ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Fortune

How to invest $100,000—the smart way

Investing in real estate, peer-to-peer lending, and stocks are some of your options. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Having $100,000 at your disposal can present a variety of investment opportunities. Depending on your financial needs and goals, the money can be put to work to generate passive income, enhance your retirement readiness and even launch a new business that can provide greater prosperity in the years to come.
Cheddar News

PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Corporate Employees, Says WSJ Report

A row of 2 liter Pepsi Cola line a shelf at a Publix Supermarket, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) In a sign that mass layoffs are spreading beyond technology firms, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate employees, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report found that the cuts will mostly affect the company's North American beverage business, as its snacks division was previously trimmed through a voluntary retirement program.
Sourcing Journal

Wolverine Says Layoffs Will Save $30 Million

Wolverine Worldwide plans to divest or license the Keds brand and Wolverine Leathers business, after cutting staff at the start of December. The employer of roughly 3,700 did not reveal how many workers were laid off, but expects this initiative to save approximately $30 million in 2023. “These decisions, particularly those related to our impacted team members, were not taken lightly,” said Brendan Hoffman, Wolverine Worldwide’s president and CEO, in a statement. “We greatly value the contributions of our talented colleagues and are committed to supporting impacted team members in their transitions.” The footwear firm did not respond to Sourcing Journal’s request for...
constructiondive.com

ABC: As construction adds jobs, recession is more likely

Construction is on a hiring spree, netting 20,000 jobs in November. Year over year, it recorded a change of 248,000, or 3.3%, according to an analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data by Associated Builders and Contractors. Nonresidential construction employment added 16,300 positions last month, with growth in all three...
Venancio Cespedes West

Great Recession: The Lessons Learned from the 2008 Recession

The lessons of the Great Recession have not been forgotten, and many people are still cautious about the economy and their own financial futures. The Great Recession of 2008 was a period of economic downturn that affected economies around the world. It was triggered by the collapse of the housing market in the United States and the failure of several major financial institutions. The downturn had a domino effect, leading to declines in other industries and economies. The recession officially lasted from December 2007 to June 2009, though its effects were felt for several years afterward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy