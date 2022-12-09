ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLTX.com

No, vaccinated people are not more likely to die from COVID-19 than unvaccinated people

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2021 after heart disease and cancer, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in April. Recently, some people online have questioned the COVID-19 vaccine’s ability to prevent virus-related deaths. Citing an article published in the Washington Post on Nov. 23, many people have claimed that vaccinated people are now more likely to die from the virus than those who are unvaccinated, contradicting longstanding public health guidance.
NBC News

Flu is spreading fast across the U.S., CDC reports. Older adults and children are most at risk.

Influenza continues its fast and furious spread across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. Most of the worst of respiratory illnesses remain concentrated in Southern states like Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. There are signs that flu is ramping up in other areas such as Colorado, New Mexico and Texas, according to the CDC.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

CDC expands use of updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids as young as 6 months

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday signed off on the use of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months through 5 years. The move, following the Food and Drug Administration’s greenlight on Thursday, will allow the updated vaccines to be administered to the youngest population starting immediately. While the vaccines…
WebMD

COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'

Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
VERMONT STATE
The Oregonian

COVID-19 booster for youngest kids gets federal approval

The omicron-fighting COVID-19 vaccine is now approved for children ages 6 months and older, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. Children under age 5 previously weren’t permitted to receive the bivalent booster. “We encourage parents and caregivers of those eligible to consider doing so — especially as...
WebMD

Flu, RSV Infecting Children at Staggering Rates

Dec. 1, 2022 – There has been no ebb in the flurry of respiratory illnesses infecting America’s youngest children. More pediatric wards across the country are announcing crises as beds reach capacity, the pediatric death toll jumped significantly in the past week, and sometimes children are being infected with more than one virus at a time.
OREGON STATE
WebMD

Ohio Measles Outbreak Sickens Nearly 60 Children

Dec. 7, 2022 – Measles has sickened 59 children in an outbreak that began in November and now spans four Ohio counties. None of the children had been fully vaccinated against measles, and 23 of them have been hospitalized, local officials report. “Measles can be very serious, especially for...
OHIO STATE
MedicalXpress

Flu levels high, vaccination rates low among pregnant women

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu activity around the nation is increasing. Vaccination can help prevent serious illness, especially in high-risk groups, like pregnant women, but the CDC says that's the group showing lower vaccination rates. "Pregnant women are a group that should especially get...
WebMD

Vaccines Are Effective Against Long COVID: Study

Dec. 7, 2022 – Getting at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine decreases the chances of having symptoms beyond 3 weeks or developing long COVID, a new analysis shows. When compared to people who got no vaccine at all, a single dose of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, or the Janssen vaccine was 29% effective at preventing long COVID. The protection was strongest (35% effective) for those who were vaccinated before being infected with the coronavirus. Post-infection vaccination also helped (27% effective).
Prevention

Older Adults Are Being Hospitalized for RSV at 10 Times the Usual Rate

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have been skyrocketing over the past few weeks, with reports flooding in of pediatric hospitals at capacity or near capacity due to the illness. But while there’s a lot of attention on the impact of RSV in kids, older adults are also struggling with complications of the illness.
WHIO Dayton

RSV may be leveling off, but flu cases are still soaring. Here's the latest on respiratory viruses slamming hospitals.

An unusually early respiratory virus season continues to pummel the U.S., with a trifecta of RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases overwhelming hospitals. “This year’s flu season is off to a rough start,” Dr. Sandra Fryhofer, board chair of the American Medical Association, said during a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention press briefing on Monday. “Flu’s here, it started early, and with COVID and RSV also circulating it’s a perfect storm for a terrible holiday season.”
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccines halve the risk of reinfection, study finds

Among those who have recovered from a coronavirus infection, vaccinated people have a halved risk of becoming infected a second time or contracting COVID-19 again with severe symptoms compared to those who are not vaccinated. These findings were revealed in an analysis published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine, which...
TODAY.com

Mom speaks out after daughter, 12, almost dies of flu

For days, Madi Allen, then 12, had a fever and a cough that continued to worsen. Mom Shelle Allen thought Madi was worn down from a busy winter and had a bad cold. Madi progressively became sicker and needed help showering and that’s Allen noticed Madi’s lips were blue as she struggled to breathe.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
EverydayHealth.com

Worsening Measles Outbreak Threatens Unvaccinated Kids

A worsening measles outbreak in Ohio has so far sickened more than five dozen children, offering the latest evidence that low vaccination rates during the pandemic pose a serious risk to kids’ health. Since the beginning of November, 64 measles cases have been confirmed in children and teens in...
COLUMBUS, OH
technologynetworks.com

Nearly 40 Million Children in Danger as Measles Threat Grows

Measles vaccination coverage has steadily declined since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report published on Nov. 23 by the World Health Organization (WHO), the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and several university researchers, including Matthew Ferrari, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics at Penn State. Specifically, in 2021, a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine dose, with 25 million children missing their first dose and an additional 14.7 million children missing their second dose.

