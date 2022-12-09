Read full article on original website
Related
LIV Golf adds tournaments at 2 former PGA Tour courses
LIV Golf added three more tournaments to its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, two of them at courses and markets where the PGA Tour no longer plays and a third on an Oklahoma course that previously held an LPGA Tour event. The Saudi-funded rival league now has announced seven locations for its 14-tournament schedule next year. LIV said it would go to The Gallery at Dove Mountain in the high desert north of Tucson, Arizona, where the Accenture Match Play Championship was held in 2007 and 2008 before moving to a different course at Dove Mountain. Henrik Stenson, now part of the LIV roster, won the inaugural year in 2007 and Tiger Woods won in 2008 before the tournament left for a Jack Nicklaus design.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KGO
Brittney Griner does light basketball workout in 10 months but not clear if she's returning to WNBA
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Brittney Griner pulled on a pair of black Chuck Taylor sneakers, Phoenix Suns shorts and a T-shirt touting Title IX, and picked up a basketball Sunday for the first time in almost 10 months, her agent told ESPN. Her first act was a dunk. Griner is...
Comments / 0