ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Top247 QB Lincoln Kienholz flips his commitment to Ohio State

Pierre (SD) Riggs Top247 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz tells 247Sports he has flipped his commitment from Washington to Ohio State. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Kienholz becomes commit No. 20 for the Buckeyes in the 2023 recruiting class. Quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis led the charge in recruiting the talented passer. “I think just...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

BM5: Henderson out ... who's in? | Dunn deal | Georgia vibes

Now we know: TreVeyon Henderson will not play in the Peach Bowl against defending national champ Georgia. The sophomore running back announced he's having surgery Friday on a foot injury suffered against Toledo on Sept. 17. So what does that mean for Ohio State? What does that mean for Henderson?...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

65K+
Followers
407K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy