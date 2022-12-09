ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A sorority TikToker exposed the reality of the prison-esque 'cold dorm room' sleeping situation at her sorority's house

By Geoff Weiss
 4 days ago
TikToker Annika and her cold dorm.

  • A sorority TikToker shared that she lives in a 'cold dorm room,' sleeping in a room with 42 others.
  • Annual live-in dues for the sorority are $10,595 per year.
  • Some commenters likened the open-window, multi-bunk setup to prison, military barracks, or an orphanage.

In recent years, sororities and TikTok have become unlikely bedfellows. #RushTok – in which University of Alabama sorority hopefuls chronicle the glitzy and exhausting rush process, complete with outfits-of-the-day and frenetic door stacks – has turned into a lucrative and viral phenomenon on the app.

But a recent series of TikToks from the user FitnessByAnni (who asked that we only use her first name, Annika), has garnered attention for showcasing a decidedly less glamorous aspect of sorority living: the cold dorm.

In a recent ' get ready for bed ' video, Annika, a member of a sorority at Indiana University, turns the camera on what appears to be her bed and says, "This is not my bed. I actually sleep in a cold dorm" – before making an ominous trek down a few hallways and some stairs.

The concept clearly resonated with viewers, spawning a slew of follow-ups, which Annika answered in a video on Thursday that garnered 2.4 million views .

"I live with 120 girls in my sorority house, so we sleep in cold dorms, which are just rooms full of bunk beds," she said. "My cold dorm, in particular, has 42 girls sleeping in it, so we have about 21 bunk beds. In the cold dorm, the windows are always open year-round — so whether it's 100 degrees or 0 degrees outside, the windows are open. It's also dark 24/7, and you have to be quiet all the time."

While that sounded roughly akin to incarceration to some viewers, Annika explained the utility of the setup, and said it had made her a better and deeper sleeper. "At any hour of the day, you can go to bed without any interruptions."

The privilege of living in a cold dorm does not come cheaply. According to the university's Panhellenic Association guide, the live-in dues for its chapter are $10,595 per year.

While the origins of cold rooms are a bit hazy, a 2016 first-person essay in Refinery29 claims the open-window policy is rooted in fire code, and is meant to stave off illness via increased air circulation.

In addition to her cold dorm, Annika said her sorority's living quarters have a separate "day room," which looks more like a standard college dorm room – and which is used for everything except for sleeping, she said, including a futon, desk, and closet.

Though she's sung the praises of her cold dorm, TikTok wasn't convinced, with some commenters calling it "dystopian" or likening the scenario to jail, military barracks, a hostel, or an orphanage.

"You couldn't pay me to do this," the video's top commenter wrote.

Comments / 12

Patti Cameli
2d ago

Back in MY day (not THAT long ago in 1979) I was attending FSU and joined Sigma Kappa. We had these "cold "dorms, only then we called them "sleeping porches". They were GREAT!! We did have rooms in the house where we studied, dressed, etc., but the sleeping porch was where we built our friendships, bonds, short sheeted the bed, laughed. But we knew also not to disturb anyone sleeping. I have many wonderful memories, too bad people can't adapt and go with the flow more easily. You don't know what you are missing.

Reply
4
jayjay
4d ago

be glad you don't have to work and pay,bills,rent,insurance, taxes.....and you're crying about my dorm is too dirty.......try being a responsible person for a change....😭this information is for anyone that is not 35 yrs or older.....sad

Reply(1)
4
Elizabeth
2d ago

Really??? Girl, have you been to college??? It's called a dorm room. WTF is wrong with you

Reply
4
People

Drake Creates Necklace with 42 Engagement Ring Diamonds for All the Times He Thought About Proposing

The necklace, called "Previous Engagements," includes 351.38 carats of diamonds and is mounted in 18k white gold Drake is remembering his past loves.  The singer's latest piece of jewelry, titled 'Previous Engagements,' features 351.38 carats in diamonds.  The bling – which includes 42 engagement ring diamonds from engagements he "never did" – was unveiled Tuesday on jeweler Alex Moss's Instagram.   RELATED: Drake Gets His First Face Tattoo Honoring His Mother Sandi Graham — See the Reveal RELATED: Drake's Son Adonis Snacks on Skittles While Watching Raptors Game...
