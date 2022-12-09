Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
No, vaccinated people are not more likely to die from COVID-19 than unvaccinated people
COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2021 after heart disease and cancer, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in April. Recently, some people online have questioned the COVID-19 vaccine’s ability to prevent virus-related deaths. Citing an article published in the Washington Post on Nov. 23, many people have claimed that vaccinated people are now more likely to die from the virus than those who are unvaccinated, contradicting longstanding public health guidance.
Flu is spreading fast across the U.S., CDC reports. Older adults and children are most at risk.
Influenza continues its fast and furious spread across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. Most of the worst of respiratory illnesses remain concentrated in Southern states like Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. There are signs that flu is ramping up in other areas such as Colorado, New Mexico and Texas, according to the CDC.
FDA authorizes bivalent COVID-19 booster shots for children under 5
The FDA on Thursday approved the use of updated COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than 5, three days after Pfizer-BioNTech applied for an emergency use authorization.
CDC expands use of updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids as young as 6 months
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday signed off on the use of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months through 5 years. The move, following the Food and Drug Administration’s greenlight on Thursday, will allow the updated vaccines to be administered to the youngest population starting immediately. While the vaccines…
WebMD
COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'
Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
AOL Corp
Her 12-year-old almost died of the flu. Now this mom is advocating for the yearly flu vaccine
For days, Madi Allen, then 12, had a fever and a cough that continued to worsen. Mom Shelle Allen thought Madi was worn down from a busy winter and had a bad cold. Madi progressively became sicker and needed help showering and that’s Allen noticed Madi’s lips were blue as she struggled to breathe.
COVID-19 booster for youngest kids gets federal approval
The omicron-fighting COVID-19 vaccine is now approved for children ages 6 months and older, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. Children under age 5 previously weren’t permitted to receive the bivalent booster. “We encourage parents and caregivers of those eligible to consider doing so — especially as...
WebMD
Flu, RSV Infecting Children at Staggering Rates
Dec. 1, 2022 – There has been no ebb in the flurry of respiratory illnesses infecting America’s youngest children. More pediatric wards across the country are announcing crises as beds reach capacity, the pediatric death toll jumped significantly in the past week, and sometimes children are being infected with more than one virus at a time.
WebMD
Ohio Measles Outbreak Sickens Nearly 60 Children
Dec. 7, 2022 – Measles has sickened 59 children in an outbreak that began in November and now spans four Ohio counties. None of the children had been fully vaccinated against measles, and 23 of them have been hospitalized, local officials report. “Measles can be very serious, especially for...
MedicalXpress
Flu levels high, vaccination rates low among pregnant women
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu activity around the nation is increasing. Vaccination can help prevent serious illness, especially in high-risk groups, like pregnant women, but the CDC says that's the group showing lower vaccination rates. "Pregnant women are a group that should especially get...
WebMD
Vaccines Are Effective Against Long COVID: Study
Dec. 7, 2022 – Getting at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine decreases the chances of having symptoms beyond 3 weeks or developing long COVID, a new analysis shows. When compared to people who got no vaccine at all, a single dose of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, or the Janssen vaccine was 29% effective at preventing long COVID. The protection was strongest (35% effective) for those who were vaccinated before being infected with the coronavirus. Post-infection vaccination also helped (27% effective).
Prevention
Older Adults Are Being Hospitalized for RSV at 10 Times the Usual Rate
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have been skyrocketing over the past few weeks, with reports flooding in of pediatric hospitals at capacity or near capacity due to the illness. But while there’s a lot of attention on the impact of RSV in kids, older adults are also struggling with complications of the illness.
RSV may be leveling off, but flu cases are still soaring. Here's the latest on respiratory viruses slamming hospitals.
An unusually early respiratory virus season continues to pummel the U.S., with a trifecta of RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases overwhelming hospitals. “This year’s flu season is off to a rough start,” Dr. Sandra Fryhofer, board chair of the American Medical Association, said during a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention press briefing on Monday. “Flu’s here, it started early, and with COVID and RSV also circulating it’s a perfect storm for a terrible holiday season.”
Nearly 3,000 people have already died from the flu this season: CDC
Nearly 3,000 people, including 12 children, have died from the flu this year as an unusually early and brutal flu season has begun. Dr. Marc Siegel explained there are several reasons for this.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccines halve the risk of reinfection, study finds
Among those who have recovered from a coronavirus infection, vaccinated people have a halved risk of becoming infected a second time or contracting COVID-19 again with severe symptoms compared to those who are not vaccinated. These findings were revealed in an analysis published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine, which...
TODAY.com
Mom speaks out after daughter, 12, almost dies of flu
For days, Madi Allen, then 12, had a fever and a cough that continued to worsen. Mom Shelle Allen thought Madi was worn down from a busy winter and had a bad cold. Madi progressively became sicker and needed help showering and that’s Allen noticed Madi’s lips were blue as she struggled to breathe.
These Graphs Show Just How Dramatically Different This Flu Season is Right Now
Flu hospitalizations have already risen to their highest level in a decade as health experts warn of an early spike, but how does this season really compare to previous years?. New graphs from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show a dramatic look at just how unusual this flu season is so far.
EverydayHealth.com
Worsening Measles Outbreak Threatens Unvaccinated Kids
A worsening measles outbreak in Ohio has so far sickened more than five dozen children, offering the latest evidence that low vaccination rates during the pandemic pose a serious risk to kids’ health. Since the beginning of November, 64 measles cases have been confirmed in children and teens in...
CNBC
Covid and flu hospitalizations increase as holidays approach, while RSV retreats in some states
Hospitalizations for Covid and the flu are rising in the U.S. Nearly 26,000 people were admitted to hospitals with the flu during the week ending Dec. 3, an increase of 32% compared with the week prior. Hospitalizations of people with Covid have increased about 14% week over week, to more...
technologynetworks.com
Nearly 40 Million Children in Danger as Measles Threat Grows
Measles vaccination coverage has steadily declined since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report published on Nov. 23 by the World Health Organization (WHO), the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and several university researchers, including Matthew Ferrari, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics at Penn State. Specifically, in 2021, a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine dose, with 25 million children missing their first dose and an additional 14.7 million children missing their second dose.
