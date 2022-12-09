ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

notebookcheck.net

Mass sodium-ion battery production rolls off GWh-class factory as it paves the way for affordable cells without lithium

The world's first mass production of sodium-ion batteries, developed by HiNa Battery, has reportedly begun with an initial 1 GWh capacity, scheduled to reach 3-5 GWh next year. The most obvious advantage of sodium-ion batteries is that they don't use expensive lithium whose price has shot up 700% in the past two years or so, making electric vehicles and storage systems way more expensive to produce, with the increase in costs passed on to consumers.
ScienceBlog.com

New battery tech could massively cut energy storage costs

An international team of researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical...
Andrei Tapalaga

Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity

The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
myscience.org

New tech’s potential to significantly reduce energy storage costs

Researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering ,...
disruptmagazine.com

How To Maintain Solar Battery For Your Solar Panels

Solar panels are the solution to provide your home or office with a solar electric system. It is helpful to add 24*7 electricity to your home. You will need to focus on the particular aspects of solar panels to deal with the solar energy systems in your area. A solar...
ceoworld.biz

The Business Case for Energy Efficiency and Clean Energy

Clean energy is becoming increasingly important. By going green, you can experience the business benefits of clean energy while simultaneously helping the planet. As the world battles pollution, environmental degradation, and the onset of climate change, it’s no surprise that people need to shift to clean energy and sustainable utility practices. But homeowners only account for about one-third of total electricity consumption in the United States. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, commercial and industrial customers make up the other two-thirds. This means that businesses can make the most impact when it comes to going green.
globalspec.com

Wind turbine materials branch out

A sustainable supply chain for wind turbine blades is being pursued by rotor blade developer Voodin Blades and timber supplier Stora Enso. Thousands of wind turbine blades manufactured with fiberglass and carbon fiber are reaching their end of. service life and are destined for landfills. Increased reliance on sustainable wood...
techaiapp.com

Researchers harvest electricity from wood soaking in water

Water and wood may one day be all that’s needed to provide electrical power for a household. At a time when energy is a critical issue for many millions of people worldwide, scientists in Sweden have managed to generate electricity with the help of these two renewable resources. The...
science.org

Indoor photovoltaics awaken the world’s first solar cells

Selenium (Se) solar cells were the world’s first solid-state photovoltaics reported in 1883, opening the modern photovoltaics. However, its wide bandgap (~1.9 eV) limits sunlight harvesting. Here, we revisit the world’s oldest but long-ignored photovoltaic material with the emergence of indoor photovoltaics (IPVs); the absorption spectrum of Se perfectly matches the emission spectra of commonly used indoor light sources in the 400 to 700 nm range. We find that the widely used Te adhesion layer also passivates defects at the nonbonded Se/TiO2 interface. By optimizing the Te coverage from 6.9 to 70.4%, the resulting Se cells exhibit an efficiency of 15.1% under 1000 lux indoor illumination and show no efficiency loss after 1000 hours of continuous indoor illumination without encapsulation, outperforming the present IPV industry standard of amorphous silicon cells in both efficiency and stability. We further fabricate Se modules (6.75 cm2) that produce 232.6 μW output power under indoor illumination, powering a radio-frequency identification–based localization tag.
labroots.com

Using Quantum Computing to Create Window Coverings that Block Heat, Save Energy

Cooling a hot room already takes a lot of energy. In fact, cooling accounts for over 10% of global energy costs. As climate change makes the planet warmer, that cost is only expected to continue rising. On top of that, cooling approaches currently have a negative effect on the environment as a whole, even contributing to the global rise in temperatures, a reality that smacks of irony.
pv-magazine-usa.com

People on the Move: Solar Integrated Roofing, Pattern Energy, and more

Martin McDermut appointed Chief Financial Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation. Martin McDermut brings more than 30 years of broad financial leadership to SIRC, with a strong track record in strategic and financial planning, business development, mergers and acquisitions, and SEC reporting for NASDAQ-listed technology companies. rPlus Energies announced Theresa...
UTAH STATE
Tree Hugger

International Energy Agency Says Heat Pumps Are Hot

The International Energy Agency (IEA) released a special report, "The Future of Heat Pumps," in which they start with a strong statement: "Heat pumps, powered by low-emissions electricity, are the central technology in the global transition to secure and sustainable heating." “Heat pumps are an indispensable part of any plan...
informedinfrastructure.com

Hillcrest Energy Technologies Completes First Commercial Prototype

Company advanced from technical proof of concept to commercial prototype in one year. 800V, 250kW traction inverter to be integrated into partner powertrains for real-world demonstrations in commercial applications. Hillcrest’s inverter technology materially eliminates switching losses and offers improved motor efficiency, performance and reliability. VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Hillcrest...
myscience.org

Paper-thin solar cell can turn any surface into a power source

Researchers develop a scalable fabrication technique to produce ultrathin, lightweight solar cells that can be seamlessly added to any surface. MIT engineers have developed ultralight fabric solar cells that can quickly and easily turn any surface into a power source. These durable, flexible solar cells, which are much thinner than...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

