cbs4indy.com
Woman, home shot on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman...
cbs4indy.com
‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near...
cbs4indy.com
Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play
Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Blue surprises Ruben on his first day!. What a surprise for Ruben!. 2 Truths and a...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD boosts ranks with transfers from other departments
INDIANAPOLIS — Adam De Both spent more than eight years as a sheriff’s deputy patrolling Bartholomew County after breaking in with the Indiana University Police Department. Now De Both is a patrolman on IMPD’s Southeast District, enticed by better pay and the opportunity to leave Columbus for Indy....
cbs4indy.com
Man found with ‘trauma’ investigated as homicide, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has opened a homicide investigation after a man was found deceased inside of a vehicle on the near northeast side Sunday night. Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside of a vehicle. According to police, he had injuries “consistent with trauma.” He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
cbs4indy.com
DOJ: Bloomington man arrested with gun, cocaine while on supervised release for bank robbery
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man was sentenced to over six years in prison after he was arrested with a gun and cocaine while on supervised release for bank robbery, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. John Lee Adams III, age 32, was ordered to serve 81 months...
cbs4indy.com
Marion Co. coroner releases photos of John Doe’s clothes in hopes public can identify dead man
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has released a batch of photographs in hopes that the public may be able to help identify a John Doe who was found dead in Indianapolis on Monday. The coroner’s office stated that the deceased black male was found in the...
cbs4indy.com
Danville man faces confinement, battery charges after woman calls for help
DANVILLE, Ind. — A Danville man is facing confinement and domestic battery charges after a woman inside his home called police for help, according to court documents. Steven Russell McKinney was charged with criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
cbs4indy.com
17-year-old shot and killed in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 17-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Muncie, the Muncie Police Department said. At about 12:30 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive. Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
cbs4indy.com
Indy felon with 20-year history sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after latest crime
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis felon with a 20-year history of criminal conduct has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for his latest crime which involved fleeing from police while high on PCP and colliding with an innocent bystander’s vehicle at nearly 80 miles per hour. Carl...
cbs4indy.com
Police: Drunk driver went more than 100 miles an hour through construction zone
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he went more than 100 mph through a construction zone while drunk Tuesday morning. The Indiana State Police said a trooper was near a construction zone on I-70 near mile marker 65 around 3:48 Tuesday morning. This is close to the Plainfield exit.
cbs4indy.com
Danville man accused of pointing gun at family member during argument
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Danville man was arrested after police said he pulled a firearm on his son-in-law while several children were in the same room. Danville police and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Heritage Drive on Thursday. According to court documents,...
cbs4indy.com
Rising threat of shoplifting has Whitestown police adding retail beat
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Whitestown police acknowledge the community’s geography may give would-be shoplifters ideas. Just of I-65 is a thick layer of ever-growing retail shopping centers. To a thief, it could be a series of targets right next to a getaway. That’s why police in Whitestown are spending...
cbs4indy.com
Carmel police look for suspect who stole $5k worth of items from Walgreens
CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is looking for a person they say stole over $5,000 worth of merchandise from a Walgreens over the course of 6 months. CPD announced Monday it is investigating multiple thefts from the Walgreens location at 1424 S. Range Line Road. Investigators believe the thefts occurred between April and October.
cbs4indy.com
8-year-old critically hurt in southwest side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on the southwest side. According to IMPD, two vehicles collided on Norcroft Drive near W. Mooresville Road around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. There were ten people among the two cars, including at least five...
cbs4indy.com
Students detained after gun found on Decatur Central High School campus
INDIANAPOLIS — Decatur Central High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after learning that a student may have had a weapon. MSD Decatur Township said a parent told school officials that a student may have had a weapon. Officials placed the school on a soft lockdown while school police investigated the situation.
cbs4indy.com
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an...
cbs4indy.com
US customs officers seize 10 shipments of illegally shipped gun parts in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection have seized 10 shipments of illegally shipped firearm parts over a 24-hour timeframe at a shipping hub in the Indianapolis airport. The CBP said the shipments contained a total of 56 types of gun parts and accessories commonly used in...
cbs4indy.com
Anderson man claims he didn’t mean to kill 66-year-old; punched him twice in nose
ANDERSON, Ind. — Court documents reveal that Jacob Fite reportedly admitted to punching 66-year-old Jerry Gray twice in the nose but claimed that he hadn’t meant to kill the man. Jacob Fite, 34, of Anderson was arrested on Dec. 8 and faces charges of aggravated battery and involuntary...
cbs4indy.com
Police searching for man who stole scratch-off tickets that were cashed out same day
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are looking for a man they say ordered employees of a tobacco store to the ground before he stole lottery tickets. The Anderson Police Department said the robbery happened at Low Bob’s Tobacco on Cross Street on November 28. Witnesses say a man wearing a black winter coat, black pants, black shoes, and a skull mask entered the business and ordered employees to the ground.
