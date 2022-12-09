ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
930 AM KMPT

32 Suicides in Missoula County in 2022, Most in Five Years

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With 32 suicides reported in Missoula County before the end of November, the Missoula City-County Health Department is offering services and programs to help prevent more suicides. November's Suicide Rate Topped Five Previous Months. KGVO News spoke to Elissa White, Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Missoula...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
930 AM KMPT

Missoula’s Beartracks Bridge Will Temporarily Close One Lane

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Montana Department of Transportation has released an update on the Higgins Avenue Beartracks Bridge that will temporarily require the closure of one lane and moving other traffic to the Madison Street Bridge. KGVO News spoke to Matt Straub, Engineer and Project Manager for the...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Drunk Driving Hit-and-Run With Children in the Car in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 10, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were called to the area of Clark and Ernest for a report of a vehicle that was just involved in a hit-and-run collision. Officers were informed that the vehicle that had left the scene would have damage to the front passenger side. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Man Douses Man in Bear Spray and Assaults Him

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 6, 2022, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an assisted living facility for a report of an assault. The 911 caller had stated that an employee had been bear sprayed and punched by Jaden Trenk who later left the scene in a vehicle.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Behind the Scenes – How Yellowstone Came to be Filmed in Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The TV series Yellowstone has millions of viewers around the world, and much of the show is filmed right here in Montana, but how the series came to be filmed near Missoula is a story told to KGVO News by Allison Whitmer, Film Commissioner with the Montana Film Office at the Montana Department of Commerce in Helena.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Woman Sentenced for Meth Charges in Federal Court

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Missoula woman, 42-year-old Deva Crystal Hartsoe, was sentenced in Missoula Federal District Court on Thursday to four years in prison, after admitting to the distribution of methamphetamine in the Missoula area. According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Montana, Jesse Laslovich, Hartsoe...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America

Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Missoula School Gets A Special Gift Of Warmth

It is so great to see the generosity and the giving that happens during the holidays in Montana. We recently witnessed first hand the amazing generosity of Montanans helping friends and neighbors with our annual "Guerrilla Turkey Drive" and our annual "KYSSMas For Kids" fundraisers. Operation Warm. Missoula's Franklin School...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

No, Joann Fabrics Isn’t Closing in Missoula

There's a story circulating in the vast expanse of the internet about Joann Fabrics. Since it's from the other side of the country and plenty of yahoos are sharing it, of course there's confusion surrounding the status of the crafts chain, especially since they have seven Montana locations in Missoula, Kalispell, Great Falls, Helena, Billings, Bozeman, and Butte.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana comes through with over $42,000 to help KYSSMAS kids

In a response that surprised even long-time KYSS employees, Western Montana residents come through with over $42,000 in donations to help kids living in economically challenged families have gifts for this Christmas. It's amongst the highest totals ever in the history of the 26 years of KYSSMAS for Kids, and...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Man Drops Meth Inside a Missoula Casino, Gets Arrested

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a person to be removed from a casino on West Broadway. The complainant was an employee who said that a male inside had dropped a bag of suspected methamphetamine on the ground, picked it back up, and then was acting suspiciously.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Hungry? Missoula Frugals Hopes to Re-open in January

No egg nog milkshakes this year for Frugals fans. But the popular drive-in hopes to complete repairs from a gas explosion in time to re-open in January. The popular chain, which started in Port Angeles, Washington in the late 1980s, opened its Missoula location on Brooks Street in the spring of 2019 and instantly built a following of Frugals' fans in West Central Montana. Many in Western Montana were familiar with the chain because of the outlet that had operated for several years in Kalispell.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Two Injured in Elevator at the Old Missoula Public Library

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Two persons received minor injuries and one was hospitalized after an elevator malfunctioned at the old Missoula Public Library early Monday morning. Battalion Chief Dave Wolter with the Missoula City Fire Department said that two persons were in the elevator at around 10:00 a.m. when...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT

Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://930kmpt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy