Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Oahu residents can apply for firecracker permits until Dec. 21

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Firecracker permits are available for Oahu residents until December 21, 2022. Kauai County fireworks permit applications available now, online only. Anyone who plans to ignite firecrackers must purchase a permit. Firecracker permit applications can be made here. Click on the "Application" tab located in the website ribbon, check the acknowledgement box, and then click the "Submit" tab to continue to payment processing.
KITV.com

Affordable housing project, Pohukaina Commons, set to begin construction in 2024

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Pohukaina Commons will be located in Kakaako near Mother Waldron Park. The project is aimed towards providing affordable options to the middle class that may not qualify for low-income housing, but also can't afford regular housing. The non-profit affordable housing and economic development foundation, form partners and...
hawaiinewsnow.com

1 person injured in Honolulu building fire

Hundreds of people took part in the Walk for Wai on Saturday. EPA, DOH letter reveals ‘forever chemicals’ were detected in groundwater near Red Hill last year. PFAS, known as “forever chemicals,” was detected in groundwater samples last December, according to a letter from the EPA and state to Navy officials.
KITV.com

Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court

One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday.
hawaiinewsnow.com

68-year-old moped driver in serious condition following crash in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old moped driver is in serious condition following a crash in Honolulu Saturday night. The accident happened around 9:20 p.m. on Diamond Head Road. Officials said the moped driver was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle traveling westbound. Police said the unknown vehicle then fled the scene...
KITV.com

Karaoke bar opening new location in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Get your singin’ voice ready – a new karaoke bar is opening in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Hawaii Voice KTV & Lounge has filed a building permit this week to open in the McCully area on South King Street next to a Panda Express restaurant.
KITV.com

Last weekend to help a kupuna with the Ward Senior Giving Tree

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This is the last weekend for shoppers to buy gifts for seniors in need. There are three Christmas trees around Ward Village with ornaments on them listing small gift requests from 437 kupuna. All you have to do is take the ornament off the tree, buy the...
bigislandnow.com

Update: Wind advisory canceled

Update: The wind advisory previously in effect until early tonight for portions of the Big Island has been canceled. The National Weather Service said at 3:41 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, that trade winds are slowly easing and advisory conditions are no longer expected. Original story: The National Weather Service in...
wbrc.com

‘I’m grateful to be alive’: Diver nearly hit by passing boat

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A diver in Hawaii had a close call when he was nearly run over by a boat. He said the near-accident was mostly his own fault. On Thursday morning, 30-year-old Christopher Lastra was spearfishing off Magic Island when video shows that within seconds he ducked out of the way of a speeding boat.
