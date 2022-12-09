Read full article on original website
Verbal altercation sparks at A.P. Hill memorial site as crews remove pedestal, find remains
Tensions continue to swirl around the removal of Richmond's last Confederate statue, as an argument broke out at the A.P. memorial site on Tuesday morning.
Richmond tenants face evictions unprepared, unrepresented, study finds
Of the 252 eviction cases observed by researchers in Richmond, just one tenant had legal representation. By contrast, nearly 85% of landlords had an attorney present when they made their case.
NBC12
Councilwoman sides with northside residents pleading for help with Monteiro Street speeding
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT)- Residents from the Monterio street neighborhood rallied during Monday’s city council meeting because of the constant speeding and frequent crashes that happen in their area. Marilynn Joyner, who has been living on Monteiro Street for more than 20 years, says her home has bored the brunt...
City council responds to shootings by proposing zoning restrictions on convenience stores
After a string of violent crimes at a Richmond convenience store, City leaders are introducing legislation aimed at restricting where convenience stores can be built.
NBC12
Parents of UVA shooting victim set to speak
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One month after three UVA student-athletes were gunned down on campus, the parents of one of the victims will speak out publicly later this week. The parents of D’Sean Perry plan to speak about their son for the first time at a news conference Thursday morning at 10:30.
WTVR-TV
Kehillah invites community to Short Pump Hanukkah Party
RICHMOND, Va. -- Kehillah and Diversity Richmond are getting ready for the Short Pump Hanukkah Party! It’s Friday, December 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gather, located at 2400 Old Brick Road. Rabbi Patrick Beaulier spoke with us about the event, the synagogue and the importance of community...
‘The war is on’: City leaders demand answers after third inmate death at Richmond jail in 2022
City leaders are calling for an investigation into the Richmond City Justice Center after reports of the third inmate death in 2022.
Child shot in Richmond’s Mosby Court
A juvenile was shot Sunday in Richmond's Mosby Court, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.
One person rescued from Richmond hotel fire, 26 rooms left uninhabitable
The fire department said crews searched 26 rooms of the hotel on the second and third floors, and one person was rescued from the balcony of a room on the second floor.
A Richmond woman went missing years ago. Police believe her husband killed her
Annie Horne disappeared from her south Richmond home in January 2001. Nearly 22 years later, the Richmond woman is now presumed to be dead.
WSET
3 Charlottesville men sentenced for roles in armed robberies: U.S. Attorney
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A trio of Charlottesville men, who threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint in August 2021, were sentenced Monday to federal prison terms, U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia said. Markel Corevis Morton, 43, Adrian...
nkccnews.com
Hopewell man assaults wife’s ex-boyfriend, found guilty of unlawful wounding in New Kent Circuit Court
A tale of infidelity in a relationship that led a Hopewell man to follow his estranged wife to New Kent has resulted in an unlawful wounding guilty conviction. Shawn A. Cameron, 37, of the 300 block of Allen Avenue, was found guilty of the reduced charge (originally malicious wounding) following a Monday morning contested trial in New Kent Circuit Court. One additional charge each of misdemeanor simple assault by a mob and misdemeanor trespassing were dismissed.
Second inmate at Richmond City Jail dies within one month, investigation ongoing
An inmate at the Richmond City Jail has died while in custody, the Richmond City Sheriff's Office reported on Monday, Dec. 12. This is the second inmate death within one month.
NBC12
Chesterfield Police search for men accused of stealing from unlocked cars in Chester
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for two men accused of stealing credit cards from unlocked cars in Harrowgate Road area. Police were able to capture images of the men when they used the cards to make purchases in Richmond. Police are still investigating and ask anyone with...
WTVR-TV
Save the Date: Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg
RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the holiday, consider visiting Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. The event began November 11 and runs through January 8. It features more than ten million lights, heartwarming shows and festive fun for the whole family.
Second man arrested in connection to deadly Henrico Walmart parking lot shooting
The second suspect connected to a deadly shooting at a Walmart in Tuckahoe in late November was arrested after turning himself in to police early Tuesday morning.
Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
An inmate was killed in custody Sunday in what Virginia prison authorities believe was an attack by a fellow inmate.
Waverly man charged for speeding, crashing car while evading police on Route 35
A 19-year-old man has been charged with multiple offenses after speeding on Route 35 and then crashing his car into several trees while avoiding police.
Teen critically injured in Richmond neighborhood
Officers were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street for a report of a shooting just after 11 a.m.
NBC12
Trailer stolen from local foundation
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ricky Johnson was in tears Friday night after losing a second family member to gun violence in just a matter of months. In September, Ricky lost his relative 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey. She was shot in a crossfire in Gilpin Court according to police. On Friday, his...
