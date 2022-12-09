RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 30 miles of roads in Wake County will be repaved starting in March 2023, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The repaving will cost at least $10.1 million — which is about $315,000 per mile — as the work continues through Sept. 2024, the NCDOT said in a Tuesday news release.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO