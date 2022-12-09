Read full article on original website
Related
Was the swap for NBA star Griner ‘shameful’? | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. Just about everyone is glad that two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star Brittney Griner...
Former NFL star calls ESPN ‘clowns’ for thinking Cowboys are better than Eagles
Seth Joyner retired with 52 sacks in a 13-year career that included eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, and in retirement, he’s still body-slamming people. “Them clowns” at ESPN just took a huge shot from three-time Pro Bowl linebacker. After the Eagles embarrassed the New York Giants,...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons zings Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts is having a great year. And because of that, many people consider the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback to be a top contender for the MVP award. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Micah Parsons might not be so sure about hurts being an MVP. The Dallas...
NFL Draft guru projects 2 Rutgers stars as top-10 prospects at their position in latest rankings
A legendary NFL Draft analyst sees a pair of potential-filled prospects on Rutgers’ roster. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., the Godfather of NFL Draft analysis, ranked two Scarlet Knights among the top 10 prospects at their respective positions in his position rankings this week. Max Melton, a third-year cornerback,...
Commanders make important Carson Wentz roster decision before crucial game vs. Giants
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has been activated from the Reserve/Injured List, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Wentz will serve as backup to Taylor Heinicke. On Oct. 17, Washington announced Wentz had surgery to...
Devils’ Erik Haula heated after 4-1 loss to Stars, ‘excited’ for challenge against Flyers
Erik Haula brushed his hair back and scoffed at reporters. Standing near his locker after the Devils’ 4-1 loss to the Stars on Tuesday, Haula grew angry at questions about his offensive shortcomings in the game. He posted another unlucky stat line – four scoring chances for, yet no goals – so when it was brought up fresh after the Devils’ third straight loss, he let the media hear it.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s updated free agency plan doesn’t include the playoffs
That’s the best way to summarize all those Odell Beckham Jr. free agency rumors. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Beckham “is leaning toward sitting out the entire 2022 regular season and postseason and signing with his new team at the start of free agency in March.”. Executives whose...
NFL analyst is blown away by Eagles’ Jalen Hurts’ transformation into MVP candidate
Jalen Hurts is one of the headliners in the NFL MVP conversation. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has led his team to 12-1 with consistent play. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dan Orlovsky praised the 24-year-old on ESPN’s “Get Up”:. “Jalen Hurts is the most...
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Ex-Giants player has ‘one of the NFL’s most dangerous and feared teams right now’
And down the stretch they come. The NFC playoff picture has four teams competing for the final two wild cards. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Washington Commanders (7-5-1) and New York Giants sit in the driver’s seats, but Seattle Seahawks (7-6) are just a half-game behind....
After Eagles beatdown, Giants know what’s at stake next week: ‘Got to win this f---ing game’
The Giants’ game next Sunday night in Washington isn’t officially a must win. They can lose and still make the playoffs. They can win and still miss out. But outside linebacker Jihad Ward doesn’t care about any of those what-ifs. He is taking a simple outlook, as these two 7-5-1 teams prepare to meet.
NFL Draft 2023: ESPN’s Todd McShay projects Giants help Daniel Jones instead of replace him
That’s what the New York Giants need to decide about quarterback Daniel Jones. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jones already had his fifth-year option declined by the Giants. That means unless he is slapped with the franchise...
Jets can’t go back to Zach Wilson, ex-Giants star says
It’s been Mike White time since Week 12. But the New York Jets quarterback’s status is up in the air and he is considered day-to-day with a rib injury that he sustained in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagles go for offense in ESPN’s Todd McShay’s latest 1st-round mock
Another mock draft? Sure, why not. It’s never too early to talk about the NFL Draft, which is a mere five months away. The New York Giants and New York Jets each had a pair of top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. But in 2023, both teams could...
What channel is New England Patriots game today vs. Arizona Cardinals? (12/12/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, Score Updates for Monday Night Football
The New England Patriots, led by quarterback Mac Jones, meet the Arizona Cardinals, led by quarterback Kyler Murray, in an NFL Week 14 Monday Night Football game on Monday, December 12, 2022 (12/12/2022) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
Ex-Giants defensive tackle will miss rest of regular season
Johnathan Hankins is out for the rest of the regular season. The Dallas Cowboys nose tackle suffered a pectoral strain on Sunday that will require about a month of recovery time, owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per Michael...
NJ.com
NJ
232K+
Followers
136K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0