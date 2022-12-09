Read full article on original website
State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036
LINCOLN — The long-delayed state expressway system — once projected to be completed by 2003— is now expected to be completed by 2036, state lawmakers were told Tuesday. That’s good news, because last year, the projected end date was 2040, according to John Selmer, the director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Selmer, during an […] The post State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kttn.com
Nineteen new troopers to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy
Nineteen troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Thursday, December 22, 2022. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page. The 115th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 5, 2022. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 9, 2023.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 11 arrests over the weekend of December 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol released reports of arrests made over the weekend in north central Missouri. An apparent computer issue delayed the release. Three northeast Missouri teenagers were arrested at midday Sunday in Putnam County. Eighteen-year-old Jace Snelling of Brashear, 19-year-old Brian Stutsman of Brashear, and 19-year-old Trace Gottman of Downing were all accused of a minor in possession of alcohol. Snelling was also accused of speeding and both Sneeling and Stutsman are accused of a seat belt violation. Each was processed Sunday at the Putnam County Jail in Unionville.
KYTV
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
kttn.com
Chillicothe’s Brenda Kerr appointed to Missouri Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Committee
Brenda Kerr, of Chillicothe, has been appointed to Missouri Farm Bureau’s Promotion and Education Committee. Kerr and her husband, David, live and work on the family farm. David, his brother, and their two sons, Charles and Aaron, together farm about 3,000 acres of row crops. They also have a daughter, Rebecca. All three of their children have served as MOFB ambassadors, a scholar, and a leadership program sponsored by P&E Programs.
Westbound I-70 reopens to Colorado state line
Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at the Kansas/Colorado state line because of winter weather in Colorado.
kttn.com
Governor Parson makes four appointments to various boards and commissions, fills three county office vacancies
Governor Mike Parson announced four appointments to various boards and commissions and filled three county office vacancies. William Davis Jr., of Springfield, was appointed to the Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners. Mr. Davis has served as Owner and Director of Paul Mitchell the School Missouri Columbia since 2014. He...
Multiple towns without power after main transmission line fails
Grant, Ne - Midwest Electric Cooperative who serves as the main power utility for much of western Nebraska had a main transmission line go down this afternoon because of the winter weather. "We lost a main transmission line feeding around Paxton, Roscoe, Sutherland, Wallace, Dickens, Elsie and Madrid. We hope to be able to restore that power shortly." in a post made on the electric company's facebook page just before 4pm Mountain Time (5pm CT).
kttn.com
Single-car crash in rural Carroll County injures resident of Richmond
A resident of Richmond received minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in rural Carroll County, east of County Road 101. Twenty-one-year-old Mauricia Camp was taken by EMS to the Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. The westbound car traveled off Highway 10, the car was overcorrected causing it...
kfmo.com
Ameren Missouri Looking to Raise Rates
(Jefferson City, MO) Officials with Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri have filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel adjustment clause charge on the bills of its electric customers. Ameren Missouri proposes to adjust the FAC to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power costs, net off system sales revenues and associated transportation experienced during the four month period of June through September 2022. According to the Ameren Missouri filing the FAC for a residential customer using 1,017 kilowatt hours of electricity a month will increase from approximately $2.80 a month to approximately $6.37 a month. The proposed change would take effect on February 1, 2023. Applications to intervene and participate in these cases must be filed no later than December 23, 2022, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission in Jefferson City. Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel in Jefferson City at 1-866-922-2959, or the Public Service Commission Staff at 1-800-392-4211. Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.29 million electric customers in Missouri.
lakeexpo.com
VIDEO: Huge Barge Sinks In Lake Of The Ozarks, With Skid Steer On It
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A barge and skid steer ended up at the bottom of the Lake on Tuesday, and the company that owns them is working to figure out why. Drone video sent to Lake Expo on Tuesday afternoon reveals two barges at the Lake of the Ozarks' 42 Mile Marker: one is floating, the other is barely visible as it rests on the Lake floor, near the shoreline. The barges and equipment on them are owned by Lake Ozark-based Horseshoe Bend Docks & Rip Rap Service. With its origins as a restaurant aboard a barge (called "The Barge"), beginning in 1972, the company has been building custom docks and installing rip rap to protect the Lake of the Ozarks shoreline from erosion for decades.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles shares tips for new plate issuance year
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles released information on the upcoming license plate issuance cycle on Tuesday. A new license plate issuance cycle will start in 2023. Since the last plate issuance year, 2017, license plate options have significantly increased with the expansion of the number of available specialty plates. There are currently 52 different specialty plates available and can be found on the DMV website.
Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois
If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
Ray County sheriff suspects ‘big cat’ in recent cattle attack
The Ray County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about two recent attacks on cattle. In one he suspects, in his words, a big cat.
Truck Stopped In Iowa After Traveling 4 States With Unique Setup [PHOTO]
When you have places to be and limited space, it can mean it’s time to get creative, which is exactly what one truck tried to do. Last week, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two trailers. While there was a lot of debate in the comments over the legality of this system, Iowa DOT came in and said that it was in fact legal “so long as it is structurally sound.”
KETV.com
Blizzard warning for western Nebraska through Wednesday night, light snow possible for Omaha area Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Western Nebraska will feel the effects of a blizzard through Wednesday night. Some parts of the panhandle could see 1-2 feet of snow along with 40-50 mph wind gusts. Authorities announced Tuesday morning that Interstate 80 is closed for westbound traffic from North Platte to the...
kmmo.com
HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA CONFIRMED IN MISSOURI POULTRY FLOCK
Federal officials have confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Osage County, Mo. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic influenza (HPAI) in the turkey flock. Samples were delivered to the NVSL in Iowa for testing after a sudden increase in mortality in the flock.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation reports 16,032 deer harvested during antlerless portion of deer season
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 16,032 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer season, Dec. 3-11. Top harvest counties were Callaway with 451 deer harvested, Pike with 412, and Macon with 348. Last year’s antlerless-portion harvest total was...
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
One Missouri Senator isn't giving up on eliminating personal property tax
Another bill has been filed that would get rid of personal property taxes in Missouri. State Senator Bill Eigel introduced the bill — for the fourth year in a row.
