-involved shooting.
Icy Roads Send Truck into Kennewick Building Monday
Even with 4-wheel drive, ice doesn't care. Early Monday morning Kennewick officers responded to the 2500 block of West Kennewick Ave. for this crash, which appears to be in the eastbound lanes. KPD says the truck lost control on the ice. The incident is still under investigation, but officers say...
northeastoregonnow.com
Motorist Injured in Single-Vehicle Rollover Accident on S. Highway 395
A motorist was injured Thursday morning in single-vehicle rollover accident on S. Highway 395. At 9:09 a.m. on Dec. 8, Umatilla County Fire District #1 was dispatched to a vehicle rollover on S. Highway 395 near Denny’s restaurant. Upon arrival, crews came across one passenger who was ejected from a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck. The patient was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center with injuries. While crews were on scene at this incident, two more calls came in for a motor vehicle crash and a vehicle fire.
Two In Critical Condition After Shootout with Pasco Police
(Pasco, WA) -- The Special Investigations Unit is now looking into an officer-involved shooting that involved Pasco Police Department Wednesday night. This happened around 11:45 at the Lakeview Trailer Park, 1505 South Road 40 East. The initial call was for a disturbance in progress. Upon arriving at the scene, officers heard a disturbance coming from inside of a trailer. Upon entering that trailer, police found a man holding a firearm and struggling with a woman. That man, says SIU, pointed his gun at the officers and fire. One of the police returned fire and retreated from the trailer's door, all the while the suspect continued to fire his weapon.
nbcrightnow.com
SR 397 closed in Pasco after semi rolls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Northbound lanes of SR 397 are currently blocked after a semi-truck and trailer rollover near 397 and James Street. According to the State Patrol the rollover is just south of I-182, near the SR 12 interchange. According to the Washington Department of Transportation a detour is available...
32-Year-Old Bobbilee Martin Killed In A Fatal Crash In Kennewick (Kennewick, TN)
According to the Kennewick Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Kennewick. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the left onto Olympia Street from 4th Avenue. A pedestrian woman was struck by a Dodge 3500 while crossing the street. The woman was pronounced dead at...
Is Friday Weapons Threat at Multiple KSD Schools Part of Hoax?
Just after 12 noon on Friday December 9th, 3 Kennewick schools went into lockdown. Southridge High, Chinook Middle School and Sagecreast Elementary locked down. According to an email and text alert sent out by KSD via their new Parent Square alert program, Kennewick Police on Friday received a phone call that there was a weapon in a classroom at Southridge High School.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Entire life gone in minutes.’ WA 21-year-old still critical after dramatic fire rescue
Gavin Conatser dreamed of becoming an Army Ranger. Now the Kennewick 21-year-old is in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle fighting to recover from severe burns and lung damage. An early morning house fire last week left him with second- and third-degree burns before his girlfriend,...
Tri-City Herald
2 Tri-Cities teens killed a beloved coach 18 years ago. Now one wants his sentence cut
Two of Bob Mars’ sons had to grow up without their father, and now one of the men found guilty of his murder could be set free a decade early because of changes in state law. His family is asking the community to attend a hearing this week and...
Royal City woman dies in crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash – A Royal City woman died and another person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Grant County. It happened on SR 26 near milepost 27 about nine miles east of Royal City. Authorities said Kathryn Kannely, 71, of Royal City, was driving westbound when she lost control of her vehicle and slid into the...
102.7 KORD
