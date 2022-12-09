ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxboro, NC

cbs17

Durham road reopens after water-main break Wednesday morning

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham intersection has reopened after crews repaired a water-main break. The break happened at West Trinity Avenue and North Duke Street. Firefighters said they responded to it just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Water service in the area has also been restored. A crew member...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Chick-fil-A’s donate more than 95,000 meals to area shelters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout Raleigh have donated more than 95,000 meals to area shelters in its ‘Shared Table’ program this holiday season, a news release said. The Chick-fil-A Shared Table, a program designed to provide food for children 18 years old and younger in...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

NC first responders honored in ‘Hometown Heroes’ ceremony

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Detective Brett Kain has spent 10 years with the Fuquay-Varina Police Department. He’s one of the dozens of recipients recognized during Tuesday’s North Carolina Hometown Heroes ceremony in Durham. “I grew up in the town of Fuquay-Varina and I wanted to serve the...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man shot, injured at Durham apartment complex, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A man was shot and injured at a Durham apartment complex, according to police. This happened Tuesday night just after 7: 30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road. Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

3 children under age 5 dead after NC house fire, officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three young children, all under age five, are dead in Greensboro. Dwayne Church with the Greensboro Fire Department confirmed that first responders were called to a fire at a house on Grimsley Street in Greensboro, just off West Gate City Boulevard near the Greensboro Coliseum, just before 8 a.m. Monday.
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

3 women among group charged after woman held against her will and robbed in Chatham County home

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three women are among a group arrested after an armed robbery in which a woman was held in a Chatham County home last month, officials said. The incident happened in early November at a home in the 300 block of Piney Grove Church Road just north of Siler City, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake County to offer updated COVID-19 boosters for kids

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Health is getting ready to offer the updated COVID-19 boosters. These updated boosters will be for children six months and older, according to a Wednesday news release. The shipments of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines has arrived, according to officials. Families will...
WAKE COUNTY, NC

