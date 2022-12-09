Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
32 Suicides in Missoula County in 2022, Most in Five Years
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With 32 suicides reported in Missoula County before the end of November, the Missoula City-County Health Department is offering services and programs to help prevent more suicides. November's Suicide Rate Topped Five Previous Months. KGVO News spoke to Elissa White, Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Missoula...
Missoula’s Beartracks Bridge Will Temporarily Close One Lane
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Montana Department of Transportation has released an update on the Higgins Avenue Beartracks Bridge that will temporarily require the closure of one lane and moving other traffic to the Madison Street Bridge. KGVO News spoke to Matt Straub, Engineer and Project Manager for the...
Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
Drunk Driving Hit-and-Run With Children in the Car in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 10, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were called to the area of Clark and Ernest for a report of a vehicle that was just involved in a hit-and-run collision. Officers were informed that the vehicle that had left the scene would have damage to the front passenger side. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
If You’ve Ever Wanted to try Montana Waterfowl Hunting, Here’s Your Chance
While big game hunting frequently gets the most attention in Montana, waterfowl hunting is also a very popular pastime, pumping lots of money into our local economy. And thanks to Ducks Unlimited, a lot of that money goes directly back into helping to provide hunting opportunities and preserving critical habitat for ducks, geese, and other woodland critters.
2022 Western Montana ‘Santa Flyover’ May Happen. With Your Help!
Holiday lights and decorations have been springing up all over Missoula and western Montana. Christmas is almost here. One thing that has been weighing on our minds is "Do you think the Santa Flyover will happen this year?" As we already know, the flyover takes a ton of planning and...
Missoula Man Douses Man in Bear Spray and Assaults Him
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 6, 2022, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an assisted living facility for a report of an assault. The 911 caller had stated that an employee had been bear sprayed and punched by Jaden Trenk who later left the scene in a vehicle.
Behind the Scenes – How Yellowstone Came to be Filmed in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The TV series Yellowstone has millions of viewers around the world, and much of the show is filmed right here in Montana, but how the series came to be filmed near Missoula is a story told to KGVO News by Allison Whitmer, Film Commissioner with the Montana Film Office at the Montana Department of Commerce in Helena.
Missoula Woman Sentenced for Meth Charges in Federal Court
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Missoula woman, 42-year-old Deva Crystal Hartsoe, was sentenced in Missoula Federal District Court on Thursday to four years in prison, after admitting to the distribution of methamphetamine in the Missoula area. According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Montana, Jesse Laslovich, Hartsoe...
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
It’s a KYSSMAS Miracle: You Help Raise Record $51,000 For Kids
If there's ever a debate about the generosity of Montanans, it could be settled quickly by showing the results from the 26th annual KYSSMAS for Kids, which broke the $50,000 threshold for the first time in history. That's the amazing news a week after the annual auction and fundraiser took...
Missoula Crime Report: Big Fentanyl Bust, ‘One Pill Can Kill’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints last week, which is double what they charged last week and higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, six were violent crimes or crimes against persons. “One was a robbery...
Missoula School Gets A Special Gift Of Warmth
It is so great to see the generosity and the giving that happens during the holidays in Montana. We recently witnessed first hand the amazing generosity of Montanans helping friends and neighbors with our annual "Guerrilla Turkey Drive" and our annual "KYSSMas For Kids" fundraisers. Operation Warm. Missoula's Franklin School...
No, Joann Fabrics Isn’t Closing in Missoula
There's a story circulating in the vast expanse of the internet about Joann Fabrics. Since it's from the other side of the country and plenty of yahoos are sharing it, of course there's confusion surrounding the status of the crafts chain, especially since they have seven Montana locations in Missoula, Kalispell, Great Falls, Helena, Billings, Bozeman, and Butte.
Subsidized Rent at Creekside Could Be as Low as $650 Per Month
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After receiving an award of $5.5 million to build or renovate for affordable housing, subsidized rent at the Creekside Apartments on West Broadway could be as low as $650 per month. Homeword has Received $5.5 Million to Renovate Creekside Apartments. KGVO News spoke with Cheryl...
Montana comes through with over $42,000 to help KYSSMAS kids
In a response that surprised even long-time KYSS employees, Western Montana residents come through with over $42,000 in donations to help kids living in economically challenged families have gifts for this Christmas. It's amongst the highest totals ever in the history of the 26 years of KYSSMAS for Kids, and...
Man Drops Meth Inside a Missoula Casino, Gets Arrested
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a person to be removed from a casino on West Broadway. The complainant was an employee who said that a male inside had dropped a bag of suspected methamphetamine on the ground, picked it back up, and then was acting suspiciously.
Hungry? Missoula Frugals Hopes to Re-open in January
No egg nog milkshakes this year for Frugals fans. But the popular drive-in hopes to complete repairs from a gas explosion in time to re-open in January. The popular chain, which started in Port Angeles, Washington in the late 1980s, opened its Missoula location on Brooks Street in the spring of 2019 and instantly built a following of Frugals' fans in West Central Montana. Many in Western Montana were familiar with the chain because of the outlet that had operated for several years in Kalispell.
Two Injured in Elevator at the Old Missoula Public Library
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Two persons received minor injuries and one was hospitalized after an elevator malfunctioned at the old Missoula Public Library early Monday morning. Battalion Chief Dave Wolter with the Missoula City Fire Department said that two persons were in the elevator at around 10:00 a.m. when...
Breathtaking Video Shows Missoula as a Stunning Winter Wonderland
We all know that Missoula is a special place. But, sometimes we take it for granted. Sometimes we need to take a step back and realize just how special this place we call home is. Each year, thousands of students from all over the world enroll at the University of...
930 AM KMPT
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT
930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://930kmpt.com
Comments / 0