Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper?
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper? Your choice could have a big impact on your winter bills.
notebookcheck.net
Mass sodium-ion battery production rolls off GWh-class factory as it paves the way for affordable cells without lithium
The world's first mass production of sodium-ion batteries, developed by HiNa Battery, has reportedly begun with an initial 1 GWh capacity, scheduled to reach 3-5 GWh next year. The most obvious advantage of sodium-ion batteries is that they don't use expensive lithium whose price has shot up 700% in the past two years or so, making electric vehicles and storage systems way more expensive to produce, with the increase in costs passed on to consumers.
ScienceBlog.com
New battery tech could massively cut energy storage costs
An international team of researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical...
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
Watching Your Energy Bills? Smart Meters vs Regular Meters
Some people like seeing how much energy they use, but not everyone likes smart meters.
myscience.org
New tech’s potential to significantly reduce energy storage costs
Researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering ,...
disruptmagazine.com
How To Maintain Solar Battery For Your Solar Panels
Solar panels are the solution to provide your home or office with a solar electric system. It is helpful to add 24*7 electricity to your home. You will need to focus on the particular aspects of solar panels to deal with the solar energy systems in your area. A solar...
ceoworld.biz
The Business Case for Energy Efficiency and Clean Energy
Clean energy is becoming increasingly important. By going green, you can experience the business benefits of clean energy while simultaneously helping the planet. As the world battles pollution, environmental degradation, and the onset of climate change, it’s no surprise that people need to shift to clean energy and sustainable utility practices. But homeowners only account for about one-third of total electricity consumption in the United States. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, commercial and industrial customers make up the other two-thirds. This means that businesses can make the most impact when it comes to going green.
globalspec.com
Wind turbine materials branch out
A sustainable supply chain for wind turbine blades is being pursued by rotor blade developer Voodin Blades and timber supplier Stora Enso. Thousands of wind turbine blades manufactured with fiberglass and carbon fiber are reaching their end of. service life and are destined for landfills. Increased reliance on sustainable wood...
techaiapp.com
Researchers harvest electricity from wood soaking in water
Water and wood may one day be all that’s needed to provide electrical power for a household. At a time when energy is a critical issue for many millions of people worldwide, scientists in Sweden have managed to generate electricity with the help of these two renewable resources. The...
science.org
Indoor photovoltaics awaken the world’s first solar cells
Selenium (Se) solar cells were the world’s first solid-state photovoltaics reported in 1883, opening the modern photovoltaics. However, its wide bandgap (~1.9 eV) limits sunlight harvesting. Here, we revisit the world’s oldest but long-ignored photovoltaic material with the emergence of indoor photovoltaics (IPVs); the absorption spectrum of Se perfectly matches the emission spectra of commonly used indoor light sources in the 400 to 700 nm range. We find that the widely used Te adhesion layer also passivates defects at the nonbonded Se/TiO2 interface. By optimizing the Te coverage from 6.9 to 70.4%, the resulting Se cells exhibit an efficiency of 15.1% under 1000 lux indoor illumination and show no efficiency loss after 1000 hours of continuous indoor illumination without encapsulation, outperforming the present IPV industry standard of amorphous silicon cells in both efficiency and stability. We further fabricate Se modules (6.75 cm2) that produce 232.6 μW output power under indoor illumination, powering a radio-frequency identification–based localization tag.
labroots.com
Using Quantum Computing to Create Window Coverings that Block Heat, Save Energy
Cooling a hot room already takes a lot of energy. In fact, cooling accounts for over 10% of global energy costs. As climate change makes the planet warmer, that cost is only expected to continue rising. On top of that, cooling approaches currently have a negative effect on the environment as a whole, even contributing to the global rise in temperatures, a reality that smacks of irony.
pv-magazine-usa.com
People on the Move: Solar Integrated Roofing, Pattern Energy, and more
Martin McDermut appointed Chief Financial Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation. Martin McDermut brings more than 30 years of broad financial leadership to SIRC, with a strong track record in strategic and financial planning, business development, mergers and acquisitions, and SEC reporting for NASDAQ-listed technology companies. rPlus Energies announced Theresa...
Tree Hugger
International Energy Agency Says Heat Pumps Are Hot
The International Energy Agency (IEA) released a special report, "The Future of Heat Pumps," in which they start with a strong statement: "Heat pumps, powered by low-emissions electricity, are the central technology in the global transition to secure and sustainable heating." “Heat pumps are an indispensable part of any plan...
CopenHill: The Story of Iconic Clean Energy Plant With Its Own Ski Slope
How would you feel living 200m away from a waste incineration plant? Could the ability to ski down its roof make it palatable? Well, that is what the residents of Copenhagen face. Built within an industrial area of Copenhagen and visible from miles around, Amager Bakke is a bizarre-looking building...
informedinfrastructure.com
Hillcrest Energy Technologies Completes First Commercial Prototype
Company advanced from technical proof of concept to commercial prototype in one year. 800V, 250kW traction inverter to be integrated into partner powertrains for real-world demonstrations in commercial applications. Hillcrest’s inverter technology materially eliminates switching losses and offers improved motor efficiency, performance and reliability. VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Hillcrest...
Ethereum’s energy switch saves as much electricity as entire Ireland uses
Ethereum, the world's second-largest crypto asset by market cap, has drastically changed its energy usage, saving a country-size proportion of power consumption. This radical update most likely reduced the power consumption of the crypto network by 99.84 percent to 9.99 percent, according to a paper published by peer-reviewed data-science journal Patterns on Tuesday.
myscience.org
Paper-thin solar cell can turn any surface into a power source
Researchers develop a scalable fabrication technique to produce ultrathin, lightweight solar cells that can be seamlessly added to any surface. MIT engineers have developed ultralight fabric solar cells that can quickly and easily turn any surface into a power source. These durable, flexible solar cells, which are much thinner than...
