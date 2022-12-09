ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was the swap for NBA star Griner ‘shameful’? | Opinion

Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. Just about everyone is glad that two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star Brittney Griner...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons zings Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is having a great year. And because of that, many people consider the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback to be a top contender for the MVP award. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Micah Parsons might not be so sure about hurts being an MVP. The Dallas...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Devils’ Erik Haula heated after 4-1 loss to Stars, ‘excited’ for challenge against Flyers

Erik Haula brushed his hair back and scoffed at reporters. Standing near his locker after the Devils’ 4-1 loss to the Stars on Tuesday, Haula grew angry at questions about his offensive shortcomings in the game. He posted another unlucky stat line – four scoring chances for, yet no goals – so when it was brought up fresh after the Devils’ third straight loss, he let the media hear it.
NEWARK, NJ
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Jets can’t go back to Zach Wilson, ex-Giants star says

It’s been Mike White time since Week 12. But the New York Jets quarterback’s status is up in the air and he is considered day-to-day with a rib injury that he sustained in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Ex-Giants defensive tackle will miss rest of regular season

Johnathan Hankins is out for the rest of the regular season. The Dallas Cowboys nose tackle suffered a pectoral strain on Sunday that will require about a month of recovery time, owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per Michael...
DALLAS, TX
