Oahu residents can apply for firecracker permits until Dec. 21
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Firecracker permits are available for Oahu residents until December 21, 2022. Kauai County fireworks permit applications available now, online only. Anyone who plans to ignite firecrackers must purchase a permit. Firecracker permit applications can be made here. Click on the "Application" tab located in the website ribbon, check the acknowledgement box, and then click the "Submit" tab to continue to payment processing.
Affordable housing project, Pohukaina Commons, set to begin construction in 2024
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Pohukaina Commons will be located in Kakaako near Mother Waldron Park. The project is aimed towards providing affordable options to the middle class that may not qualify for low-income housing, but also can't afford regular housing. The non-profit affordable housing and economic development foundation, form partners and...
Lots of weekend events call for lots of traffic
Oahu residents and visitors should expect traffic throughout the island with events happening on the north shore and in town this weekend.
1 person injured in Honolulu building fire
Hundreds of people took part in the Walk for Wai on Saturday. EPA, DOH letter reveals ‘forever chemicals’ were detected in groundwater near Red Hill last year. PFAS, known as “forever chemicals,” was detected in groundwater samples last December, according to a letter from the EPA and state to Navy officials.
Moped driver succumbs to injuries following collision
The Honolulu Police Department reported that an elderly man involved in a vehicle collision on Friday, Nov. 25 has died.
Structure fire closes Kinau Street near Piikoi Street
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)- Honolulu firefighter crews are responding to a two-alarm structure fire on Kinau Street. Kinau Street at Piikoi Street is complelety shut down, drivers are asked to find alternate routes.
McKinley H.S. deemed safe after phone threat
All lanes of South King Street from Ward Avenue is closed due to a police investigation.
Hundreds march to demand accountability for Red Hill
The Board of Water Supply and Oahu Water Protectors held a peaceful march on Saturday, Dec. 10 to demand that the military come clean about everything related to the bulk fuel storage facility.
Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court
HFD frees driver in early morning rollover crash in Ewa
A driver was trapped in his vehicle after an apparent rollover crash in Ewa.
68-year-old moped driver in serious condition following crash in Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old moped driver is in serious condition following a crash in Honolulu Saturday night. The accident happened around 9:20 p.m. on Diamond Head Road. Officials said the moped driver was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle traveling westbound. Police said the unknown vehicle then fled the scene...
Moped hit-and-run on Diamond Head Road leaves two in serious condition
The Honolulu Police Department said that on Saturday, Dec. 10 at approximately 9:20 p.m. a motor vehicle accident occurred between a moped and an unknown vehicle.
Karaoke bar opening new location in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Get your singin’ voice ready – a new karaoke bar is opening in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Hawaii Voice KTV & Lounge has filed a building permit this week to open in the McCully area on South King Street next to a Panda Express restaurant.
Oahu teen survives hit-and-run, urges everyone to be safe on roads
The 14-year-old was walking to school in Nuuanu when he was struck by a car that police said ran a red light. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported Sasano suffered injuries to his head and upper body and he's still on a long road to recovery.
Last weekend to help a kupuna with the Ward Senior Giving Tree
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This is the last weekend for shoppers to buy gifts for seniors in need. There are three Christmas trees around Ward Village with ornaments on them listing small gift requests from 437 kupuna. All you have to do is take the ornament off the tree, buy the...
‘A‘ala Park has a mural make-over
‘A‘ala Park right outside Chinatown received a series of murals that now adorn its facilities.
Road detours happening for the Honolulu Marathon on Sunday, December 11
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Over 27,000 runners will descend along Ala Moana Blvd in the early hours on Sunday, December 11, for the 50th Honolulu Marathon. The race begins at 5:00 a.m. Sunday, with the Starting line at Ala Moana Beach Park, and the Finish at Kapiolani Park.
Update: Wind advisory canceled
Update: The wind advisory previously in effect until early tonight for portions of the Big Island has been canceled. The National Weather Service said at 3:41 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, that trade winds are slowly easing and advisory conditions are no longer expected. Original story: The National Weather Service in...
85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Cafe heading west for its next Oahu location
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- 85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Café is headed west for its second location on Oahu. KITV4 has learned that the popular Taiwanese chain is opening a new café and bakery in the former Pizza Hut space at Kapolei Shopping Center along Farrington Highway.
‘I’m grateful to be alive’: Diver nearly hit by passing boat
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A diver in Hawaii had a close call when he was nearly run over by a boat. He said the near-accident was mostly his own fault. On Thursday morning, 30-year-old Christopher Lastra was spearfishing off Magic Island when video shows that within seconds he ducked out of the way of a speeding boat.
