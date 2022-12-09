Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State rides 2-game winning streak into No. 17 DukeThe LanternColumbus, OH
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
cbs17
32 miles of roads to be repaved in Wake County for about $10.1 million, NCDOT says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 30 miles of roads in Wake County will be repaved starting in March 2023, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The repaving will cost at least $10.1 million — which is about $315,000 per mile — as the work continues through Sept. 2024, the NCDOT said in a Tuesday news release.
cbs17
Durham road reopens after water-main break Wednesday morning
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham intersection has reopened after crews repaired a water-main break. The break happened at West Trinity Avenue and North Duke Street. Firefighters said they responded to it just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Water service in the area has also been restored. A crew member...
cbs17
After months of delays, Durham to go live with ShotSpotter system this week
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite some opposition, delay and much discussion, Durham has a launch date set for technology that will detect gunfire. The ShotSpotter system, which is already in use in Goldsboro and Rocky Mount, will go live on Thursday, the city said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
cbs17
Man killed after being struck by vehicle on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Raleigh on Wednesday morning, police said. This happened on the northbound side of Glenwood Avenue near Hollyridge Drive around 8:20 a.m., police said. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. All...
cbs17
Raleigh Chick-fil-A’s donate more than 95,000 meals to area shelters
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout Raleigh have donated more than 95,000 meals to area shelters in its ‘Shared Table’ program this holiday season, a news release said. The Chick-fil-A Shared Table, a program designed to provide food for children 18 years old and younger in...
cbs17
NC first responders honored in ‘Hometown Heroes’ ceremony
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Detective Brett Kain has spent 10 years with the Fuquay-Varina Police Department. He’s one of the dozens of recipients recognized during Tuesday’s North Carolina Hometown Heroes ceremony in Durham. “I grew up in the town of Fuquay-Varina and I wanted to serve the...
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman nabbed after gunpoint robberies at ATMs in Hillsborough, Chapel Hill, police say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An “armed and dangerous” woman has been captured after she pulled a gun on a driver after asking for a ride on Monday — and then robbed a bank account at an ATM, officials said. Police said they believe the woman, Alicia...
cbs17
Former Marine dragged ‘half a football field’ by woman with criminal history as chase ensues across NC county lines
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman will remain in jail after investigators said she dragged a Zebulon police officer with her car before driving off and leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase. A Wake County Judge raised 51-year-old Deserie Ann Byrum’s bond to $250,000 Tuesday afternoon, after...
cbs17
Man shot, injured at Durham apartment complex, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A man was shot and injured at a Durham apartment complex, according to police. This happened Tuesday night just after 7: 30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road. Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was...
cbs17
‘Be An Angel’ campaign to serve 400 families in southern Wake County for the holidays
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of Wake County businesswomen are collecting gifts for people in need this holiday season. It’s the second year for the “Successful Business Women” group to lead the “Be An Angel” campaign. People throughout southern Wake County have stopped by businesses to grab a tag and buy gifts for families in need.
cbs17
Triangle police increase patrol efforts during holiday season as crime typically spikes
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s often described as the “merriest and most wonderful time” of the year. However, police are warning shoppers to also be aware this holiday season. “Every holiday season you see it,” said Faolan Brooks, a Garner police officer. The Garner Police...
cbs17
3 children under age 5 dead after NC house fire, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three young children, all under age five, are dead in Greensboro. Dwayne Church with the Greensboro Fire Department confirmed that first responders were called to a fire at a house on Grimsley Street in Greensboro, just off West Gate City Boulevard near the Greensboro Coliseum, just before 8 a.m. Monday.
cbs17
Triangle company offsets holiday food insecurity for 50 Durham school students, families
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In the spirit of giving back and of the holiday season, a Triangle-based company donated 50 bags of food to a Durham school on Monday. Agents and staff of West & Woodall Real Estate got together to help the students and families of Lakeview School in Durham who might experience food insecurity over the holiday break.
cbs17
3 women among group charged after woman held against her will and robbed in Chatham County home
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three women are among a group arrested after an armed robbery in which a woman was held in a Chatham County home last month, officials said. The incident happened in early November at a home in the 300 block of Piney Grove Church Road just north of Siler City, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Efforts underway to make back seats of cars as safe as the front seats
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are calls from an automobile safety group to improve the back seat of cars — to make them safer. In a head-on car crash, conventional wisdom might make you think the back seat is safer because of all the padding back there. As...
cbs17
Wake County to offer updated COVID-19 boosters for kids
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Health is getting ready to offer the updated COVID-19 boosters. These updated boosters will be for children six months and older, according to a Wednesday news release. The shipments of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines has arrived, according to officials. Families will...
cbs17
Officers run to scene after 6 gunshots fired across street from Garner police station
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police went running late Sunday afternoon to check out gunfire that broke out near police headquarters. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. at an apartment complex beside the Garner Police Department headquarters at 912 7th Ave. A CBS 17 crew was interviewing a police...
cbs17
‘Missing. Murdered. Unsolved.’ Who killed NC’s Michael Crosby? Part 2
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – It was a New Year’s Eve murder in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. For 22 years, police have been looking for Michael Crosby’s killer. The Chapel Hill Police Department said Crosby, of Raleigh, was a typical 20-year-old. “He had this infectious personality,” Chapel...
cbs17
Moore County suspect charged after man’s deadly fentanyl/meth overdose in Chatham County
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in the deadly overdose of a person in Chatham County. The victim died in the Bear Creek area of the county, according to a Monday news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. The victim died from a mixture...
cbs17
1 arrested for DWI after crash, vehicle fire in southeast Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said someone is charged with a DWI after a crash and vehicle fire in southeast Raleigh Sunday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to a residential area near the intersection of Muxbere Way and Drayford Way. They said someone...
