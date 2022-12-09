ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

iheart.com

Rensselaer County Woman Facing Charges For Driving Wrong Way on Northway

A Rensselaer County woman is facing charges after State Police say she was spotted driving the wrong way on the Northway. Troopers say 30-year-old Ellissa Carmin of Nassau was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes in Wilton on Sunday morning and was pulled over. She was arrested for DWI and a search of her vehicle led to the discovery of cocaine. Carmin was also uncooperative after being taken into custody and ended up injuring a Trooper. She was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Amsterdam man charged with criminally negligent homicide in overdose death

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — An Amsterdam man faces multiple charges including criminally negligent homicide, following a six-month, multi-agency investigation. On June 20, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office members responded to a residence in the Town of Amsterdam where a subject was found unresponsive in a vehicle in a driveway. While responding members attempted lifesaving efforts including the administration of Narcan and CPR, the subject was later pronounced deceased. Sheriff’s Office members initiated an intensive investigation into the circumstances leading up to the death of the victim, beginning with the collection of evidence. Toxicology results revealed the victim died as a result of a fentanyl overdose.
AMSTERDAM, NY
Daily Voice

Snow Plow Driver Dies In Crash At Coxsackie Business

A 50-year-old snow plow driver has died following a fiery crash at a business in the region. Emergency crews in Greene County were called shortly after midnight on Monday, Dec. 12, with reports of a crash in Coxsackie at the Essendant Distribution Center, located on State Route 9W, according to State Police.
COXSACKIE, NY
WRGB

Albany man facing narcotics, weapons charges after search

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces multiple charges after detectives recovered cocaine and an illegally possessed handgun during a search warrant Tuesday morning on Park Avenue. According to the Albany Police Department, on Tuesday at around 10 a.m., detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Community Response Unit...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Suspect in HVCC stabbing arraigned in Rensselaer County Court

The suspect in last month’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College was arraigned in Rensselaer County Court on Tuesday. Zymeir Walton, 20, faces several charges – including attempted murder, assault, robbery, and weapons possession. He was previously arraigned in Troy City Court, before the case was moved to the county.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man killed in Coxsackie crash while plowing snow

A man is dead after getting in a crash while plowing a parking lot on Sunday night. It happened at the Essendant Distribution Center in Coxsackie. Lamont Jackson, 50, from Catskill was plowing a parking lot when he crashed into a box trailer and caught on fire, say police. The...
COXSACKIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Disastrous Accident Claims Life of Catskill Snow Plow Truck Driver

A tragic accident claimed the life of a snow plow driver during a recent snowstorm. We've said it numerous times, driving a snow plow truck in the Hudson Valley is an extremely dangerous job!! Every year we hear about serious accidents that happen while drivers are moving snow during a snowstorm, unfortunately, that danger has claimed the life of a Catskill man.
CATSKILL, NY
WNYT

Family of man missing from Rensselaer County pleads for answers

The family of a man missing from Rensselaer County is speaking about his disappearance for the first time as they pray for his safe return. David Fearnley, 45, went missing on November 23, the night before Thanksgiving, almost three weeks ago. He was last seen in Pittstown, on Tamarac Road at 8:20 p.m.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady teen remains missing as search enters third week

The search continues in Schenectady for Samantha Humphrey. The 14-year-old girl went missing on Nov. 25. Samantha’s family says she went to meet her ex-boyfriend in Riverside Park, in the Stockade section of Schenectady. Police have said that the young man is cooperating with the investigation. Schenectady Police and...
SCHENECTADY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash in Woodford

WOODFORD — A 66-year-old woman from Massachusetts was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Woodford yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 9 at around 2:00 p.m. Police say that Elizabeth Shapiro, of Lexington MA, was traveling too fast for road conditions and collided into an embankment on the side of the road.
WOODFORD, VT
WNYT

Murder charge dropped for defendant in 2017 Pittsfield death

A judge has dismissed the murder charge against one of the defendants in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones. The judge ruled that prosecutors failed to provide enough evidence to support the indictment against Elizabeth Perez, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper reports that...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Ballston Spa Couple Starved, Neglected Labrador Retriever, Police Say

A couple from the region is facing animal abuse charges after allegedly starving their Labrador Retriever. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Saturday, Dec. 3, when they received a complaint from the Saratoga County Animal Shelter about a yellow Labrador Retriever that had been dropped off “under suspicious circumstances,” police said.
BALLSTON SPA, NY

