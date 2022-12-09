Trevor Noah gave a 'special shoutout to Black women' during his final episode of 'The Daily Show'

Trevor Noah in 2022. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Trevor Noah gave a "special shoutout" to Black women during his last "Daily Show" episode.

"Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me and formed me?" Noah said of the Black women in his life.

Noah is stepping down after seven years as the host of the Comedy Central program.

Trevor Noah gave a "special shoutout" to Black women during his final episode as the host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show."

"I've often been credited with having these grand ideas. Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, and formed me?" Noah said of the Black women in his life, including his mom, his "gran," and his aunt.

Noah, who is originally from South Africa, added: "I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women."

According to the comedian, this is due to the fact that "unlike everybody else, Black women can't afford to fuck around and find out."

"Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad, especially in America or anywhere where Black people exist," Noah continued.

"I'll tell you now, do yourself a favor: If you truly want to know what to do or how to do it or maybe the best way or the most equitable way, talk to Black women," the host said. "They're a lot of the reason that I'm here."

Noah spent seven years as the host of the satirical news program, taking over for Jon Stewart who left in 2015 after 16 years at "The Daily Show."

As CNN noted , Noah covered a variety of monumental topics during his seven years on the show, including Trump's presidency and the coronavirus pandemic.

