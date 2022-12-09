Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lionel Messi, Argentina Advance to World Cup Final With 3-0 Win vs. Croatia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The dream lives on for Lionel Messi and Argentina. La Albiceleste secured a 3-0 win over Croatia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup on Tuesday in style.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Where Is the Next FIFA World Cup?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is wrapping up, which means it’s time to look ahead. After a 32-year hiatus, the prestigious tournament will return to North America...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
When Has the World Cup Final Been Decided in Extra Time?
Winning a World Cup Final means a player must’ve played a minimum of 630 minutes across seven games, not counting any potential extra time periods. It takes immense stamina, durability and resolve to make it to the end of regulation of a World Cup Final, but what if the game is tied after 90 minutes?
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez Give Argentina 2-0 Lead vs. Croatia
Lionel Messi gave Argentina a 1-0 lead over Croatia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup on Tuesday with a 34th-minute penalty. Julian Alvarez made a threatening run right between Croatia's center backs and received a brilliant pass that forced goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic to come off his line. Alvarez just got the shot off, but Livakovic collided into him without touching the ball that saw Argentina get awarded a penalty.
Comments / 0