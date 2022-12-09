Read full article on original website
Related
Former NFL star calls ESPN ‘clowns’ for thinking Cowboys are better than Eagles
Seth Joyner retired with 52 sacks in a 13-year career that included eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, and in retirement, he’s still body-slamming people. “Them clowns” at ESPN just took a huge shot from three-time Pro Bowl linebacker. After the Eagles embarrassed the New York Giants,...
NFL Draft guru projects 2 Rutgers stars as top-10 prospects at their position in latest rankings
A legendary NFL Draft analyst sees a pair of potential-filled prospects on Rutgers’ roster. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., the Godfather of NFL Draft analysis, ranked two Scarlet Knights among the top 10 prospects at their respective positions in his position rankings this week. Max Melton, a third-year cornerback,...
Kansas is losing its left tackle to the NFL. Here’s who the Jayhawks have to replace him
Kansas will lose its left tackle after the season, but the Jayhawks are set to bring in a former five-star recruit with “NFL potential” to fill that void.
Eagles’ Brandon Graham makes history, thanks to 3 sacks vs. Giants
Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham went 12 seasons without earning an NFC Defensive Player of the Week award, but he’s making up for it: He has earned the honor twice in his 13th season — a year after a significant injury, no less. Graham has done something no...
Mike Leach Ineligible for College Football Hall of Fame Due to NFF Rule
The late Mississippi State coach may need a rule change to take his place among the game's legends.
How many Eagles have a chance to go to new Pro Bowl Games?
If you have looked at social media lately, you’ve seen the campaigning from NFL teams, including the Eagles, who are trying to get their players named to the new-fangled Pro Bowl in February in Las Vegas. Voting ends Dec. 15, with the 88 players selected to be revealed on...
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons zings Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts is having a great year. And because of that, many people consider the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback to be a top contender for the MVP award. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Micah Parsons might not be so sure about hurts being an MVP. The Dallas...
N.J. native and ex-Eagles coordinator are among Panthers head coach candidates
The Carolina Panthers have options. The team is 4-4 since Steve Wilks took over after the firing of Matt Rhule. Who will take over the permanent position if it’s not Wilks?. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports: The list of potential candidates I’ve...
Steelers sign defensive lineman off Jets’ practice squad
The Pittsburgh Steelers have found a replacement for defensive lineman Chris Wormley, who will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL. Defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall has been signed off of the New York Jets’ practice squad to their 53-man roster. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Giants injury report: Xavier McKinney won’t return at Commanders | Saquon Barkley, Adoree’ Jackson updates
The Giants definitely won’t have free safety Xavier McKinney (hand) for Sunday night’s critically important game at Washington. That was the word Wednesday afternoon, before practice, from coach Brian Daboll, as he offered an injury update. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Daboll said these players...
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Rutgers starting LB to return for final season of eligibility
A key player at a thin position last season is back for one more year. Senior linebacker Deion Jennings, who helped turn a position that looked like a weakness in the preseason into a solid unit throughout the fall, announced Monday that he will return to Rutgers and use his final season of eligibility next year.
NBC decides on studio host for Big Ten coverage, report says
Maria Taylor is going back to college. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports “NBC plans to use Taylor as its studio host on Saturdays for its forthcoming Big Ten package this fall, according to sources.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Taylor joined NBC in...
Commanders make important Carson Wentz roster decision before crucial game vs. Giants
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has been activated from the Reserve/Injured List, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Wentz will serve as backup to Taylor Heinicke. On Oct. 17, Washington announced Wentz had surgery to...
Odell Beckham Jr.’s updated free agency plan doesn’t include the playoffs
That’s the best way to summarize all those Odell Beckham Jr. free agency rumors. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Beckham “is leaning toward sitting out the entire 2022 regular season and postseason and signing with his new team at the start of free agency in March.”. Executives whose...
After Eagles beatdown, Giants know what’s at stake next week: ‘Got to win this f---ing game’
The Giants’ game next Sunday night in Washington isn’t officially a must win. They can lose and still make the playoffs. They can win and still miss out. But outside linebacker Jihad Ward doesn’t care about any of those what-ifs. He is taking a simple outlook, as these two 7-5-1 teams prepare to meet.
Giants getting short end of NFL scheduling quirk that gives Commanders huge advantage
Call it a scheduling quirk if you like, but that would be an injustice to what the Giants are about to face in Week 15 when they travel to Landover, Md. for a critical game against the Washington Commanders Sunday night at FedEx Field. It’s something far worse than a...
Giants better figure out how to protect Daniel Jones in Commanders showdown — or playoff hopes will fizzle
Brian Daboll usually does a pretty good job of saying a whole lot of nothing during his press conferences. He especially refrains from publicly ripping individual players. Not that it would matter a whole lot either way, in the grand scheme of things. His job, as Giants head coach, is to win games and deliver results.
NFL Draft 2023: ESPN’s Todd McShay projects Giants help Daniel Jones instead of replace him
That’s what the New York Giants need to decide about quarterback Daniel Jones. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jones already had his fifth-year option declined by the Giants. That means unless he is slapped with the franchise...
Jets’ Mike White showed toughness vs. Bills, but here’s why he proved much more
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Mike White dropped back, faked a handoff and rolled to his left. He looked downfield, for just a second, and then he saw Bills pass rusher Shaq Lawson. White tried to backpedal, but it was already too late. The Jets’ blockers had missed another blitzer....
NJ.com
NJ
232K+
Followers
136K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0