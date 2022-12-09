ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlothian, VA

NBC12

Parents of UVA shooting victim set to speak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One month after three UVA student-athletes were gunned down on campus, the parents of one of the victims will speak out publicly later this week. The parents of D’Sean Perry plan to speak about their son for the first time at a news conference Thursday morning at 10:30.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Kehillah invites community to Short Pump Hanukkah Party

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kehillah and Diversity Richmond are getting ready for the Short Pump Hanukkah Party! It’s Friday, December 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gather, located at 2400 Old Brick Road. Rabbi Patrick Beaulier spoke with us about the event, the synagogue and the importance of community...
RICHMOND, VA
nkccnews.com

Hopewell man assaults wife’s ex-boyfriend, found guilty of unlawful wounding in New Kent Circuit Court

A tale of infidelity in a relationship that led a Hopewell man to follow his estranged wife to New Kent has resulted in an unlawful wounding guilty conviction. Shawn A. Cameron, 37, of the 300 block of Allen Avenue, was found guilty of the reduced charge (originally malicious wounding) following a Monday morning contested trial in New Kent Circuit Court. One additional charge each of misdemeanor simple assault by a mob and misdemeanor trespassing were dismissed.
HOPEWELL, VA
WTVR-TV

Save the Date: Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the holiday, consider visiting Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. The event began November 11 and runs through January 8. It features more than ten million lights, heartwarming shows and festive fun for the whole family.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
NBC12

Trailer stolen from local foundation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ricky Johnson was in tears Friday night after losing a second family member to gun violence in just a matter of months. In September, Ricky lost his relative 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey. She was shot in a crossfire in Gilpin Court according to police. On Friday, his...
RICHMOND, VA

