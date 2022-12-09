Obituary: Marissa Erin Mann-Bennett, 27

MANN-BENNETT

Marissa Erin Mann-Bennett, 27, of Alderson, passed away November 25, 2022.

Born August 1, 1995, at Ronceverte, she is a daughter of Steven Andrew Bennett and Lisha Erin Mann.

Marissa was a member of the River of Life Church in Alderson and was employed by The Greenbrier Hotel.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ronald Bennett and Johnny and Geneva Mann.

Survivors include her children, who were her whole life, Octavia Rayne, Embers Storm, Zoey Jane, Maylein Dane, and Ashton Andrew; her mother, Lisha Erin Mann (Jeff Meador) of Hinton; father, Steven Andrew Bennett of Renick; a sister, Makala Fox (Chris) of Hinton; brothers, Hunter Webb of White Sulphur Springs and Casey Bennett and fiancée, Deana, of Helena, MT; her grandmother, Eva Bennett of Muddy Creek Mountain; and a great-grandmother, Helen Mann of Ronceverte. Also surviving are six nephews and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, with Pastors Anthony Carter and Youel Altizer officiating. Burial will follow in McLean Cemetery, Ronceverte.

A visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations of sympathy be made in Marissa Mann-Bennett’s name to the trust fund at the Bank of Monroe in Lewisburg.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

